The painter behind the Bucks logo on Lake Geneva business

Besides windows, Laine also has painted designs on bowls, baskets and containers.

She recently started her own business, Tara Laine Custom Window Painting.

"I started out with the window painting because it seemed to be everyone's favorite, but eventually I will branch off," she said.

Laine said she has already received some interest from potential clients.

"For months people were asking me, 'When are you going to start a business?,'" Laine said. "I haven't gotten too many requests, but a lot of people have asked me for a business card. They've asked me what I can do and what I can't do."

Laine said it normally takes her between two to three hours to complete a window painting. She said the Milwaukee Bucks logo took longer than usual because of all the details that were involved.

"It goes by quick," Laine said. "I look at the clock, and it's been two hours. It's literally an escape from reality in a way."

Laine said she has been interested in artwork since her childhood. She said she took art classes while attending Badger High School, where she graduated in 2017.