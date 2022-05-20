Ten things to do when visiting the Lake Geneva area

As tourist destinations go, the Lake Geneva area is certainly unique.

The city by the lake is both secluded and well-known among travelers around the country. Both Lake Geneva and Geneva Lake are small, compared to more urban areas, yet still remain popular among visitors.

But when they get there, what is there to do?

Here are 10 ideas. Some of them may seem obvious, but a list like this cannot exist without them. Others are perhaps less popular, but definitely well worth your time.

Downtown Lake Geneva

Main, Broad and Center streets, and Wrigley Drive

What is it?

Essentially, the stretch along Main Street, also known as Highway 50, is where most of the local businesses are, from the Wells Street intersection to Library Park. There are numerous establishments along Broad and Center streets, which lead to Geneva Lake.

Why go there?

The city’s downtown area is undergoing a revival of sorts, with numerous boutiques, restaurants and stores. Some are new, others have been well established in the community for a while. But all have something to offer that you won’t see anywhere else. Sure, there are places that sell souvenirs, but also places to buy clothes, furnishings, decorations, as well as an assortment of restaurants and taverns. At several of these establishments, there is sidewalk seating.

Downtown Lake Geneva is also becoming a popular event setting. In late April, Streets of Lake Geneva launched its first ever Spring Fashion Week, with over 25 downtown shops participating. That same number also participated in the third annual Wine Walk, which was Sunday, May 22.

But don’t fret, Maxwell Street Days is Aug. 26-28. Another new event — the Honky-Tonk Festival — is Sept. 16-18. Then there’s Oktoberfest, a Veterans Appreciation Weekend and more events later this year in Downtown Lake Geneva.

Local tourism group Visit Lake Geneva also holds annual events downtown, such as Concerts in the Park on Thursdays from 6-8 p.m. June 30-Aug. 11. The group also organizes the Electric Christmas Parade and Winterfest.

In short, Downtown Lake Geneva is the place to be.

Riviera & Riviera Beach

812 Wrigley Drive, Lake Geneva

What is it?

Built in the early 1930s, the Riviera is today a marina with shops, a ballroom and the Driehaus Family Plaza — an open-air, brick-paved hub of activity with an elegant angel fountain at its center.

Located directly on Geneva Lake, the Riviera is both a popular wedding spot and the place to catch a ride on the Lady of the Lake and other Lake Geneva Cruise Line boats.

Next to the Riviera is the Riviera Beach. The beach typically opens to the public around Memorial Day weekend.

Why go there?

There is no Lake Geneva without the Riviera, which recently underwent a restoration. It is iconic in the way that the Empire State Building is to New York, or the Eiffel Tower to Paris.

As for the beach, it is the largest public area where one can swim in Geneva Lake or soak up sunrays. Passes are required to swim, but now they can be purchased through a mobile device. For more, visit the city of Lake Geneva’s website.

U.S. Mailboat tour

812 Wrigley Drive, Lake Geneva

What is it?

The Geneva Lake area is of the few places left in the country where the mail is delivered by boat. What’s cooler than that? The ability to tag along on the mail route, courtesy of Lake Geneva Cruise Line.

People can board the Walworth, which departs at 10 a.m. every day for a 2-1/2 hour cruise around the lake, delivering mail to about 75 lake homes.

Tickets are $48 adults; $46 ages 65 and older; $31 for ages 4-17 and free for ages 3 and younger.

Why do it?

To watch the process — and it’s not like watching a traditional mail delivery person complete their route! The delivery person on the Mailboat jumps from the vessel to the dock at each stop.

Flat Iron Park

201 Wrigley Drive, Lake Geneva

What is it?

Another popular place for community events, Flat Iron Park is located along the Geneva Lake shore, a short walk from the Riviera. It contains the Brunk Performance Pavilion, the Three Graces Fountain and a statue of Andy Gump, of the comic strips “The Gumps,” which ran from 1917-1959. Why Andy Gump? The statue honors Gump and Sidney Smith, who created the comic. Flat Iron Park is also the location of Visit Lake Geneva’s Visitor Information Center.

