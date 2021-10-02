‘The king’ of the lake: Streblow continues strong wooden boat tradition with new ownership

If you were out on Geneva Lake on Saturday, Sept. 25, you would have caught a sight to behold –around 30 Streblow wooden boats flying across the lake.

“How fun was this?” Edward Cox said as he drove his 28-foot Streblow named “The King” up to the Abbey Resort in Fontana after riding across the lake to Big Foot Beach and back.

The event that they referred to as “Wake the lake” was in memory of second-generation company owner Randy Streblow, who died 10 years ago, and an opportunity to get Streblow owners on the lake together as a family.

Last July, Cox took over ownership of the Lake Geneva business and is keeping alive the Streblow wooden boat building tradition, which started 70 years ago. He also moved the company to its new location at 251 Host Drive, Lake Geneva.

It was in 1950 that Larry Streblow began building wooden boats as a hobby in his Kenosha garage.

At the time Philippine mahogany – the wood of choice for custom boat builders – was scarce following World War II, so Larry scavenged for mahogany shipping crates for the essential raw materials for his hulls. He created models with individual names and mastered the wooden boat craft. His son Randy joined him in the business when he was only 12.