Technical issue affecting this week's e-edition

Due to a technical issue, this week's Lake Geneva Regional News for Aug. 31 is not yet available.
Thank you for your patience. Our team is working on resolving this technical issue.
A Racine Correctional Institution supervisor was arrested for allegedly having sex with an inmate dozens of times in her office.
“Everybody loves Kyle.” It was the running joke in the White household. From family and friends to coworkers and people he would come across in his travels, people who met Kyle White always had something great to say about him.
When a gunman shot and killed Racine Police Officer John Hetland three years ago, Gov. Tony Evers called Hetland a hero and ordered flags flown at half-staff statewide in a show of respect. But bills vetoed by the governor and other actions of his have led Hetlands' family to believe Evers' words were hollow. Hetland's parents are ripping the governor in a political advertisement that invokes their son's memory on behalf of Republicans trying to defeat Evers.
The skydiver was reported to be a professional "conducting test runs for the national championship competition" scheduled for this upcoming week when he died.
Lake Geneva considers revising parking rates and fines
Tom Keefe started his career in real estate in New York with The Corcoran Group, before joining the family business in Lake Geneva in 2013. Fr…
Two years ago today, with Kenosha already in the international spotlight following the shooting of Jacob Blake, two men were shot and killed by Kyle Rittenhouse. Here's a recollection of that night, from someone actually on the ground.
A woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash that occurred in the 15800 of Highway K Wednesday afternoon.
A 6-year-old girl died at Bear Paw Beach in Racine County on Saturday afternoon, authorities reported.
A prisoner overdosing in his cell led to law enforcement uncovering his illegal sexual relationship with a prison supervisor, according to criminal charges filed Monday.