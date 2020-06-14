The newest felony charges in Walworth County

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The following individuals were either recently charged in Walworth County Circuit Court or recently made their initial court appearance.

Kehlen Donahue, 18, Lake Geneva, faces a felony charge of attempting to flee or elude an officer after a May 29 incident in the town of Geneva. If convicted, he faces up to 3 and 1/2 years in prison and $10,000 in fines.

Timothy G. Falconbury, 33, Delavan, faces a felony charge of possession of a narcotic drug and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia both as a repeat offender. If convicted of all counts, he faces up to 9 and 1/2 years in prison and $10,500 in fines.

Tood L. Guthrie, 54, East Troy, faces a felony charge of fourth-offense drunken driving after his Dec. 22 arrest in the town of East Troy. If convicted, he faces up to six years and $10,000 in fines.

Miguel J. Hansen, 38, Elkhorn, faces a felony charge of fourth-offense drunken driving after his May 31 arrest in the city of Delavan. If convicted, he faces up to six years and $10,000 in fines.

William T. Hunt, 54, Williams Bay, faces a felony charge of strangulation and misdemeanor charges of battery and disorderly conduct. If convicted of all counts, he faces up to seven years imprisonment and $21,000.