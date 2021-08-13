The family farm: Duesterbeck's Brewing in Elkhorn continues to expand

“This is my family farm,” Laura Duesterbeck Johnson said with a smile.
She gestured at a field and an arrangement of barns. But considering the sparkling renovations, along with the friendly chatter drifting over from nearby patrons, it is more like the reincarnation of a farm — all the love of a family farm, and all the life of a thriving new business.
This is the atmosphere that distinguishes Duesterbeck’s Brewing Company on County Road O in Elkhorn, run by Laura and Ben Johnson. The brewery opened in late October 2019. In the two years since, Duesterbeck’s has seen careful phases of renovations and released multiple beers and seltzers.
The business began as a way for Laura Johnson to sustain the 150-year-old Duesterbeck farmstead, of which Laura and her sisters will be the sixth generation family owners. She recalled visiting the farm in past years and seeing the barns in disrepair. Laura knew she would have to get creative to transform the property into something she could pass onto her own six children.
“My dad really instilled in me that you don’t sell the farm,” she said. “I wanted something that would sustain the farm, so the kids wouldn’t feel that burden.”
Laura’s husband Ben Johnson, a Delavan dentist, has been brewing beer since his teenage years. They decided to lean into his talent, Laura said, and build the business from there.
Building by buildingBen Johnson said they originally planned to house the brewery in the existing barn.
“But we had three different contractors look at it and they all said we had to tear it down,” he said.
They tore the barn down and rebuilt it from the ground up, integrating the original wood into the tables and trim work. This renovation marked the beginning of a massive undertaking, to replace each structure on the farm with newer, more versatile versions.
Duesterbeck’s introduced the pig barn pavilion in June, modeled after the pig barn that used to sit in its place. The only difference, Laura said, is that the lean-to now sits on the opposite side.
“We’re not that creative,” she joked. “We keep our barns looking the same. They were so great before.”
In July, the brewery opened its gift shop in the existing granary. The next addition is scheduled for the winter, Ben said, when the north shed will be torn down and rebuilt as a beer production facility.
“Building by building, we’re recreating what used to be here,” he said.
Change of plans
One of Duesterbeck’s most notable features is the expansive outdoor patio, which opened on Memorial Day 2020. They were lucky to have had the patio plans drawn up, Laura said, at a time when outdoor service was a lifeline for businesses across the country.
On March 17 last year, the brewery had to close down due to pandemic restrictions. It was also Laura’s birthday, Ben said.
“We had to make our own dinner that day,” Laura recalled. “All the restaurants were closed.”
The team pivoted quickly, introducing digital menus and pushing crowler sales. By filling these 32-oz. cans on site, the brewery was able to keep beer sales alive even without a taproom for patrons to drink the product in.
However, constant shortages kept the business on high-alert, Laura said. They navigated shortages of cans, glass growlers, and now, cups.
“We’re constantly still trying to figure it out,” she said. “Nobody knows what to do with all the shortages, and so many businesses deal with that.”
Despite the challenges of the pandemic, Duesterbeck’s has seen promising success. Laura described the rush of passing the brewery’s beer trucks on the road, or overhearing the Duesterbeck name in strangers’ conversations.
As she reflected on the brewery’s milestones, Laura said bringing in live music was particularly exciting for the family. They began hosting music acts every Friday and Saturday last summer, and have continued the summer concert series this year. This Friday, Aug. 13 will bring acoustic duo Rudy & Vee to the stage, with Jeremiah Fox and the Odd Company Band performing on Saturday.
Duesterbeck’s is quickly becoming a destination. And this is a strange, though delightful fact to confront, Laura said.
“We weren’t expecting it to get this big this quickly,” she said. “At certain times it’s really surreal.”
Something for everybody
The brewery released a new line of “smoothie seltzers” this summer, made with real fruit. Ben said he was proud to present this series after spending much of last year studying seltzers on the market to determine his approach. Now, he is confident enough to develop his own unique flavors like “Let’s Flamingo,” a tropical hard seltzer made with pineapple, pink guava and orange.
The brewery is not allowed to serve spirits or wine, Ben said, so the seltzers and sour beers help to add color to the collection.
“Everybody has different taste buds,” Laura said. “That’s why we have so many different things on tap.”
Ben said the company is looking forward to expanding distribution once the new beer production facility is up and running.
Next generation
It’s more than family-brewed beer that Duesterbeck’s distributes — it’s original art, too. Laura and Ben’s 16-year-old son Makai designs the artwork for all of their cans, Laura said. The brewery even carries t-shirts that feature the young artist’s logos.
“It’s really cool that he has a platform for his artwork,” she said. “He can see the progression of his artwork as he grows.”
Their teenage son and daughter keep busy around the brewery, working the food truck and bussing tables. Their 11-year-old son Trae happily takes care of ice cream quality control, Laura said.
Laura and Ben are happy to see their children learn their way around the farm, and the business they have built with them in mind. Laura recalled a conversation she had with her oldest daughter Grace about the future of Duesterbeck’s Brewing Company.
“I was telling her, ‘it would be fun to work for you. I can’t wait for me not to be the boss and you to be the boss one day’” Laura said. “I’m excited for that, if they choose that — to be able to stay and work with our family.”
Duesterbeck’s is open Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m., Friday from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. They are closed on Monday.