The family farm: Duesterbeck's Brewing in Elkhorn continues to expand

Building by buildingBen Johnson said they originally planned to house the brewery in the existing barn.

“But we had three different contractors look at it and they all said we had to tear it down,” he said.

They tore the barn down and rebuilt it from the ground up, integrating the original wood into the tables and trim work. This renovation marked the beginning of a massive undertaking, to replace each structure on the farm with newer, more versatile versions.

Duesterbeck’s introduced the pig barn pavilion in June, modeled after the pig barn that used to sit in its place. The only difference, Laura said, is that the lean-to now sits on the opposite side.

“We’re not that creative,” she joked. “We keep our barns looking the same. They were so great before.”

In July, the brewery opened its gift shop in the existing granary. The next addition is scheduled for the winter, Ben said, when the north shed will be torn down and rebuilt as a beer production facility.

“Building by building, we’re recreating what used to be here,” he said.

Change of plans