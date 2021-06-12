The Pier, a new bar, store opens on Geneva Lake's southside

Town of Linn — A new convenience store, bar and bait shop is now open on the south side of Geneva Lake on Linn Road. And the new owner has plans for outdoor recreation, although he has hit some roadblocks for the outdoor plans.
The convenience store portion of the business features sandwiches, snack food, packaged liquor and T-shirts, and the bait shop includes live bait and fishing tackle.
“I’m going to have a whole bunch of convenience store food, not prepared burgers and hotdogs,” said owner Patrick Hogan. “I’m not a fisherman, but I’m going to have whatever the fishermen want. I got night crawlers. I got waxworks. I got red worms. I got everything you want.”
Future plans, roadblocks
Hogan recently took over ownership of The Pier, N1806 Linn Road in the Town of Linn, and had planned to feature outdoor pickleball courts, sand volleyball courts and platform tennis courts, as well as occasional live music, but he said town officials informed him more work needs to be done before those plans become a reality.
Hogan has prepared about 1.5 acres of land in the back of his property for the pickleball, sand volleyball and platform tennis courts, and was advised by Walworth County officials that the property had to be rezoned from residential property to a parkland designation.
He applied for the rezoning, and members of the Town of Linn Plan Commission were set to discuss and vote on the issue May 24, but Hogan said he was informed by town officials several days before the meeting that he needed to apply for a change in the comprehensive plan instead of a rezoning in order to be able to establish the outdoor recreation courts.
Hogan said he has since applied for the change in the town’s comprehensive plan.
“It’s a much more difficult, cumbersome, time-consuming process,” Hogan said. “I strongly disagree with that determination.”
Town Chairman James Weiss said after reviewing Hogan’s application for rezoning the property, the town’s attorneys determined that it would be more appropriate for him to seek a change in the comprehensive plan.
“Our legal counsel recommended prior to the meeting that he should have a hearing for the comprehensive plan change,” Weiss said. “Mr. Hogan, by the time the meeting had come around, already submitted the majority of the paperwork for a comprehensive plan amendment, so it was the first step in the process.”
Hogan also was seeking a conditional use permit to host outdoor music on the property three days out of the year— Memorial Day, Fourth of July and Labor Day. But after hearing opposition from nearby residents, he said he is reconsidering those plans.
“If that’s what the community has an issue with, we can take that off,” Hogan said. “That’s not my primary focus. If that’s the third rail, I will withdraw that portion of the conditional use request.”
Weiss said several residents have expressed concerns about potential noise coming from the property regarding the live music and outdoor courts.
“I think noise coming from the property for both the music venue as well as the sporting events that will take place on the property outside has been a concern for some residents,” Weiss said.
Upcoming meetings
An informational meeting in which Hogan is set to present plans for his business is scheduled for 7 p.m., June 16 in the Linn Town Hall, W3728 Franklin Walsh St. in Zenda.
“There will be more to come after Mr. Hogan has the opportunity to interact with the public,” Weiss said. “He did not have the opportunity the other night due to missing the comprehensive plan request, so the 16th of June should be an informative meeting.”
Hogan said he is looking forward to discussing his plans with the residents.
“It has created quite the stir, unfortunately,” Hogan said. “I am willing to work with the community. I know this all comes as a shock. This was not quite clear to them, and I didn’t do the community briefings to make sure they knew what my plans were.”
The Town of Linn Plan Commission is set to conduct a public hearing and discuss the proposed comprehensive plan amendment for the property 7 p.m., July 26 in the town hall.
Back to its roots
Even though he is currently unable to host live music and establish the outdoor recreation courts, Hogan is still operating The Pier as a bar, convenience store and bait shop.
Hogan said not much work needed to be done to the building after he purchased it, but he, his father-in-law and some friends built the bar counter for the business which took several weeks to complete.
“That’s kind of my pride and joy,” Hogan said of the bar counter.
Hogan said he also plans to have food trucks at the business in the near future.
“I very much do want to make sure there is a food offering opportunity,” Hogan said. “I do have a stable full of food trucks I will be bringing in from time to time. I plan to have a regular high quality of food offerings.”
Hogan said The Pier previously was operated as a convenient store-type business years ago, and he is trying to operate a similar type of business again.
He said his wife often visited The Pier when she and her family traveled to Lake Geneva during her childhood to purchase snacks and other items.
“It was where you would come in and get ice cream and chips and candy,” Hogan said. “You would come down in your wet bathing suit and you would get a Coke and run back to the beach. So I’m trying to bring those roots back.”
Opening weekend
Hogan opened The Pier, May 30, and hosted an open house event for the business during the Memorial Day weekend, which included a small band and food trucks.
He said the open house was well attended, and business has been steady ever since.
“Clearly Saturday was very active. That drew quite a bit of people, so that was a very active day but Sunday and Monday were a lot less active,” Hogan said of his opening weekend. “But most of the business has been of the convenience store variety. That has been most of the traffic thereafter.”
Hogan said even though he is pleased with the start of the business, his main goal is to be able to establish the outdoor recreation courts in the future.
“I hope to get the sports and recreation, because that’s really where my passion lies,” Hogan said. “I think that’s really going to bring in some vibrancy. I want a place where people are going to come and be for awhile, not just for a late-night bar.”
The Pier is open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday, Monday, Wednesday and Thursday; and 10 a.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday.
