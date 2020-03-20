Third coronavirus case reported in Walworth County

ELKHORN - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported a third confirmed case of the coronavirus in Walworth County.
The announcement comes just two days after the first case in the county was reported March 18.
Carlo Nevicosi, the deputy director of the Walworth County department of health and human services, said there is evidence that two of the cases were spread within the community.
“They’re not getting it from somewhere else and being quarantined here, now they’re passing it," Nevicosi said. “It’s not necessarily surprising, it’s just one of those things where the longer you can keep it at bay, the better.”
Nevicosi said community spread was inevitable because individuals with the disease may not be symptomatic, particularly in younger populations, and may be unaware they have contracted the coronavirus.
The deputy director stressed that his department does not wish to imply the community spread has been intentional, and said the spread in Walworth County has been incidental.
Nevicosi said the county's public health team is mapping individuals who may have come into contact with those who have contracted the virus. The team will notify individuals who may have come into contact with an individual with a confirmed case.
Wisconsin currently has confirmed 203 cases of the virus with Milwaukee County reporting the highest concentration with 85 cases. Three individuals have died from the disease in the state.
As of Friday afternoon, national reports from the COVID Tracking Project tally total confirmed cases of the virus in the United States at 16,064 with a total of 207 deaths.
To reduce the risk of getting sick, the county advises everyone to wash their hands frequently with soap, cover their cough or sneezes, avoid touching their faces, practice social distancing and stay home if they are sick.