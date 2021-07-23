The debate: What percent of Lake Geneva properties should be permeable?

Properties near Geneva Lake in the City of Lake Geneva may continue to be required to feature more than half of permeable or pervious surfaces.
There was extensive discussion about reducing the amount of permeable surface required, but it appears it will remain unchanged for now.
Currently, properties in the city’s estate zoning district are required to have at least 60% of permeable/pervious surfaces.
Permeable/pervious surfaces allow water to percolation into the soil to prevent run off into adjacent properties waterways. Examples of permeable/pervious surfaces include grass, plated areas and vegetation.
City officials have considered an ordinance change which would allow the amount of permeable/pervious surfaces for properties in the estate zoning district to be reduced to 50%.
Several residents and local officials have expressed concern that decreasing the amount of permeable surfaces on a lakefront property could cause more debris to run off into Geneva Lake.
Members of the Lake Geneva Plan Commission recommended an ordinance change, June 21, which would allow the amount of permeable surfaces to be reduced to 50% after an extensive storm water management analysis.
However, members of the city council unanimously approved, July 12, to send the proposed ordinance change back to the plan commission for further review and to keep the amount of permeable surfaces for properties near the lakefront to at least 60%.
This is the second time the city council has sent the proposed ordinance change back to the plan commission. City aldermen initially approved to send the proposed to the plan commission May 24, as the issue has been discussed for several months.
City Attorney Dan Draper advised the council members to send the proposed ordinance change back to the plan commission of they want to keep the current requirement for permeable services in estate zoning districts.
“It will be good to sent it back to the plan commission,” Draper said. “But it would be good to bring it back with suggestions of you think would be appropriate, so the plan commission could handle the issue.”
Alderman Ken Howell indicated that he is in favor of sending the proposed ordinance back to the plan commission.
“I think by sending this back, all of these issues could be specifically worked out,” Howell said.
Ruth Monico of Lake Geneva advised the aldermen to maintain the 60% permeable surface requirement to better protect the lake from storm water run-off and debris.
“The lake is Lake Geneva’s most defining feature,” Monico said. “Without it, what would Lake Geneva be? This will not only protect the lake. It will provide other benefits to neighboring parcels and to the city as a whole.”
Mayor Charlene Klein said she is not certain when the plan commission would be able to review the proposed ordinance change again.
“I’m not going to promise when this will be on the plan commission’s agenda,” Klein said. “I know this month’s plan commission is an extremely full agenda. It would be at the very least in September.”
City Planner Michael Slavney said a public hearing will be held when the issue is discuss by the plan commission again, so residents and local officials can provide additional comments or input.
“We will hold the public hearing at the plan commission, then after the public hearing the plan commission will decide if additional tweaks are needed based on the public input,” Slavney said. “Then they will forward their new recommendations to the common council.”