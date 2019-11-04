TOWN OF BLOOMFIELD — Military service is an important part of Tom Sullivan’s life — and his family.
Sullivan is a third-generation veteran who has remained active in the American Legion and will be traveling Nov. 9 with three buddies on an honor flight to the nation’s capital.
Sullivan’s grandfather and father were both in the U.S. Army, while he, his older brother and a step-sister all have served in the U.S. Marines. His uncle, Clarence, served in the Army during World War I.
“When I was a child, it was my ambition to be in the service,” he said. “Anywhere I go, I would have my soldiers with me.”
His son, Thomas Sullivan Jr., who has not enlisted, said he is proud that so many members of his family have served in the military.
“I think that it is great that they served our country,” the son said. “I respect all of them for their service and dedication to our country.”
Sullivan, 74, who attended Star Center and Badger High School, graduated in 1965 before being drafted in November of that year during the Vietnam War. Starting out as a replacement in the Marine infantry, he later became a clerk because he had typing experience.
Len Allen, commander of the Genoa City American Legion, has known Sullivan since they were in grade school.
As a fellow veteran, Sullivan introduced Allen to the American Legion.
“He is the one who got me in the legion,” Allen said. “And we’ve been there ever since.”
Before he left the military, Sullivan got married in January of 1967. He and his wife, Joanne, lived near a military base until he completed his term of service in November of that year.
After finding work in some factory jobs, Sullivan wanted to join a police department. He earned a two-year degree in police science and worked in the Walworth County Sheriff’s Department as a deputy sheriff from 1970 to 2004.
He remembers seeing anti-war protests turn violent during the Vietnam War era.
“Lake Geneva had riots during my time in the military, and this was part of the reason I wanted to get into the police department,” he said. “After I was in the military, this is what I wanted to do.”
Sullivan’s passion for serving people has continued, as he has served as a member of the Bloomfield Town Board since the 1980s.
“I like helping people,” he said.
Sullivan Jr., his son, remembers being a kid and helping out with his father’s campaigns for town board by painting campaign signs.
“I think that it is awesome,” his son said, “that he dedicates that sort of time to the community to help the town of Bloomfield be the best town it can be.”
Sullivan said being a Marine has changed his life for the long term.
In addition to the American Legion post in Genoa City, he is active in the Marine Corps League, the Sons of the American Legion, and the Legion Riders motorcycle group, whose members participate in parades.
“Any military service helps you grow up,” he said. “And I had a lot of respect for the military.”
Sullivan says public perception of military veterans is different now than it was when he served. During the Vietnam era, people called veterans “baby killers,” and some Vietnam veterans still remember that sort of treatment.
Allen agrees that it was an honor to serve in the military back then. People should consider how military veterans have made sacrifices to protect people’s rights, Allen said.
“When you were growing up, you joined the service to serve your country,” he added. “It was a privilege and a honor, which a lot of kids today don’t believe in.”
When Sullivan embarks Nov. 9 on a Stars and Stripes Honor Flight to Washington, D.C., it will be the same date that he started his military service in 1965.
Allen will be taking the honor flight with him, along with another veteran, Ed Duesing, all three of them from the Vietnam War era.
“I couldn’t ask for anything better,” Allen said. “It is an honor to be selected and go.”
Duesing said he looks forward to seeing the Vietnam Veterans War Memorial in Washington.
“It will be a good way to see some of the country a bit,” he said.
Sullivan applied for the honor flight last year, and was notified this year that he had been chosen.
“I’m so glad that he gets to have that experience,” his son said, “and that he gets to travel with some of his buddies as well.”
Sullivan said he relishes the opportunity to visit the Vietnam memorial or other military landmarks.
“Most of the veterans never see these,” he said. “It is a nice program that they have, to show the veterans that they appreciate us for their sacrifice and time.”