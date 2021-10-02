‘The king’ of the lake: Streblow continues strong wooden boat tradition with new ownership

If you were out on Geneva Lake on Saturday, Sept. 25, you would have caught a sight to behold –around 30 Streblow wooden boats flying across the lake.
“How fun was this?” Edward Cox said as he drove his 28-foot Streblow named “The King” up to the Abbey Resort in Fontana after riding across the lake to Big Foot Beach and back.
The event that they referred to as “Wake the lake” was in memory of second-generation company owner Randy Streblow, who died 10 years ago, and an opportunity to get Streblow owners on the lake together as a family.
Last July, Cox took over ownership of the Lake Geneva business and is keeping alive the Streblow wooden boat building tradition, which started 70 years ago. He also moved the company to its new location at 251 Host Drive, Lake Geneva.
It was in 1950 that Larry Streblow began building wooden boats as a hobby in his Kenosha garage.
At the time Philippine mahogany – the wood of choice for custom boat builders – was scarce following World War II, so Larry scavenged for mahogany shipping crates for the essential raw materials for his hulls. He created models with individual names and mastered the wooden boat craft. His son Randy joined him in the business when he was only 12.
“Randy and Larry had to prove to these wealthy people that these are the best boats. Over the years people started believing them,” Cox said.
In 1987, Larry and Randy Streblow along with Steve Horton, who took over ownership after Randy, moved their operation to Walworth, outside Lake Geneva.
“The King” that Cox now proudly owns was the last boat that Larry Streblow, Randy Streblow and Steve Horton – all master boat builders – worked on together.
“The King” was joined Sept. 25 by “Driving Miss Daisy,” “Dutch Treat,” “Necessity,” “Golden Girl” and “Serenity” among a list of many other elite friends.
On Geneva Lake, Cox estimates there are about 110 Streblow boats, which is a lot considering there are 900 piers.
Cox grew up in Florida and one year he came to Lake Geneva with a cousin.
“I fell in love with Lake Geneva,” Cox said.
Being out on the lake in a Streblow boat is a major part of the appeal to him. It’s a passion he has most recently been able to enjoy with his new granddaughter, who he believes is “the youngest Streblow driver ever” considering he had her “helping” drive at 8 days old.
While Cox’s main job was as a trader with the Board of Trade for years, he also used to work with Randy Streblow on boats, sanding them, applying the finish, adding planks and doing anything else that was needed.
These boats are not mass produced. They are individually hand crafted, with only one or two new boats produced each year.
When the opportunity came up to buy the company in 2020, Cox took the opportunity to invest and keep the Streblow tradition alive.
“I know every nut and bolt of the business,” Cox said. “These are the best built boats in the world.”