The 38th Annual Big Foot Lions Club Lobster Boil-Steak Fry was a big success on Saturday, July 30

The Big Foot Lions Club gathered in Reid Park in Fontana-on-Geneva Lake on Saturday, July 30 for the 38th Annual Big Foot Lions Club Lobster Boil-Steak Fry, which turned out to be a huge success.

Andy Pearce, a Lions Club Booster, could not have been happier with the turnout and the event itself.

“To sum it up in one word, it was amazing,” he said. “There were around 3,000 people in the park t one time around 5 p.m.

The event took place from noon-11:30 p.m.

“We sold about 2,850 dinners in total plus about a thousand hamburgers and hot dogs,” Pearce said. “It was just super. The weather was beautiful and everything ran really smooth.”