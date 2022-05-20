Ten things to do when visiting the Lake Geneva area

As tourist destinations go, the Lake Geneva area is certainly unique.
The city by the lake is both secluded and well-known among travelers around the country. Both Lake Geneva and Geneva Lake are small, compared to more urban areas, yet still remain popular among visitors.
But when they get there, what is there to do?
Here are 10 ideas. Some of them may seem obvious, but a list like this cannot exist without them. Others are perhaps less popular, but definitely well worth your time.
Downtown Lake Geneva
Main, Broad and Center streets, and Wrigley Drive
What is it?
Essentially, the stretch along Main Street, also known as Highway 50, is where most of the local businesses are, from the Wells Street intersection to Library Park. There are numerous establishments along Broad and Center streets, which lead to Geneva Lake.
People are also reading…
Why go there?
The city’s downtown area is undergoing a revival of sorts, with numerous boutiques, restaurants and stores. Some are new, others have been well established in the community for a while. But all have something to offer that you won’t see anywhere else. Sure, there are places that sell souvenirs, but also places to buy clothes, furnishings, decorations, as well as an assortment of restaurants and taverns. At several of these establishments, there is sidewalk seating.
Downtown Lake Geneva is also becoming a popular event setting. In late April, Streets of Lake Geneva launched its first ever Spring Fashion Week, with over 25 downtown shops participating. That same number also participated in the third annual Wine Walk, which was Sunday, May 22.
But don’t fret, Maxwell Street Days is Aug. 26-28. Another new event — the Honky-Tonk Festival — is Sept. 16-18. Then there’s Oktoberfest, a Veterans Appreciation Weekend and more events later this year in Downtown Lake Geneva.
Local tourism group Visit Lake Geneva also holds annual events downtown, such as Concerts in the Park on Thursdays from 6-8 p.m. June 30-Aug. 11. The group also organizes the Electric Christmas Parade and Winterfest.
In short, Downtown Lake Geneva is the place to be.
Riviera & Riviera Beach
812 Wrigley Drive, Lake Geneva
What is it?
Built in the early 1930s, the Riviera is today a marina with shops, a ballroom and the Driehaus Family Plaza — an open-air, brick-paved hub of activity with an elegant angel fountain at its center.
Located directly on Geneva Lake, the Riviera is both a popular wedding spot and the place to catch a ride on the Lady of the Lake and other Lake Geneva Cruise Line boats.
Next to the Riviera is the Riviera Beach. The beach typically opens to the public around Memorial Day weekend.
Why go there?
There is no Lake Geneva without the Riviera, which recently underwent a restoration. It is iconic in the way that the Empire State Building is to New York, or the Eiffel Tower to Paris.
As for the beach, it is the largest public area where one can swim in Geneva Lake or soak up sunrays. Passes are required to swim, but now they can be purchased through a mobile device. For more, visit the city of Lake Geneva’s website.
U.S. Mailboat tour
812 Wrigley Drive, Lake Geneva
What is it?
The Geneva Lake area is of the few places left in the country where the mail is delivered by boat. What’s cooler than that? The ability to tag along on the mail route, courtesy of Lake Geneva Cruise Line.
People can board the Walworth, which departs at 10 a.m. every day for a 2-1/2 hour cruise around the lake, delivering mail to about 75 lake homes.
Tickets are $48 adults; $46 ages 65 and older; $31 for ages 4-17 and free for ages 3 and younger.
Why do it?
To watch the process — and it’s not like watching a traditional mail delivery person complete their route! The delivery person on the Mailboat jumps from the vessel to the dock at each stop.
Link: cruiselakegeneva.com.
Flat Iron Park
201 Wrigley Drive, Lake Geneva
What is it?
Another popular place for community events, Flat Iron Park is located along the Geneva Lake shore, a short walk from the Riviera. It contains the Brunk Performance Pavilion, the Three Graces Fountain and a statue of Andy Gump, of the comic strips “The Gumps,” which ran from 1917-1959. Why Andy Gump? The statue honors Gump and Sidney Smith, who created the comic. Flat Iron Park is also the location of Visit Lake Geneva’s Visitor Information Center.
