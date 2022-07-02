The thrill of the hunt: Now in its 41st season, Elkhorn Antique Flea Market remains a hit with vendors and treasure hunters

“New stuff doesn’t usually have the character I adore — the rust, the chipped paint, the history.” — Heather Salazar

As a passionate lifelong collector of vintage antiques that make my nostalgic heartstrings sing like virtuoso Itzhak Perlman playing Mendelssohn’s “Violin Concerto in E” on his 1714 Stradivarius, last week’s assignment to cover the June 26 Elkhorn Antique Flea Market was hardly an arm-twister, even for pulling duty on a Sunday afternoon.

Having been bitten by the antique bug early in life and hardwired with an innate interest in Wisconsin and American pop culture history, it’s not altogether surprising that my arm shot up so fast to volunteer for duty that the ensuing sonic boom, so I was told, rattled windows as far afield as Beloit.

It certainly would not come as a surprise to my wife, who has patiently endured my multiplicity of collecting interests for the past 36 years, among them author Rex Stout’s golden age Nero Wolfe detective fiction novels, glass root beer drive-in mugs, vintage coffee tins and a broad array of ephemera related to the A&P supermarket chain of yore — and that’s just the short list for starters.

A favorite read of my childhood and early adulthood as a budding journalist, wannabe newspaper columnist and picker-in-training, Ohio-born syndicated newspaper humor columnist and author Erma Bombeck perhaps said it best when she surmised that “the entire movement to acquire antiques was born out of sheer respect of things that lasted longer than fifteen minutes” in this age of planned obsolescence.

And, as it turns out, I’m not the only one with a reverent respect and appreciation for the old things, given the estimated 10,500 kindred spirits who turned out en masse Sunday at the Walworth County Fairgrounds for the day-long Elkhorn Antique Flea Market, the second of four shows being held in 2022, the first having been held back on May 15.

Lake Geneva resident Amy Nottestad, in her second year co-owning the Elkhorn Antique Flea Market with her husband, Nick, is no stranger to the popular, long-running show.

“I’ve been involved with the show for at least ten years working for the original owner,” she said. “I would do parking lot. I would do main gate. I would do all the jobs.”

When Elkhorn Antique Flea Market owner Nona Knapp wanted to retire after a 40-year run, the Nottestads stepped in to seamlessly continue the business.

“We said, ‘Hey, let’s give a shot at taking it over,’” Amy recalled. “She started it in 1981 with 10 vendors, people who were just into antiques. Now, we’re anywhere from 550-590 vendors from all over the country because there just aren’t any shows left in the country like it. We keep out the tube socks, we keep out the shampoos. It’s strictly vintage and antiques, 1970s and older, and we really try hard to keep people to that criteria.”

Careful adherence to that core focus on vintage items and antiques has made the Elkhorn Antique Flea Market popular with attendees and built its local, state, regional and national reputation.

“People know the merchandise they’ll find here — the vintage antiques,” she noted. “Not reproductions. Not commercial sales.”

Another contributor to the show’s longstanding success is its convenient central location, just minutes off Interstate 43.

“Elkhorn in smack in the middle of Chicago, Milwaukee, Madison,” Amy noted. “People can easily access this show. A couple hours and all those cities are here.”

One day only

The other key to the Elkhorn Antique Flea Market’s longstanding success, she said, is its enduring foundational emphasis on conducting one-day shows, rather than moving to a multi-day model.

“Once you turn it into more than a day, the fun of the hunt and the urgency is all gone,” Amy said. “If you’re open for several days, people are, ‘I’ll get there if I get there.’ The one-day show really puts people in the ‘gotta get there before everyone else, gotta get there before it’s all gone’ mindset.”

With nearly 600 vendors spread out across the sprawling 10-acre fairgrounds complex, including inside eight buildings, Amy said the Elkhorn Antique Flea Market is best experienced on a day-long visit with a good pair of walking shoes.

“Plan on a full day and take your time,” she said. “You’ll find things here that you won’t find anywhere else if you really slow down to look. You’ll find something here. Everybody leaves with something.”

Paul Nottestad agrees.

“The variety is unbelievable,” he said. “It’s pretty awesome. If you can think of it, you’ll probably find it here.”

Lots and lots of food

Conveniently, nine on-site local food vendors dot the fairgrounds with a variety of breakfast, lunch, snack and dessert fare to provide treasure-hunters and vendors alike with the sustenance needed to tackle southeast Wisconsin’s largest antique flea market — iconic Wisconsin food staples running the gamut from bratwursts to cream puffs to deep fried cheese curds and everything in between, including burgers, hot dogs and pulled pork, ribeye steak, grilled cheese and butterflied pork sandwiches.

