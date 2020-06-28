The Golden Years 'Secret'

Most successful companies have something special that sets them apart. McDonald’s Big Mac is famous for its special sauce, Coca-Cola has its secret formula, Apple has its proprietary software, and Google has its secret search algorithm. These world-renowned companies are successful in large part because they have something unique, and have spent decades refining and protecting their “special stuff.”

While it may seem like a stretch to compare such massive, prominent corporations to a small, family-owned local company like the Golden Years, they too have been successful for decades due in large part to their “special stuff.” However, consistently providing quality healthcare to seniors is very different than creating a product or perfecting an assembly line, and as such, it has required something very different and more dynamic than a secret recipe. For more than 50 years the Golden Years has professed that consistently providing exceptional care comes from consistently having exceptional staff, and they believe that their reputation for quality care is directly connected to the excellence of their staff over the years. Like Coca-Cola’s formula and Google’s algorithm, the dedicated, caring, and empathetic staff of the Golden Years is the “special stuff” that has set them apart.