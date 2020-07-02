The First Congregational United Church of Christ opens its doors to everyone

The First Congregational United Church of Christ of Lake Geneva opened its doors for in-person worship for the first time in over 3 months on Sunday, June 21 at 10:30 a.m. It was done carefully with masks and social distancing. The service was quieter and more meditative, but it was a celebration none the less. While the doors have been closed, the church never was. The congregation has continued to meet online and has continued its work in the community.

Our church is home to United Child Care, The Lake Geneva Food Pantry and a partner in Side by Side. We are home of an annual Cookie Walk donating proceeds to our community including the Tree House of Walworth County and the Lake Geneva Fire Department. Our youth help lead Vacation Bible School and take part in an annual mission trip, serving and giving, and always gaining and learning in the process.

With Jesus as our example, we want to take the opportunity to make it clear that we welcome everyone. We welcome you regardless of age, ethnicity, race, nation of origin, gender identity, sexual orientation, physical or mental ability, economic circumstance, faith history or church experience.