The story behind the new Lake Geneva Social Club

Are you looking for a new restaurant to check out that you haven’t been to before and a group to check it out with?
Look no further than the Lake Geneva Social Club, which posts on Facebook each month a new restaurant to meet at.
Last year in 2020, Cathy Popick, like many others, decided it was the right time for her family to make the permanent move from Illinois to the Lake Geneva area.
“We always felt when we crossed the border, ‘It’s so great to be here,’” said Popick. “We decided, why not do that every day?”
Along with moving here, Popick also wanted to become involved in the community and get to know people – hence the start of the Lake Geneva Social Club.
At first it was hard to get to know people because of COVID, but once the vaccine became widespread, people started to feel more comfortable going out again.
Popick started out posting on the “Lake Geneva Lake Life” Facebook group to see if anyone was interested in getting together.
“The response was overwhelming,” Popick said. The first gathering was at the Baker House in downtown Lake Geneva and it’s continued from there, with many repeats and many new faces each month, averaging about 50 to 75 people each month.
The reason for the gatherings is twofold. It’s a chance to get together and an opportunity to help local businesses, Popick said.
She worked in beverage alcohol sales for about 20 years and said, “I have been heartbroken to see the impact on those businesses from COVID.”
Each month, she posts on the Lake Geneva Social Club page where they are going next. Then people are asked to RSVP online to help the bars and restaurants prepare for the group.
The only cost is the cost of the food and drinks at the establishments.
Here is the list of places the Social Club has gone to so far. The three Walworth locations were part of one meet-up, and people were encouraged to check them all out.
Kimkaski Pub, 441 Mill St., Fontana: Kimkaski Pub is a warm and friendly, upscale, neighborhood pub in the heart of Fontana.
Niche Lake Geneva, 715 Hunt Club Lane, Geneva: Niche just celebrated their one year anniversary after opening during the pandemic. They offer a large selection of wines and spirts to sample using their dispensary system, with a sample of wine starting at $2.50.
Privato, 2 W Geneva St, Williams Bay: In 2017, the family behind Cafe Calamari and Harpoon Willie’s created Privato as a private event space. However, they pivoted in 2021 to make Privato a pizza bistro open to the public with live music on many nights.
Siemers Cruise-In, 107 Kenosha St, Walworth: Siemers Cruise-In has been open since 2008 and is known for their delicious pizza and charbroiled burgers, which they proudly call “The World’s Second Best Burger.”
46 Tavern, 103 Kenosha St., Walworth: The 46 Tavern opened their doors in late 2020 after a huge renovation to the 1895 building that was originally a shoe store.
10 Pin Pub, 121 Kenosha St., Walworth: 10 Pin Pub is supposedly the oldest continual bowling alley building in the state. Originally a service station in 1938, it became a Ford Motor dealership in 1940 before becoming Walworth Lanes in 1943 and has been a bowling alley since then.
Baker House, 327 Wrigley Dr., Lake Geneva: Designated a Nationally Registered Historic Property, the Baker House is beautifully preserved with most all of its original ornate details intact. It’s now a place to stay overnight or stop and get a drink or dinner.
The Treasury, 303 East Walworth Ave., Delavan: The Treasury is in the heart of downtown Delavan. Located in the old Wisconsin State Bank, this national historic landmark has been transformed into a gorgeous venue space
The next stop on the Lake Geneva Social Club’s list is Papa’s Blue Spruce, W4086 Lakeshore Dr., Geneva, by Lake Como.
The Blue Spruce was originally a summer home to the Lithuanian family of Austin Mugridge in the late 1920s. It was bought by new ownership in 2018 and reopened as Papa’s Blue Spruce Resort, with a vision of returning the property back to its glory days of creating a lifetime of memories for families with good food, drinks, service and community.
The group is meeting Wednesday, Oct. 13 starting at 5 p.m. at Papa’s Blue Spruce. If you cannot make that one, the next outing is Nov. 9, but the location has not been announced yet.