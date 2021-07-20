Thirsty Parrot brings the beach to Club House Drive by Lake Como

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The drink menu also offers this feeling of island escape, featuring mai tais, piña coladas, and of course, the “ultimate margarita,” made with casamigos blanco tequila straight from the draft.

“This place, you walk in, and you can just see that it was meant for fun,” Denise Scherrer said.

“Fun” is part of the philosophy at the Thirsty Parrot. The owners described their staff as a family who loves to work in each other’s company.

One employee, Chris Barns, said he drives 40 minutes every day to come work at the Thirsty Parrot.

“There’s a hundred other restaurants I could work at, but why not help out people I like?” Barns said.

The Legends and Thirsty Parrot owners said they are excited to offer a unique experience to their visitors. Customers can start the evening at Legends, enjoy a meal, and then finish the night next door with some tropical cocktails.

The bar is in its early days, with its grand opening still on the horizon. But the Scherrer-Vassos team is more than ready for the challenge.

“We still have work to do, but we’re excited,” Lexus Scherrer said. “We’re really happy we’re here.”