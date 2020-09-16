 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Third time a charm? Lake Geneva to consider face mask mandate again
breaking topical

Third time a charm? Lake Geneva to consider face mask mandate again

{{featured_button_text}}
Face mask

Lake Geneva officials have twice voted down a local face mask mandate, but the issue is back on the agenda Sept. 28 for the city council.

 File photo, Regional News

Lake Geneva aldermen are getting another chance to consider implementing a local face mask requirement to help control the spread of coronavirus in the community.

Noting that a statewide mandate to wear face masks is scheduled to expire Sept. 28, a city council committee has recommended reconsidering whether Lake Geneva should set its own rule.

The city council is scheduled to discuss the matter during a meeting that starts at 6 p.m. Sept. 28 at City Hall. The meeting is open to the public.

It would be the third time that aldermen have voted on a face mask requirement.

On July 27, the council voted by a razor-thin margin of 5-4 not to require the general public to wear face masks. The council deadlocked in a 4-4 tie before Mayor Charlene Klein cast a tie-breaking "no" vote to defeat the measure.

Two months earlier, on May 28, the council voted 6-2 against a face mask mandate.

Members of the city council finance, licensing & regulation committee are urging the council to discuss the issue again. The committee is not making a specific recommendation on which way the city should go.

Alderwoman Mary Jo Fesenmaier, who has voted for a mask mandate in the past, said she would like the city to have some type of provision in place in case the statewide emergency order expires Sept. 28 rather than gets an extension.

"We don't know what's going to happen with that," Fesenmaier said. "I would like to see the city be proactive."

+9 Photos from the Lake Geneva community

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics