Theatre Road project suffers setback with lost federal funds

WILLIAMS BAY — The village has been rejected for a federal grant to fund a new pedestrian path along Theatre Road, potentially pushing the project back until 2022.

The village had applied for a grant through the federally funded Transportation Alternatives Program to fund the estimated $700,000 pedestrian walkway along Theatre Road.

The grant application has been denied.

Village President Bill Duncan said without the federal funds — which could have covered up to 80 percent of the project — it seems unlikely the pedestrian path will get started until the village is able to borrow for it in 2022.

“I don’t see any immediate way forward,” Duncan said.

The village board has discussed building a pedestrian and bike path along Theatre Road since 2017, when the new Williams Bay Elementary School opened. The school increased foot traffic in the area, as more children began walking along Theatre Road to get to school.

Currently, there is no sidewalk on Theatre Road, and students often walk along the road’s shoulder.