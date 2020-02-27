Thieves return Delavan cannon

Stritt said he also uses the cannon to fire a commemorative shot on the anniversary date his wife died of cancer.

“It’s got some depth and significance other than just being a party toy,” he said.

After the cannon was first stolen, Stritt filed a police report, but he will no longer pursue charges if someone is found to have stolen it.

Town of Delavan Police Chief Ray Clark said despite the cannon being returned, local detectives will continue investigating the theft.

He said there were not many leads to go on, with limited cameras in the area little other evidence to go on. He added that when the cannon was returned, it was touched before police officers could examine it for fingerprints.

“We’re still looking for the persons involved in this,” Clark said. “It’s not closed as of yet, detectives are still looking at it to see what they can do, but I don’t know how many leads they have.”

Clark said if the cannon thief were to be apprehended, the state would ultimately decide whether to press charges. However, if Stritt did not wish to see a punishment enacted, the likelihood of prosecutors dropping the charge is increased, Clark said.