'The Pier' receives cease and desist notice regarding alcohol sales; liquor license hearing scheduled

"I'm running a convenience store. I'm operating a food operation. I have Champions Pizza. I have a prep kitchen," Hogan said. "I have tried aggressively to find food partners since the day I've opened. I'm not a bar. I'm a restaurant."

Hogan has applied for a change in the town's comprehensive plan to be able to establish outdoor recreation courts on 1.5 acres of land located in the back of the property that currently is zoned for residential use.

The Town of Linn Plan Commission is set to conduct a public hearing and discuss the proposed comprehensive plan amendment for the property 7 p.m., July 26 in the town hall.

Hogan also had planned to seek a conditional use permit to host outdoor music on the property three days out of the year, Memorial Day, Fourth of July and Labor Day, but he has since reconsidered those plans after hearing opposition from neighbors.

Several people who live near the business have expressed concern about potential noise that could come from the property because of the planned recreation courts and the initially-proposed live music.

Hogan said he has presented his plans for the business to the neighbors to prove that he intends to operate a reputable business.