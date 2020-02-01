The 10 most read stories in January 2020

January 2020 will be remembered for the opening of the ice castles, a devastating apartment fire in Genoa City and for a popular local bakery being recognized as the best in the state.
Below is a list of the 10 most read stories on www.lakegenevanews.net. The stories were ranked by the number of unique users who read each article.
10 most read stories in January 2020
In early January, the National Weather Service warned that nine inches of snow could hit all of Walworth County. However, on Jan. 11, only abo…
Lake Geneva city parking operations manager Sylvia Martinez-Mullally, shown at a downtown parking meter, resigned after five years on the job.
The Raw police bodycam video from Genoa City Police Officer Kimberly Goldworthy shows the drama unfolding Jan. 5 inside Pebblebrook Apartments…
In the season finale of "Wisconsin Life", host Angela Fitzgerald travels across the state, including a stop at Winterfest to see the U.S. Nati…
The Lake Geneva Regional News regularly runs listings of police blotters, municipal court listings and felony criminal complaints. Our felony …
Richard Allen Blakeley, a longtime Williams Bay resident, died on Jan. 15. He was 42.
Bittner’s Bakery, located at 495 Interchange North in Lake Geneva, was listed as Wisconsin’s top bakery in the magazine’s article, “The Best B…
A mother is facing felony child neglect charges after police reported finding her three children living amid piles of dog feces, trash and rot…
On Jan. 24, the company behind Lake Geneva's ice castle has announced a Jan. 31 grand opening date for this winter's frozen outdoor funhouse.
The Loves Travel Stop truck stop at I-43 and state Highway 67 in Elkhorn includes a Hardee’s fast-food restaurant where police Jan. 2 found tw…