The story behind this year's Downtown Lake Geneva tree

William Meyerhofer is excited that his recently cut-down tree will help bring some cheer this holiday season.
An evergreen tree located on Meyerhofer’s property, N2394 North Road in Bloomfield, has been selected to serve as the centerpiece for the Lake Geneva Business Improvement District’s annual holiday tree-lighting ceremony, which will be held 5:30 p.m., Friday, Dec. 4 at Flat Iron Park in downtown Lake Geneva.
The tree was removed from Meyerhofer’s property and transported to Flat Iron Park, Nov. 30, by Roots Tree Service in Lake Geneva.
Meyerhofer said the tree not only will help spread some holiday joy, but will help make his property a little less crowded with trees.
“I’m glad the public can enjoy it,” Meyerhofer said. “It was getting too big for our area, and I planted too many trees in my yard when we built this house. I like trees, but it just got too big and too many.”
Meyerhofer said he and his wife, Toni Meyerhofer, offered their tree to the Business Improvement District after learning that the organization was in need of a tree for its annual holiday event.
He said he feels the tree has the appropriate appearance to be featured as a community holiday tree.
“I think this has a good pyramidal shape,” Meyerhofer said. “I think it has a good color to it, a typical looking Christmas tree.”
Kristina Tarantino, event director for the Business Improvement District, said she feels the tree will help bring joy to the downtown area during the holidays.
Tarantino said the tree will remain up and decorated at the Brunk Pavilion in Flat Iron Park until at least early January.
“This is wonderful,” Tarantino said. “This is going to be really special for the city.”
Jesse Snopek, owner of Roots Tree Service, said he is pleased that his company was involved with the process of removing the tree and transporting it to Flat Iron Park.
The tree later was installed in the pavilion by the city’s public works department.
“I think it’s an honor to provide help in getting the tree to the city and do this for Lake Geneva,” he said.
Snopek said despite the cold, windy weather the process of cutting down the tree and transporting it to downtown Lake Geneva, went smoothly.
“We had a good time. It all went well, considering we had 45 mile-per-hour winds,” Snopek said. “We wrapped up the tree nicely and kept it in one piece.”
Meyerhofer said he planted about 50 trees on his property after he built his North Road home in 1995. He said many of the trees have been removed for space reasons, and about 25 trees are left on the property.
“We’ve gotten rid of most of the evergreens, because they had some issues,” Meyerhofer said.
The tree-lighting ceremony is set to include live entertainment, storytelling and a visit from Santa.
Meyerhofer said he plans to attend the event and watch the tree become lighted for the holiday season.
“At this point, I’m going to say ‘yes’ that I’m going to be there,” Meyerhofer said.
