Technology lets teachers stay in touch with students during shutdown

In addition to using the Google Classroom program, Traver and Reek are using a program called “Zoom,” which helps teachers and students keep the learning going. Zoom is a free video-conferencing tool that allows people to host and record virtual group meetings.

“We are ‘Zooming’ with our kids daily to check in and keep the connections that we have made,” Traver Administrator Allyssa Andersen said. “We fear that we will all feel isolated, and Zoom has helped us connect and feel like we are together.”

Andersen is also posting daily questions for students on the school’s website as a fun way to connect. Students are asked to name a favorite food, favorite sport and so forth.

“It is just a fun way to have the kids check in,” she added. “It is just a way to open up the learning process before they go on to their teacher’s stuff.”

At Reek, teachers and students are using enhancement programs like I-Excel, which helps with reading and math, and Raz Kids, which is easier for younger students.

“We are using quite a few online programs to help our students at this time,” Reek Superintendent Samantha Polek said.