The Pier, a new bar, store opens on Geneva Lake's southside

“It was where you would come in and get ice cream and chips and candy,” Hogan said. “You would come down in your wet bathing suit and you would get a Coke and run back to the beach. So I’m trying to bring those roots back.”

Opening weekend

Hogan opened The Pier, May 30, and hosted an open house event for the business during the Memorial Day weekend, which included a small band and food trucks.

He said the open house was well attended, and business has been steady ever since.

“Clearly Saturday was very active. That drew quite a bit of people, so that was a very active day but Sunday and Monday were a lot less active,” Hogan said of his opening weekend. “But most of the business has been of the convenience store variety. That has been most of the traffic thereafter.”

Hogan said even though he is pleased with the start of the business, his main goal is to be able to establish the outdoor recreation courts in the future.

“I hope to get the sports and recreation, because that’s really where my passion lies,” Hogan said. “I think that’s really going to bring in some vibrancy. I want a place where people are going to come and be for awhile, not just for a late-night bar.”