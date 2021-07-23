The debate: What percent of Lake Geneva properties should be permeable?

This is the second time the city council has sent the proposed ordinance change back to the plan commission. City aldermen initially approved to send the proposed to the plan commission May 24, as the issue has been discussed for several months.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

City Attorney Dan Draper advised the council members to send the proposed ordinance change back to the plan commission of they want to keep the current requirement for permeable services in estate zoning districts.

“It will be good to sent it back to the plan commission,” Draper said. “But it would be good to bring it back with suggestions of you think would be appropriate, so the plan commission could handle the issue.”

Alderman Ken Howell indicated that he is in favor of sending the proposed ordinance back to the plan commission.

“I think by sending this back, all of these issues could be specifically worked out,” Howell said.

Ruth Monico of Lake Geneva advised the aldermen to maintain the 60% permeable surface requirement to better protect the lake from storm water run-off and debris.