Why go there?
One of two city parks by Geneva Lake, Flat Iron is close to Downtown Lake Geneva and a great place to people-watch. For those interested in holding group events, the pavilion and gazebo can be rented online.
Links: visitlakegeneva.com, cityoflakegeneva.com.
Library Park
900 block of Main Street, a.k.a. Highway 50, Lake Geneva
What is it?
The other city park on Geneva Lake. This one has a fishing pier, the Veterans Memorial and is next to Lake Geneva Public Library, hence its name.
Why go there?
It’s a quieter alternative to Flat Iron Park, with more trees and it’s directly on the water. While there, the library is also worth checking out. The prairie style building, which underwent an extensive remodel in 2022, was designed by Frank Lloyd Wright protege, James R. Dresser and offers great views of the lake.
Link: cityoflakegeneva.com
Maple Park Historic District
Between North, Cook, Main and Maxwell streets, Lake Geneva
What is it?
A roughly 15-block area that was added to the U.S. National Register of Historic Places in 2005. Contained without the boundaries of North, Cook, Main and Maxwell streets are some of Lake Geneva’s oldest buildings.
And yes, there is a park — Maple Park, 910 Wisconsin St., near Central-Denison School. The park contains a basketball court, baseball diamond, tennis courts and playground equipment.
Why go there?
To see what Lake Geneva looked like over 100 years ago. While many homes have been renovated, it is believed that very few homes were ever torn down there.
In summer, Black Point Estate and Gardens hosts walking tours through the district. The earliest, “Treasures and Triumphs: A Walking Tour of Lake Geneva,” starts June 11.
Geneva Lake Shore Path
The approximately 21 miles of walking path around Geneva Lake
What is it?
Another unique part of the lake is the path, which winds around the shores of Geneva Lake, offering close views of various lakefront homes, gardens and woods.
In Lake Geneva, the path can be entered from Library Park or at the corner of Wrigley Drive and Campbell Street.
The path leads through Williams Bay, Fontana and the towns of Walworth and Linn.
Why go there?
Simply to walk around the entire shore of Geneva Lake, taking in the beauty of the lake and its surrounding area, should be enough of a reason. And it never gets old. Each time one visits the path, there’s something new to behold.
Link: visitlakegeneva.com.
Black Point Estate & Gardens
Town of Linn, on Geneva Lake
What is it?
In 1888, Chicago beer baron Conrad Seipp built a 20-room Queen Anne-style mansion on the lake. Black Point remained in the Seipp family for four generations. The home itself made the National Register of Historic Places in 1994.
Today, it is operated by the Wisconsin Historical Society as a time capsule, containing Victorian Era furniture and household items. Guests arrive at the property the same way the Seipp family did – by boat, courtesy of Lake Geneva Cruise Line.
Tours are $49 adults; $47 ages 65 and older; $32 for ages 4-17; and free for ages 3 and younger.
Why go there?
Not only is Black Point a glimpse of what life was like back in the late 1800s up to today. One of many breathtaking properties on Geneva Lake, the estate is an oasis on top of a bluff, its gardens bursting with natural color.
Kishwauketoe Nature Conservancy
251 Elkhorn Road, Williams Bay
What is it?
A 231-acre expanse of lush vegetation, deep forest and wide open prairie with wetlands and two creeks, an arboretum, meadow and more that have been preserved for over 32 years. Kishwauketoe is open year-round, constantly hosting walks, educational programs and other events.
Why go there?
To hike, experience nature and be outdoors. While it’s not far from Lake Geneva, Kishwauketoe offers a quieter recreational alternative.
Link: friendsofknc.org.
East Troy Railroad
2002 Church St., East Troy
What is it?
An actual train that runs on a real railroad, offering passengers the experience of what train travel might have been like back when the line ran until 1939. Historic rail cars take guests on a 10-mile trip from East Troy to Mukwonago.
Why go there?
