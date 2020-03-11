Teacher picked to become Williams Bay's new principal

WILLIAMS BAY — A teacher and coach at Westosha Central High School in Paddock Lake has been hired as the new Williams Bay middle and high school principal.

Having built a home in Williams Bay in 2015 with his wife so their two children would be able to attend the local school district, Brent Mansky is no stranger to the community.

Mansky said he and his family were first drawn to the school district by its newly constructed elementary school, strong community support and favorable academic outcomes.

“When the job opened up, it seemed like a great opportunity to work where we live and be a part of the school system we chose for our kids,” he said. “There is a culture of high expectations there, which really aligns with my own personal philosophy as well.”

This being Mansky’s first administrative position, he said he will be taking time to familiarize himself with the position’s responsibilities and with various school members.

“The exciting thing for me is going to be able to see how other teachers are bringing their curriculum alive, and being in a supportive role to provide as many opportunities to be successful as we can,” he said.