Teacher picked to become Williams Bay's new principal

WILLIAMS BAY — A teacher and coach at Westosha Central High School in Paddock Lake has been hired as the new Williams Bay middle and high school principal.
Having built a home in Williams Bay in 2015 with his wife so their two children would be able to attend the local school district, Brent Mansky is no stranger to the community.
Mansky said he and his family were first drawn to the school district by its newly constructed elementary school, strong community support and favorable academic outcomes.
“When the job opened up, it seemed like a great opportunity to work where we live and be a part of the school system we chose for our kids,” he said. “There is a culture of high expectations there, which really aligns with my own personal philosophy as well.”
This being Mansky’s first administrative position, he said he will be taking time to familiarize himself with the position’s responsibilities and with various school members.
“The exciting thing for me is going to be able to see how other teachers are bringing their curriculum alive, and being in a supportive role to provide as many opportunities to be successful as we can,” he said.
In the new position, Mansky said he hopes to continue school efforts to promote social-emotional growth, academic success and general life skills.
Mansky will step into the position July 1, the same date when current middle and high school principal William White starts as the new school district administrator.
White, who was involved in the hiring process for principal, said out of the 38 applicants for the position, Mansky stood out to him, because of his strong leadership qualities, passion for education children and genuine kindness.
White added that he expects the two will be able to work together well and that he is pleased to bring in a fresh mind to the school.
“It’s really exciting to hire someone and bring in a new set of eyes,” White said. “We’ll work really well together.”
Out of the 38 applicants for the position, seven were brought in for interviews with the board, a committee of staff, teachers and parents, and a panel of nine students. From those interviews, the pool was narrowed to two candidates, and Mansky was selected.
Mansky holds a bachelor’s degree in social studies from the University of Wisconsin-Eau-Claire and a master’s degree in educational leadership from Cardinal Stritch University.
After his studies, Mansky worked for two years as a teacher before moving to Wetosha Central High School, where he worked for 15 years before accepting the Williams Bay principal position.
He has also spent three years as an instructional coach with Economics Wisconsin, 10 years as a varsity football coach, and 18 years as a varsity basketball coach.
This will be Mansky’s first time in an administrative position.
Williams Bay School Board President Jack Lothian said while he was not involved in the hiring process, he has met with Mansky since the hiring and believes the new principal is a good choice for the position.
“He does a great job of building relationships, and we’re looking for that with the student body, staff, parents and the entire community,” Lothian said. “We feel that’s going to be one of his greatest strengths.”