Third coronavirus case reported in Walworth County

ELKHORN - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported a third confirmed case of the coronavirus in Walworth County.

The announcement comes just two days after the first case in the county was reported March 18.

Carlo Nevicosi, the deputy director of the Walworth County department of health and human services, said there is evidence that two of the cases were spread within the community.

“They’re not getting it from somewhere else and being quarantined here, now they’re passing it," Nevicosi said. “It’s not necessarily surprising, it’s just one of those things where the longer you can keep it at bay, the better.”

Nevicosi said community spread was inevitable because individuals with the disease may not be symptomatic, particularly in younger populations, and may be unaware they have contracted the coronavirus.

The deputy director stressed that his department does not wish to imply the community spread has been intentional, and said the spread in Walworth County has been incidental.