For one thing, it is the only tourist train operating in Walworth County. For another, the East Troy Electric Railroad is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year. It’s a little further out than some of the other options on this list, but it’s worth the trip. Also, the railroad offers various specialty tours and services, including dining cars.
Link: easttroyrr.org.
Heirloom blooms: 8 nostalgic garden flowers worth revisiting
Flowers with charm
In Thornton Wilder’s 1938 play “Our Town,” heliotrope flowers connect two sets of characters who gather to inhale their intoxicating scent in the moonlight. Heliotropes, then common, are, indeed, wonderfully fragranced. Yet somehow, they’ve fallen out of favor in American gardens. Many onetime garden staples from the Victorian era through the 1950s have been replaced with hybrids and compact bedding plants, many of which lack the charm, aroma and simple nostalgia of their predecessors.
Here are eight vintage garden flowers worth revisiting:
Four O’Clocks
(Mirabilis japala, Mirabilis multiflora)
Fragrant white, red, pink, purple, yellow or bi-color trumpet-shaped flowers open daily in late afternoon and bloom from spring through frost in full to part sun. Plants are low-maintenance, drought-resistant and perennial in zones 8 through 10. Treat as annuals elsewhere, although they do self-seed readily. Their sweet, lemony scent and shape are a magnet for bees, butterflies and hummingbirds.
Cosmos
(Cosmos bipinnatus)
Frilly daisy-like flowers bloom profusely on plants with lacy foliage from early summer through frost. Some varieties are perennial in warmer climates, while others are annual everywhere, but all self-seed, ensuring repeat performances in most gardens for years to come. Plant them in full sun, except for in southernmost areas, where they’ll appreciate a bit of shade. Available in yellow, pink, orange, red, purple, white and maroon.
Sweet peas
(Lathyrus odoratus)
Clusters of dainty, ruffled, pink, purple, red, white or bi-color flowers bloom on annual vining plants during spring and early summer. Sweet peas perfume the air with a fragrance reminiscent of grapes. Plant in full sun in Northern zones, but provide some afternoon shade in the South.
Kiss Me Over the Garden Gate
(Persicaria orientalis)
A favorite of Thomas Jefferson, this easy-care annual, which quickly grows to 6 feet tall, is perfect for the back of the border. Eye-catching clusters of dangling pink flowers self-sow to ensure a steady supply of plants for years to come. In areas with cold winters, sow seeds directly into the garden in autumn; in frost-free climates, chill them in the freezer for a week before sowing outdoors.
Hollyhocks
(Alcea rosea)
Pink, purple, peach, red, white, yellow or near-black flowers completely cover 8-foot stalks from top to bottom. The large-leaved plants are biennial, which means they live for two years and bloom only in their second year, but they do self-seed, so there will always be more on deck. Plant them in full sun in the North and part shade in hot climates, and provide a fence, trellis or stake for support.
English primroses
(Primula vulgaris)
Although there are nearly 500 species of primroses available in many colors today, your great-grandmother’s spring garden likely included these yellow-flowered standards. The short-lived perennials are hardy in zones 3 through 8, preferring moist, partially shady conditions. Grow them in winter in the deep South and in spring elsewhere.
Soapwort
(Saponaria)
An herb named for its use in soap-making, this late spring- and summer-blooming perennial groundcover reaches 1 to 3 feet in height. Sow seeds directly into the garden in a sunny spot in spring, and deadhead plants regularly. For a fun project, make liquid soap by simmering 1 cup of tightly packed chopped leaves and stems in 2 cups of water for 15 minutes. Strain through cheesecloth, and pour into a glass jar. Soap lasts for about a week in the fridge.
Heliotropes
(Heliotropium arborescens)
With a wonderful, strong scent reminiscent of cherry pie, almond and vanilla, these tender shrubby perennials are grown as annuals in all but zones 9 through 11. Although available today in several colors, the dark purple variety was the cottage garden classic familiar in Thornton Wilder’s time. Plant them in full sun everywhere except the deep South, where they’ll benefit from some afternoon shade.