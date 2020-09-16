Third time a charm? Lake Geneva to consider face mask mandate again

Lake Geneva aldermen are getting another chance to consider implementing a local face mask requirement to help control the spread of coronavirus in the community.
Noting that a statewide mandate to wear face masks is scheduled to expire Sept. 28, a city council committee has recommended reconsidering whether Lake Geneva should set its own rule.
The city council is scheduled to discuss the matter during a meeting that starts at 6 p.m. Sept. 28 at City Hall. The meeting is open to the public.
It would be the third time that aldermen have voted on a face mask requirement.
On July 27, the council voted by a razor-thin margin of 5-4 not to require the general public to wear face masks. The council deadlocked in a 4-4 tie before Mayor Charlene Klein cast a tie-breaking "no" vote to defeat the measure.
Two months earlier, on May 28, the council voted 6-2 against a face mask mandate.
Members of the city council finance, licensing & regulation committee are urging the council to discuss the issue again. The committee is not making a specific recommendation on which way the city should go.
Alderwoman Mary Jo Fesenmaier, who has voted for a mask mandate in the past, said she would like the city to have some type of provision in place in case the statewide emergency order expires Sept. 28 rather than gets an extension.
"We don't know what's going to happen with that," Fesenmaier said. "I would like to see the city be proactive."
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.