The First Congregational United Church of Christ opens its doors to everyone

The First Congregational United Church of Christ of Lake Geneva opened its doors for in-person worship for the first time in over 3 months on Sunday, June 21 at 10:30 a.m. It was done carefully with masks and social distancing. The service was quieter and more meditative, but it was a celebration none the less. While the doors have been closed, the church never was. The congregation has continued to meet online and has continued its work in the community.
Our church is home to United Child Care, The Lake Geneva Food Pantry and a partner in Side by Side. We are home of an annual Cookie Walk donating proceeds to our community including the Tree House of Walworth County and the Lake Geneva Fire Department. Our youth help lead Vacation Bible School and take part in an annual mission trip, serving and giving, and always gaining and learning in the process.
With Jesus as our example, we want to take the opportunity to make it clear that we welcome everyone. We welcome you regardless of age, ethnicity, race, nation of origin, gender identity, sexual orientation, physical or mental ability, economic circumstance, faith history or church experience.
This follows the United Church of Christ’s long history of commitment to advocacy for the rights of LGBTQ people, women and African Americans. We are very proud of this history. The Congregational Church was the first mainstream Protestant church in America to ordain an African American minister in the 1780s and the first women American minister in the 1850s. In 1972 the United Church of Christ was the first Protestant denomination to ordain an openly gay person. In 2005 the general synod of the United Church of Christ overwhelming passed a resolution supporting same gender marriage equality. United Church of Christ ministers and members have been and continue to be strong advocates of and participants in social justice.
On Dec. 8, 2019, the congregation of Lake Geneva United Church of Christ completed the process of education, exploration and discernment and voted to become officially Open and Affirming. This was followed by the Open and Affirming Coalition of the United Church of Christ officially designating us an Open and Affirming Congregation.
We care about both your spiritual and physical well being, so in addition to following risk reducing practices at our in-person 10:30 a.m. services at 715 Wisconsin St, we will continue the online service via Facebook live https://www.facebook.com/lakegenevachurchucc/.
Please also join us for our July book conversation: Anxious to Talk About it – Helping White Christians Talk Faithfully about Racism. Again, everyone is welcome despite the subtitle! We will meet outside on Thursday July 16th at 7 p.m. on the lake side of the Lake Geneva Public Library. Bring a chair.
We, the congregation of the First Congregational United Church of Christ of Lake Geneva, extend an exuberant welcome to you! http://www.lakegenevachurchucc.org/
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.