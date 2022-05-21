Thinking outside the box; Williams Bay Recreation Department offering monthly kayak and SUP memberships outside regular business hours

Although it is often said that “one size fits all,” in reality that’s not always the case. One size, or situation, does not accommodate all persons, especially in today’s busy world.

Looking to better serve Geneva Lake recreation enthusiasts not accommodated by regular weekday business hours at its lakefront office — Monday-Thursday 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and Fridays 8:30 a.m. to noon — the Williams Bay Recreation Department will be offering a new summer program of monthly kayak and stand-up paddleboard (SUP) memberships on Monday nights in June and July and Friday mornings in June, July and August.

“It is an opportunity for those who want to enjoy the tranquility of weekday kayaking or stand-up paddleboarding but cannot do so during our normal business hours,” said Williams Bay Recreation Department recreation specialist Sheila Venteicher.

Under the new program, the Williams Bay Recreation Department will be offering its monthly kayak and SUP memberships for $80 each month on Monday nights in June and July and Friday mornings in June, July and August. Once a person is registered, they will be locked in for the equipment rentals for the entire month. A new session runs every month and interested persons must register for each session they wish to attend.

Session dates and times are as follows:

Session 1, June and July — Monday nights, 5:30-7:30 p.m., with the July 4 session taking place on Tuesday, July 5.

Session 2, June, July and August — Friday mornings, 5:30-7:30 a.m.

Rainouts will be made up on the following day.

“I chose the Monday evening time slot, as the tranquility of the lake is a great way to relax and unwind after a long day,” said Williams Bay Recreation Department director Dave Rowland. “The lake is very peaceful during the week in the evenings and early morning. This program gives people the opportunity to experience both of those times.”

The Williams Bay Recreation Department offers four single kayaks, two tandem kayaks and six SUPs, all available on a first come, first served basis.

The Williams Bay Recreation Department is located at 15 E. Geneva St. For more information, call 262-686-8001, email rec@williamsbay.org or visit http://wbrecdept.com.

The memberships are non-refundable or transferable. The passholder must sign a waiver and follow all instructions and obey all safety requirements.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.