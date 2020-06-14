The newest felony charges in Walworth County

The following individuals were either recently charged in Walworth County Circuit Court or recently made their initial court appearance.
Kehlen Donahue, 18, Lake Geneva, faces a felony charge of attempting to flee or elude an officer after a May 29 incident in the town of Geneva. If convicted, he faces up to 3 and 1/2 years in prison and $10,000 in fines.
Timothy G. Falconbury, 33, Delavan, faces a felony charge of possession of a narcotic drug and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia both as a repeat offender. If convicted of all counts, he faces up to 9 and 1/2 years in prison and $10,500 in fines.
Tood L. Guthrie, 54, East Troy, faces a felony charge of fourth-offense drunken driving after his Dec. 22 arrest in the town of East Troy. If convicted, he faces up to six years and $10,000 in fines.
Miguel J. Hansen, 38, Elkhorn, faces a felony charge of fourth-offense drunken driving after his May 31 arrest in the city of Delavan. If convicted, he faces up to six years and $10,000 in fines.
William T. Hunt, 54, Williams Bay, faces a felony charge of strangulation and misdemeanor charges of battery and disorderly conduct. If convicted of all counts, he faces up to seven years imprisonment and $21,000.
Jeremy D. Johnson, 20, Burlington, faces a felony charge of bail jumping and a misdemeanor charge of battery. If convicted of both counts, Johnson faces up to six years and nine months in prison and $20,000 in fines.
Storm J. Riley, 18, Lake Geneva, faces two felony charges of bail jumping and misdemeanor charges of bail jumping, resisting an officer and disorderly conduct. If convicted of the felonies, he faces up to 12 years in prison and $20,000 in fines.
Derrick J. Sandfort, 24, Glendale, faces a felony charge of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence as a fourth offense. If convicted, he faces up to six years imprisonment and $10,000 in fines.
Micah X. Smith, 24, Delavan, faces two felony counts of possession of a firearm by a felon and two misdemeanor counts of carrying a concealed weapon as a repeater. If convicted of all counts, he faces up to 32 years imprisonment and $70,000 in fines.
Terry Winans, 63, Delavan, faces felony charges of making a threat to a law enforcement and discharging bodily fluids at a public safety worker. He also faces misdemeanor charges of bail jumping and disorderly conduct. If convicted of all counts, Winans faces up to 10 and 1/2 years imprisonment and $31,000 in fines.
