The future of homes in Lake Geneva? Developer wants to downsize

For some new home buyers, smaller is better.
For those consumers, Lake Geneva could soon have a new option.
Clear Sky LLC has proposed a new development on the city’s east side that would include 20 pint-sized homes of between 700 square feet and 1,000 square feet each.
Selling for about $200,000, the homes would stand one and a half stories tall and would offer families two bedrooms, two bathrooms and a rooftop patio deck.
The development proposed at 302 Townline Road, near state Highway 120, is designed to make Lake Geneva living affordable for families who do not need a lot of living space.
It is tentatively called “Big Sky Village.”
“It gives couples, small families, single people, an affordable opportunity to be in Lake Geneva and take advantage of all the city has to offer,” Clear Sky representative Michael Hanley said. “It’s going to be a unique buyer, because of the size of the homes.”
City officials have voiced some skepticism about the project, but also enthusiasm for the concept.
“I love it,” plan commission member Ann Esarco said. “I hope, somehow, it comes to fruition.”
The Lake Geneva-based developer unveiled its plans Jan. 20 before the plan commission, with a rendering of the new concept. The proposal comes at a time when some city officials are pushing for increased affordable housing options in the community.
The development also could include a common area with a clubhouse, swimming pool and sports court for residents.
City Planner Michael Slavney told the developers that he likes the design of the homes, and he is “open-minded” about the project.
“I like the model unit you’re providing,” Slavney said. “That rooftop deck looks pretty sweet.”
Some officials, however, questioned how Clear Sky could manage the development on a site that is less than three acres in size.
Alderman Doug Skates, who serves on the plan commission, said the site appears narrow and he is not certain it could support 20 homes, even those smaller than usual.
“I’m cautiously looking at it as if you can pull it off,” Skates said.
The plan commission took no action on the proposal.
Commission member Michael Krajovic said he is concerned about whether the development would include enough green space and enough parking spaces.
“If somebody has company, where would they park?” Krajovic asked.
Slavney said the developers would be required to provide at least two parking spaces for each home, because the homes would include two bedrooms.
Hanley said he could reduce the number of homes, if necessary, to provide for more green space or parking.
“We’re not set in stone on the number,” he said.
Plan commission members also questioned whether the new development would create storm-water management issues.
Hanley said the project would include a storm-water drainage pond, and he plans to hire an engineer to analyze storm-water issues.
Esarco advised the developers to work backwards on the plan, determining how many homes are feasible and then addressing parking, green space and storm water issues.
“Maybe you need 15 units to make this viable,” she said.
Hanley said he liked Esarco’s suggestion, and that he planned later to present the city a development plan for approval.
“Working backwards, that’s a great idea,” he said. “That’s exactly what we will do.”