The 10 most significant years in Lake Geneva's 19th century history

In my last column, I reviewed what I considered to be the 15 most significant years in Geneva/Lake Geneva’s 19th century history. In this column, I will present what I consider to be the 10 most significant years in Lake Geneva’s 20th century history, together with an account of what happened during each of these years that made them significant.
1. 1903 — The construction of one of Lake Geneva’s most iconic historic buildings, Central School, was completed. It still stands at the northwest corner of Wisconsin and Cook streets, across Wisconsin Street from Maple Park. Central School was built on the site where Geneva’s first public school was located and where, at the beginning of the 20th century, the original Central School had been located.
Unfortunately, the original Central School was destroyed in a disastrous fire in 1901 shortly after it had been built. Fortunately, there were no students, teachers, or other staff in the building when fire destroyed it. C.O. LaSalle built the second Central School in 1903 that today serves as one of Lake Geneva’s elementary schools.
C.O. LaSalle was the son of O.T. LaSalle, the carpenter who, along with H.B. Conant, built most of the houses in Geneva/Lake Geneva during the 19th century. C.O. LaSalle’s Central School was regarded by architectural critics at the time as one of the finest public schools in the Midwest.
2. 1911 — The Horticultural Hall, another of Lake Geneva’s surviving iconic historic buildings, was opened in 1911. It was built for the Lake Geneva Foreman’s and Gardener’s Association with funds provided by wealthy Chicagoans who owned summer estates on the shore of Geneva Lake.
The Horticultural Hall was constructed by the contracting firm of (Edward) Reinert and (Herman) Malsch. Over the past century, it has served as the venue for more than a thousand events.
3. 1918 — In 1918 as World War I was coming to a close, Lake Geneva, like so many cities throughout the world, was beset by the Great Spanish Flu Epidemic. Millions of people died of the flu in 1918, including my grandmother’s sister, Frances Sherman. My grandmother then had to raise her sister’s young son, Harry Sherman, along with her own three children.
And in 1918, another resident of Lake Geneva died, not in Lake Geneva, but thousands of miles away in France. He was the German-born U.S. Army soldier Frank Kresen, who was killed when a malfunctioning howitzer artillery gun that he was attempting to fix exploded. The Lake Geneva American Legion’s Frank Kresen Post #24 is named in his honor. He is buried in the Oak Hill Cemetery.
4. 1929 — The new Lake Geneva High School was opened at the northeast corner of Wisconsin and Madison streets across Wisconsin Street from Maple Park in 1929. Constructed by the firm of Reinert and Malsch, it would serve as Lake Geneva’s high school from 1929 to 1958 when it was replaced by the new Badger High School.
I was very fortunate to have attended Lake Geneva High School from 1956 to 1958 as a freshman and sophomore. The building has served faithfully since 1958 as part of the Central-Denison elementary school complex. Between 1929 and 1958, the Lake Geneva High School’s large auditorium was the site of many of the city’s most significant cultural events. And its gym, which the auditorium faced, was the site where many exciting high school basketball games were played.
5. 1932 — Lake Geneva’s most iconic historic building, the Riviera, was built in 1932. It was designed by the prominent local architect James Roy Allen. Many of the most famous dance bands in the United States played in the Riviera’s second-floor ballroom during the 1930s, ‘40s, and ‘50s, including Louis Armstrong’s band.
6. 1958 — Lake Geneva’s new high school, Badger High, was opened at the southwest corner of South and Wells streets in 1958. Badger High School was a fusion of the Lake Geneva High School and the Genoa City High School. In 1960, I was a member of the second class to graduate from Badger High School.
7. 1961 — In February 1961, U.S. Senator John F. Kennedy spoke at the Horticultural Hall while he was campaigning in Wisconsin during the presidential primary season. I was very fortunate to hear him speak, meet him, and to ask him questions.
8. 1966 — The notorious Lake Geneva riots occurred in the summer of 1966. Hundreds of young people, primarily males from Chicago and its suburbs, fueled by far too many beers, rampaged on south Broad Street, in what the news media in the United States referred to as a riot.
Some property was destroyed during the riot, including the famous “Andy Gump” statue in Flat Iron Park. Eventually Lake Geneva police and Walworth County deputy sheriffs put down the riot. I must confess that I was in the crowd that the cops subdued.
But Lake Geneva was not the only venue where such riots occurred that summer. Fontana also experienced such a riot, as did cities across the United States where young people congregated, including Geneva, Ohio, and cities in upstate New York, and in New England.
9. 1970 — Another of Lake Geneva’s most iconic historic buildings, the Geneva Hotel, was demolished. Designed by the legendary Wisconsin-born architect Frank Lloyd Wright, the Geneva Hotel was Wright’s prototype for the world-renowned Imperial Hotel in Tokyo, Japan, which he designed.
The Geneva Hotel opened in 1911. Its long, sleek building on the north side of Geneva Lake’s outlet at the south end of Broad Street was a classic example of Wright’s “Prairie School” architectural style. It had been constructed on the site of Lake Geneva’s first resort hotel, the Whiting House, which had burned to the ground in 1894.
Today the Geneva Towers high-rise condominium building occupies the site where the Geneva Hotel had existed for almost six decades.
10. 1975 — In August 1975, the Chicago and Northwestern Railroad stopped running trains between Chicago and Lake Geneva, ending Lake Geneva’s century-old rail connection with Chicago. Trains had run between Chicago and Lake Geneva from 1856 to 1859 and from 1871 until 1975.
The end of Lake Geneva’s rail connection with Chicago was, to my mind, the greatest loss that Lake Geneva has ever suffered.
Readers, no doubt, may consider other years in Lake Geneva’s 20th century history to be more significant than the 10 years that I have selected. They, of course, are entitled to their opinion. The recounting of history entails making judgments, and I have based this column and my previous column upon judgments that I have made.
Patrick Quinn is a Lake Geneva native who is the University Archivist Emeritus at Northwestern University.
