The total is in: Riviera Beach made 4X the revenue this Memorial Day weekend, compared to 2021

Revenue for Riviera Beach during this year’s Memorial Day weekend was about four times the amount compared to Memorial Day weekend 2021.

Lake Geneva Harbormaster Steve Russell said the beach’s revenue for Memorial Day weekend, May 28-30, was about $31,533.

During last year’s Memorial Day weekend, it was around $8,325.

“So that’s approximately four times the amount of revenue over the holiday,” he said.

Russell presented revenue numbers for the beach’s first seven days of operation June 14 during the city council’s piers, harbors and lakefront committee meeting.

The beach’s total revenue, from May 28-June 7, was about $35,128.

About $30,012 of the revenue was received through credit or debit card payments. Cash through the Viply app accounted for $5,101 of the revenue. About $14.50 in revenue was in coins.

Russell said there were two days when the beach had no revenue because of inclement weather, and there were four days when the beach was unattended due to no lifeguards or beach attendants on duty because of their school schedules.

Boat launch revenue, from the beginning of May through June 6, was about $2,355, not including season passes. Revenue for boat launch season passes was about $6,462.

“Revenue is not great,” Russell said. “Season passes are down this year.”

Boat launch revenue for when an attendant was present was about $1,512, and revenue for when people had to pay using the honor system — placing money in an envelope and into a drop box when an attendant was not present — was about $843.

“To me, it indicates when people launch during the honor system, a lot of people aren’t abiding by the envelope into the drop box payment system,” Russell said.

Because of this, Russell is considering allowing people to only pay for their boat launch fees with a credit card or debit card.

“If you don’t have a credit card receipt on your vehicle, you’re going to get a ticket,” Russell said.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.