Area restaurants and nonprofit community clubs and organizations operating concessions at the Elkhorn Antique Flea Market include Buffalo Bill’s, Say Cheese, Big Foot Future Farmers of America (FFA), Elkhorn FFA, Elkhorn Lions Club, T. Best Concessions, Happy Camper Coffee, Lefty’s Too, Thelen’s, Whitewater Lions Club, Walworth County 4H House of Pork, and Lopez’s Anchor Inn.

“We try to give back to the community,” Amy said. “We try to get all of our food vendors local.”

Not surprisingly, the widespread popularity and carefully-curated purist reputation of the Elkhorn Antique Flea Market has garnered it state and national exposure in recent years, including a No. 3 national ranking from Farmhouse Style magazine and a “Road Trip Worthy” designation from Country Living magazine.

A video of Discover Wisconsin Television’s visit to the Elkhorn Antique Flea Market, meanwhile, is available online at https://youtu.be/uFUYVUOZDcQ.

High marks

Vendors and treasure-hunting attendees alike give the Elkhorn Antique Flea Market high marks.

Picking and selling “from California to Massachusetts,” having caught the collecting bug at age 10, Nick Lukianenko of South Haven, Mich. has been selling vintage antiques at the Elkhorn Antique Flea Market for more than 35 of the show’s 41 seasons.

“It’s still the good ol’ market because it’s the ol’ stuff,” he said. “It’s not like all the other markets. It’s still the good antiques. It’s the best investment you can put your money into.”

Having visited the Elkhorn Antique Flea Market previously as buyers, making their vendor debut at Sunday’s show were Jon and Kristen Cooley of Elk Mound in Dunn County in western Wisconsin.

“It’s been interesting,” Jon said. “It’s been fun. We’ve been vendors at a few other places … Coming to this show as a buyer, we began to think what it would be like to come and sell some of our goods here. We’re having a good time and it’s been pretty successful.”

Past successful buying visits at the Elkhorn Antique Flea Market spurred the couple to test the waters as sellers.

“What I like is … you just find so many different things, such a wide variety, including a lot of things you’d never expect to find,” he said. “You find things that you really can’t find anywhere else, even online sometimes … It’s a great place to come and find things, including the unexpected.”

Showing off an old school metal watering can, making a third visit to the Elkhorn Antique Flea Market was Dan O. of Rockton, Ill., a stateline-area community between Beloit and 148,655-resident Rockford, Illinois’ largest city outside the Chicago metropolitan area.

“There’s quite a bit out here,” he said of his repeat patronage. “Every time I’m out here there’s lots of stuff to see.”

Among the first-timers visiting the Elkhorn Antique Flea Market was Amy Marthe of Mazomanie in Dane County, who was walking the fairgrounds in search of farmhouse items for decorating.

“There’s lots of variety with the different vendors,” she said. “I like it. I’ll be back, definitely. People should stop by and check it out for themselves.”

Also making a first visit to the show were Brad and Courteney Himsel of Winneconne in Winnebago County, who were shopping for wholesale-priced finds to stock their new retail antique store venture, Lily & Sparrow, which is slated for a late July opening.

“It’s awesome,” Brad said of the Elkhorn Antique Flea Market. “There’s a lot of good stuff ... We made off really well. We were really happy with what we’ve been able to get. We’ve bought a truck and trailer load. It’s been a good day.”

Himsel recommends people make the trip to Walworth County to catch future shows, saying the trek to Elkhorn — more than four hours and nearly 260 miles round trip in his case — is well worth the time and effort.

“There’s nothing like it in the area,” he said. “There’s all kinds of stuff. You never know what you’re going to find. It’s a lot of fun.”

Learn more

The Elkhorn Antique Flea Market is held at the Walworth County Fairgrounds, 411 E. Court St. in Elkhorn. Admission is $5 per person at the gate. Parking is free. No pets allowed. With most vendors operating on a cash basis, multiple ATMs are located on site for the convenience of guests.

Held rain or shine with both indoor and outdoor exhibition areas, the last two show dates of the 2022 season are Sundays Aug. 14 and Sept. 25 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. both days.

Elkhorn Antique Flea Market show dates for 2023 are May 21, June 25, Aug. 13 and Sept. 24.

For more information on the Elkhorn Antique Flea Market, call 414-525-0820 or visit https://elkhornantiquefleamarket.com.

