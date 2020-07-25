These two 'babes' have fun keeping boats clean

DELAVAN — As any boat owner will tell you, there is nothing like the feeling of cruising out onto the water in a craft that is sparkling clean.

Erika Price and Emily Zugay know that feeling, too.

But they also know that boat owners would rather be out on the lake than on their knees scrubbing and polishing.

That is why the two friends have formed a new business that caters to boat owners by fulfilling their desire for a boat that looks neat and spiffy.

Barnacle Babes Boat Detailing, which began this summer, not only offers cleaning and detailing on all manner of watercraft, but it is a mobile business that provides convenience.

Price and Zugay will bring their cleaning and detailing equipment wherever a boat is stored — whether it is parked in the driveway, sitting at a boat launch or floating at a pier.

The two business partners aim to make boat ownership less stressful by going wherever a customer needs them and then leaving the customer with a boat that is ready to hit the water looking its best.