The 10 most significant years in Lake Geneva's 19th century history

2. 1911 — The Horticultural Hall, another of Lake Geneva’s surviving iconic historic buildings, was opened in 1911. It was built for the Lake Geneva Foreman’s and Gardener’s Association with funds provided by wealthy Chicagoans who owned summer estates on the shore of Geneva Lake.

The Horticultural Hall was constructed by the contracting firm of (Edward) Reinert and (Herman) Malsch. Over the past century, it has served as the venue for more than a thousand events.

3. 1918 — In 1918 as World War I was coming to a close, Lake Geneva, like so many cities throughout the world, was beset by the Great Spanish Flu Epidemic. Millions of people died of the flu in 1918, including my grandmother’s sister, Frances Sherman. My grandmother then had to raise her sister’s young son, Harry Sherman, along with her own three children.

And in 1918, another resident of Lake Geneva died, not in Lake Geneva, but thousands of miles away in France. He was the German-born U.S. Army soldier Frank Kresen, who was killed when a malfunctioning howitzer artillery gun that he was attempting to fix exploded. The Lake Geneva American Legion’s Frank Kresen Post #24 is named in his honor. He is buried in the Oak Hill Cemetery.