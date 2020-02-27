Thieves return Delavan cannon

TOWN OF DELAVAN – A small cannon used for firing blanks during ceremonious events has been returned to the Inn Between Bar and Grill in the Town of Delavan after disappearing for several days.
Town of Delavan resident and cannon owner Fred Stritt said he had left the 120-pound cannon on the patio at the Inn Between’s outdoor bar Feb. 15 and was alerted by bar staff that it was missing the following morning.
“I’m losing all faith in humanity here,” Stritt said after the cannon vanished. “It’s a fun thing, and I’m a little disheartened by it disappearing.”
But when cleaning crews arrived to the bar early Feb. 19 morning, the cannon was sitting outside of the door safe and sound.
“I’m hoping the guy who brought it back felt better about himself when he drove out of that parking lot,” Stritt said.
With no expectation of ever seeing the cannon again, Stritt said his faith in humanity has been restored. He added he was pleased to see how social media spread word quickly about the missing cannon and how it may have had a role in its return.
After the cannon went missing, Stritt made a Facebook post pleading for the cannon’s return that was shared over 500 times and received about 100 comments of support.
Inn Between also made a Facebook post stating that if the cannon was returned anonymously, no questions would be asked or action would be taken against whoever had swiped it.
Inn Between manager Jim Schleeman first discovered the cannon was missing Feb. 16 and said he was in disbelief that the long-time bar favorite had been taken. The cannon has been used by the bar to kick off their annual Ice Ball Tournament since it first started ten years ago.
“If anyone grabbed it, just bring it back when we’re closed,” Schleeman said before the cannon was returned. “Just set it out on the deck.”
The return of the cannon will allow an annual tradition to continue as planned. Stritt said a group of women planned on firing the cannon at Inn Between Feb. 22 to commemorate their friend who had died about ten years ago.
When the cannon was first stolen, Stritt said he didn’t believe they would be able to honor the tradition but will be making preparations now that it has been returned.
For well over a decade, Stritt said he has used the cannon to signal the start of sailing races, celebrate weddings and even commemorate loved ones at funerals.
Stritt first purchased the cannon as a gift for his father’s 60th birthday about 35 years ago and recalls him being overjoyed when they first fired it. When his father later passed away, the cannon shot a 21-gun salute throughout the course of an afternoon to honor his military service.
Stritt said he also uses the cannon to fire a commemorative shot on the anniversary date his wife died of cancer.
“It’s got some depth and significance other than just being a party toy,” he said.
After the cannon was first stolen, Stritt filed a police report, but he will no longer pursue charges if someone is found to have stolen it.
Town of Delavan Police Chief Ray Clark said despite the cannon being returned, local detectives will continue investigating the theft.
He said there were not many leads to go on, with limited cameras in the area little other evidence to go on. He added that when the cannon was returned, it was touched before police officers could examine it for fingerprints.
“We’re still looking for the persons involved in this,” Clark said. “It’s not closed as of yet, detectives are still looking at it to see what they can do, but I don’t know how many leads they have.”
Clark said if the cannon thief were to be apprehended, the state would ultimately decide whether to press charges. However, if Stritt did not wish to see a punishment enacted, the likelihood of prosecutors dropping the charge is increased, Clark said.
The cannon, which stands about a foot-and-a-half high, is filled with gun powder and plugged with flour or paper towels before firing. Stritt said it is not considered a firearm because it is muzzle loaded and does not have the mechanics of a typical firearm. He added that while he does believe a projectile could be shot from the cannon, he has never done so himself.