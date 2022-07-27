Tax incremental district approved in Village of Darien to help make way for cold storage facility

The final step has been approved to establish a tax incremental district in the Village of Darien for a proposed cold storage facility.

Members of the Village of Darien Joint Review Board unanimously approved, July 26, to establish a tax incremental district for NewCold Darien LLC to help the company pay costs related to constructing a cold storage facility in the village.

The village board approved the tax incremental district, July 18, by a 5-2 vote, and the village plan commission had previously approved the district, June 29, also by a 5-2 vote.

Approval from the joint review board is the final step for allowing the tax incremental district to be established. The joint review board consists of representatives from local taxing bodies including the Village of Darien, Delavan-Darien School District, Walworth County and Gateway Technical College.

Representatives from NewCold Darien plan to construct a cold storage facility on 137 acres of land located near the southeast corner of County Highway X and Highway County C. The project is expected to cost about $118 million.

NewCold is a Chicago-based company that operates cold storage facilities on three continents. The Darien cold storage facility is set to employ about 40 workers after it is completed.

The tax incremental district, which is set to close in 2039, will offer up to $38 million in tax incentives to NewCold Darien to reimburse the cost of making infrastructure improvements related to the construction of the cold storage facility.

"The developers pay for that site infrastructure and then get reimbursed through the agreement created," Brian Roemer, municipal advisor for Ehlers Public Financial Advisors, said. "This is basically what is called a 'pay-as-you-go' agreement. The village doesn't have to be the obliger of any debt."

Village Administrator/Clerk Lindsay Peterson said, despite the tax incremental district, the company will still have to pay annual taxes to the village.

"The incentive to the developer comes from the taxes that this company will pay each year," Peterson said.

During the joint review board meeting, Board Member and Walworth County Finance Director Jessica Conley said she has received emails from several area residents regarding the project and the tax incremental district and asked questions on the residents' behalf.

Would anyone benefit?

Conley said several people have asked her if there is a connection between village officials, NewCold representatives and the landowner regarding the project. Peterson said she has heard similar concerns, but there has been no evidence that any village official would benefit directly from the project.

"There is no kind of agreement that they would somehow personally benefit from this, besides the benefit that any other resident would get," Peterson said. "Honestly, we encourage anyone who may have that information to please come forward. We've heard this statement over and over again, and nobody has been able to bring any details that would show any connection between any board member, company or the landowner."

Board Member Anthony Klein, who also is the business administrator for the Delavan-Darien School District, said the school district would not receive a direct financial benefit from the project.

"We would not get any money from it," Klein said. "In fact if this were to go onto all our property base, we might actually see our equalized assessed value go down in some respects."

Concerns about potential noise

Conley said some residents expressed concern about potential noise coming from the cold storage facility. Peterson said the Village of Darien has a noise ordinance in place, which the company would have to follow.

"This company, like any other piece of property or developer or residential property in the village, will be required to adhere to those noise standards," Peterson said. "There's specific processes in place if that's violated and how it will be addressed. So that ordinance is in place to address any kind of noise from any commercial or industrial development."

Retention pond management

Conley said she also has heard concerns that the retention ponds that would be installed near the cold storage facility could attract insects which would bring diseases to nearby farm animals.

However, Conley said she has talked with village officials who said as long as the ponds are at the correct minimum water retention levels and are filtered that would not occur.

She said the retention ponds also would have to be reviewed by the village engineer to make sure they are installed properly.

Peterson said before the cold storage facility is constructed the company would have to enter into an agreement with the village that they would maintain the retention ponds.

"If they didn't, the village has the authority to go in and maintain those ponds ourselves or hire someone for the maintenance, and we can charge that back to the company," she said.

Peterson said if anyone notices any concerns related to the retention ponds, they should contact the village.

"If people had complaints that there was a swarm or something like that, they would bring those concerns to the village, and the village would deal with those," Peterson said.

Would taxes increase?

Several residents have questioned whether the village's water and sewer rates and taxes would increase as a result of the project and the tax incremental district, according to Conley.

Roemer said village taxes would not increase as a result of the project. He said NewCold officials would pay for any water and sewer infrastructural costs and then be reimbursed by the village through the tax incremental district.

"This isn't a cheese manufacturer that's disposing serious items into the sewage system," Roemer said. "This is simply kind of an office use, if you will, for water and sewer. So from that perspective they are paying for the tax incremental district, which is to pay for improvements to any utilities, and therefore there wouldn't be an increase to the current users. There wouldn't be a direct impact as a result of this."

Benefits to the community

Conley said the cold storage facility would bring about 40 jobs to the village after it is completed. She said the project also would attract construction workers who would visit the village's businesses.

"We're bringing economic development. There's going to be construction here," Conley said. "We're going to have people come in to build something. Whether they're Walworth County citizens or village citizens that are going to do that or whether they're going to bring in people from the outside, that means they're going to frequent our local businesses in the coming year to spend their money and help growth in that manner."

Conley said she also encourages village officials to distribute more information about the project and the tax incremental district to residents.

"It takes awhile for the word to get out on some of these types of things. A lot has happened quickly for most people," Conley said. "If this does occur and we move forward with this, then I anticipate that they're going to have more questions. If a new neighbor is coming in, you want to have a good relationship."