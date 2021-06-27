'The Pier' receives cease and desist notice regarding alcohol sales; liquor license hearing scheduled

A business that recently opened in the Town of Linn has received a "cease and desist" notice from Walworth County officials to not sell alcohol for on-premise consumption.
The Pier, N1806 Linn Road, which features a convenient store as well as indoor and outdoor seating areas, opened for business May 30.
The Town of Linn Board awarded the business a Class B beer, wine and spirits liquor license May 10.
Walworth County Code Enforcement Officer Heather Marquardt sent a letter, dated June 9, to property owner John Trossen that the business could no longer sell alcohol for on-premise consumption.
The letter states:
"It has been brought to the attention of this office that a bar is being operated and/or the sale of alcohol consumption is/has taken place on the above referenced parcel... This letter is to notify you that you are to immediately cease all bar activity, or any activity involving the sale of alcohol for open consumption on the property will constitute a violation of the zoning ordinances. Violations of the zoning ordinances are subject to a $663 citation for each offense and each day a violation exists constitutes a separate offense."
County Administrator Mark Luberda said the business received the notice because the property where it is located is zoned as a "local business district," which does not allow for a bar or tavern.
Businesses that are allowed in "local business districts" include neighborhood retail stores, barber shops, business offices, drug stores, grocery stores and restaurants, according to county's website www.co.walworth.wi.us.
"They are able, I believe, to sell alcohol as a packaged good, but their zoning district and their zoning authority does not allow them to sell it for in-store consumption," Luberda said. "I understand it's an issue that's still being reviewed up in our zoning office."
A liquor license hearing for The Pier is set to be held 6 p.m., June 29 during a special Town of Linn Board meeting in the Linn Town Hall, W3728 Franklin Walsh St. in Zenda.
Patrick Hogan, owner of The Pier, said he feels the business should have not received the notice, because it is being operated as a restaurant and a convenience store and not as a bar or tavern.
"They're determination, which I disagree with, is that I am operating as a bar and tavern," Hogan said. "I never said nor do I intend to operate as a bar or tavern. There's many things I plan to operate as on this property, but not one of them is singularly or primarily as a bar or tavern."
The convenience store portion of the business features sandwiches, snack food, packaged liquor, T-shirts, live bait and fishing tackle.
Hogan said, even though The Pier has a bar counter, the main focus of the business is food sales and convenience store items.
"I'm running a convenience store. I'm operating a food operation. I have Champions Pizza. I have a prep kitchen," Hogan said. "I have tried aggressively to find food partners since the day I've opened. I'm not a bar. I'm a restaurant."
Hogan has applied for a change in the town's comprehensive plan to be able to establish outdoor recreation courts on 1.5 acres of land located in the back of the property that currently is zoned for residential use.
The Town of Linn Plan Commission is set to conduct a public hearing and discuss the proposed comprehensive plan amendment for the property 7 p.m., July 26 in the town hall.
Hogan also had planned to seek a conditional use permit to host outdoor music on the property three days out of the year, Memorial Day, Fourth of July and Labor Day, but he has since reconsidered those plans after hearing opposition from neighbors.
Several people who live near the business have expressed concern about potential noise that could come from the property because of the planned recreation courts and the initially-proposed live music.
Hogan said he has presented his plans for the business to the neighbors to prove that he intends to operate a reputable business.
"I believe my business plan is acceptable, family friendly and community based," Hogan said. "I continue to feel that way, and I'm sorry certain members of the community do not share that opinion. I've not been given the chance or the time to prove my intentions of my business plan."
Luberda said town and county officials are trying to work with Hogan to make sure he operates a respectful business and follows town and county regulations.
"I believe staff is trying to work with them and make sure they continue to operate under the authority of their zoning code," Luberda said.
Hogan said he is concerned that he will not be able to operate his business without a liquor license.
"If they strip me of my liquor license, I close the very next day," Hogan said. "I'm out of business."