The Tavern 46 brings a fresh atmosphere to historic Walworth bar, former 1895 shoe store

WALWORTH — The 46 Tavern has officially opened for business, bringing a new look to the historic Village of Walworth building which formerly housed Sweeney’s Pub.

For owners of The 46 Tavern, Alisha Kalous and her husband Jason Mannon, respecting the rich history of the building while also providing an inviting atmosphere was of the utmost importance when considering renovations.

Pictures of the building’s former interiors and owners line the walls next to new, polished mahogany woodwork; the original decorative tin ceiling hangs above fresh bar seats; and a mural on the side of the building has been updated in clean retro style.

With the help of careful design and historical guidance from previous owners, The Tavern 46 at 103 Kenosha St. embodies both the old and the new.

The building first opened as Schulz’s Shoe Store in 1895 until beginning its run as a local watering hole in 1946 under the moniker Howard’s Tavern.

Kalous said she and her husband chose The 46 Tavern as the bar’s name after learning 1946 was the year it first acquired a liquor license.

“In the name that we chose, in the look and feel of it, we really wanted to respect the history of the building,” she said.