The story behind this year's Downtown Lake Geneva tree

Kristina Tarantino, event director for the Business Improvement District, said she feels the tree will help bring joy to the downtown area during the holidays.

Tarantino said the tree will remain up and decorated at the Brunk Pavilion in Flat Iron Park until at least early January.

“This is wonderful,” Tarantino said. “This is going to be really special for the city.”

Jesse Snopek, owner of Roots Tree Service, said he is pleased that his company was involved with the process of removing the tree and transporting it to Flat Iron Park.

The tree later was installed in the pavilion by the city’s public works department.

“I think it’s an honor to provide help in getting the tree to the city and do this for Lake Geneva,” he said.

Snopek said despite the cold, windy weather the process of cutting down the tree and transporting it to downtown Lake Geneva, went smoothly.

“We had a good time. It all went well, considering we had 45 mile-per-hour winds,” Snopek said. “We wrapped up the tree nicely and kept it in one piece.”