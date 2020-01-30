The future of homes in Lake Geneva? Developer wants to downsize

For some new home buyers, smaller is better.

For those consumers, Lake Geneva could soon have a new option.

Clear Sky LLC has proposed a new development on the city’s east side that would include 20 pint-sized homes of between 700 square feet and 1,000 square feet each.

Selling for about $200,000, the homes would stand one and a half stories tall and would offer families two bedrooms, two bathrooms and a rooftop patio deck.

The development proposed at 302 Townline Road, near state Highway 120, is designed to make Lake Geneva living affordable for families who do not need a lot of living space.

It is tentatively called “Big Sky Village.”

“It gives couples, small families, single people, an affordable opportunity to be in Lake Geneva and take advantage of all the city has to offer,” Clear Sky representative Michael Hanley said. “It’s going to be a unique buyer, because of the size of the homes.”

City officials have voiced some skepticism about the project, but also enthusiasm for the concept.

“I love it,” plan commission member Ann Esarco said. “I hope, somehow, it comes to fruition.”