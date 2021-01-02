The Tavern 46 brings a fresh atmosphere to historic Walworth bar, former 1895 shoe store

WALWORTH — The 46 Tavern has officially opened for business, bringing a new look to the historic Village of Walworth building which formerly housed Sweeney’s Pub.
For owners of The 46 Tavern, Alisha Kalous and her husband Jason Mannon, respecting the rich history of the building while also providing an inviting atmosphere was of the utmost importance when considering renovations.
Pictures of the building’s former interiors and owners line the walls next to new, polished mahogany woodwork; the original decorative tin ceiling hangs above fresh bar seats; and a mural on the side of the building has been updated in clean retro style.
With the help of careful design and historical guidance from previous owners, The Tavern 46 at 103 Kenosha St. embodies both the old and the new.
The building first opened as Schulz’s Shoe Store in 1895 until beginning its run as a local watering hole in 1946 under the moniker Howard’s Tavern.
Kalous said she and her husband chose The 46 Tavern as the bar’s name after learning 1946 was the year it first acquired a liquor license.
“In the name that we chose, in the look and feel of it, we really wanted to respect the history of the building,” she said.
Howard’s became Sweeney’s Pub in 1987 when it changed hands once more and fell under the ownership of Leo and Lois Gilfoy, who named the place after the local police chief’s son and bar manager.
The Gilfoy’s ran the bar until 1993 before selling it to John Davis and Ken Ryndak, who then sold the building to Kalous and Mannon in August 2019.
Kalous said while the building required new plumping, electrical work and a new roof, the original decorative tin ceiling was salvaged, refurbished and reinstalled above a modern interior.
“Everything was a project, we restored the whole thing,” she said.
Even though the original bar at Sweeny’s did not fit into the larger renovation picture, Kalous said it was salvaged by Tennessee-based Doc’s Architectural Salvation where it can find a new home.
“Hopefully someone else is enjoying it at this point,” she said.
Having only opened to the public on Dec. 21 after a Dec. 11 soft open, Kalous said business has been steady and that reception of the renovation has been largely positive, especially for those accustomed to Sweeney’s.
Fontana resident Laura LcKinney said she was in Sweeny’s Pub before it became The Tavern 46 and that the transformation is incredible.
“The buildout here is just exquisite,” she said. “The attention to detail is amazing.”
As someone who doesn’t generally drink, she said she is still happy to come in for the ambience.
Kalous said for her help in the renovation process, she is thankful for the assistance of Nancy Lehman, a member of the Historical Society of Walworth and Big Foot Prairie, as well as the granddaughter of the original builder and owner of the building, Julius Schulz. Kalous said Lehman was able to provide a great deal of first-hand information and original photos of Shulz Shoe Store, which are pictured in The 46 Tavern.
She added that the families of all the previous building owners were also very generous in sharing photos they had of the 125-year-old building.