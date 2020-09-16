Third time a charm? Lake Geneva to consider face mask mandate again

Lake Geneva aldermen are getting another chance to consider implementing a local face mask requirement to help control the spread of coronavirus in the community.

Noting that a statewide mandate to wear face masks is scheduled to expire Sept. 28, a city council committee has recommended reconsidering whether Lake Geneva should set its own rule.

The city council is scheduled to discuss the matter during a meeting that starts at 6 p.m. Sept. 28 at City Hall. The meeting is open to the public.

It would be the third time that aldermen have voted on a face mask requirement.

On July 27, the council voted by a razor-thin margin of 5-4 not to require the general public to wear face masks. The council deadlocked in a 4-4 tie before Mayor Charlene Klein cast a tie-breaking "no" vote to defeat the measure.

Two months earlier, on May 28, the council voted 6-2 against a face mask mandate.