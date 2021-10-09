The story behind the new Lake Geneva Social Club

Are you looking for a new restaurant to check out that you haven’t been to before and a group to check it out with?

Look no further than the Lake Geneva Social Club, which posts on Facebook each month a new restaurant to meet at.

Last year in 2020, Cathy Popick, like many others, decided it was the right time for her family to make the permanent move from Illinois to the Lake Geneva area.

“We always felt when we crossed the border, ‘It’s so great to be here,’” said Popick. “We decided, why not do that every day?”

Along with moving here, Popick also wanted to become involved in the community and get to know people – hence the start of the Lake Geneva Social Club.

At first it was hard to get to know people because of COVID, but once the vaccine became widespread, people started to feel more comfortable going out again.

Popick started out posting on the “Lake Geneva Lake Life” Facebook group to see if anyone was interested in getting together.