Why go there?

One of two city parks by Geneva Lake, Flat Iron is close to Downtown Lake Geneva and a great place to people-watch. For those interested in holding group events, the pavilion and gazebo can be rented online.

Library Park

900 block of Main Street, a.k.a. Highway 50, Lake Geneva

What is it?

The other city park on Geneva Lake. This one has a fishing pier, the Veterans Memorial and is next to Lake Geneva Public Library, hence its name.

Why go there?

It’s a quieter alternative to Flat Iron Park, with more trees and it’s directly on the water. While there, the library is also worth checking out. The prairie style building, which underwent an extensive remodel in 2022, was designed by Frank Lloyd Wright protege, James R. Dresser and offers great views of the lake.

Maple Park Historic District

Between North, Cook, Main and Maxwell streets, Lake Geneva

What is it?

A roughly 15-block area that was added to the U.S. National Register of Historic Places in 2005. Contained without the boundaries of North, Cook, Main and Maxwell streets are some of Lake Geneva’s oldest buildings.

And yes, there is a park — Maple Park, 910 Wisconsin St., near Central-Denison School. The park contains a basketball court, baseball diamond, tennis courts and playground equipment.

Why go there?

To see what Lake Geneva looked like over 100 years ago. While many homes have been renovated, it is believed that very few homes were ever torn down there.

In summer, Black Point Estate and Gardens hosts walking tours through the district. The earliest, “Treasures and Triumphs: A Walking Tour of Lake Geneva,” starts June 11.

Geneva Lake Shore Path

The approximately 21 miles of walking path around Geneva Lake

What is it?

Another unique part of the lake is the path, which winds around the shores of Geneva Lake, offering close views of various lakefront homes, gardens and woods.

In Lake Geneva, the path can be entered from Library Park or at the corner of Wrigley Drive and Campbell Street.

The path leads through Williams Bay, Fontana and the towns of Walworth and Linn.

Why go there?

Simply to walk around the entire shore of Geneva Lake, taking in the beauty of the lake and its surrounding area, should be enough of a reason. And it never gets old. Each time one visits the path, there’s something new to behold.

Black Point Estate & Gardens

Town of Linn, on Geneva Lake

What is it?

In 1888, Chicago beer baron Conrad Seipp built a 20-room Queen Anne-style mansion on the lake. Black Point remained in the Seipp family for four generations. The home itself made the National Register of Historic Places in 1994.

Today, it is operated by the Wisconsin Historical Society as a time capsule, containing Victorian Era furniture and household items. Guests arrive at the property the same way the Seipp family did – by boat, courtesy of Lake Geneva Cruise Line.

Tours are $49 adults; $47 ages 65 and older; $32 for ages 4-17; and free for ages 3 and younger.

Why go there?

Not only is Black Point a glimpse of what life was like back in the late 1800s up to today. One of many breathtaking properties on Geneva Lake, the estate is an oasis on top of a bluff, its gardens bursting with natural color.

Kishwauketoe Nature Conservancy

251 Elkhorn Road, Williams Bay

What is it?

A 231-acre expanse of lush vegetation, deep forest and wide open prairie with wetlands and two creeks, an arboretum, meadow and more that have been preserved for over 32 years. Kishwauketoe is open year-round, constantly hosting walks, educational programs and other events.

Why go there?

To hike, experience nature and be outdoors. While it’s not far from Lake Geneva, Kishwauketoe offers a quieter recreational alternative.

East Troy Railroad

2002 Church St., East Troy

What is it?

An actual train that runs on a real railroad, offering passengers the experience of what train travel might have been like back when the line ran until 1939. Historic rail cars take guests on a 10-mile trip from East Troy to Mukwonago.

Why go there?

For one thing, it is the only tourist train operating in Walworth County. For another, the East Troy Electric Railroad is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year. It’s a little further out than some of the other options on this list, but it’s worth the trip. Also, the railroad offers various specialty tours and services, including dining cars.

