Thousands of boaters gets 'Clean Water' message on the lake

WILLIAMS BAY – After hundreds of hours spent at boat launches and thousands of boats surveyed, the Clean Boats Clean Waters program is celebrating a strong first season on Geneva Lake.
The program, funded in part with a grant from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, stationed inspectors at public boat launches around Geneva Lake from June 3 to Sept. 6 to educate boaters about how to avoid spreading invasive species between lakes.
With Geneva Lake already populated with invasive species like starry stonewort, zebra mussels and more, the program is meant to prevent additional invasive species from entering the lake or spreading elsewhere.
The inspectors were paid $12 an hour and manned the four largest public launches around the lake, informing boaters on how invasive species can travel on boats or trailers. Inspectors also surveyed boats to check for aquatic or plant life attached to the boat or trailer.
Throughout its first season operating on Geneva Lake, inspectors working under the program contacted 5,361 Geneva Lake boaters and spent 903 hours at launches around the lake.
Ted Peters, director of the Geneva Lake Environmental Agency, said despite the program beginning in June rather than May because of the coronavirus, the first year of Clean Boats Clean Waters on the lake was successful.
“Hopefully we got the message out to 5,361 boaters about what they can and shouldn’t be doing in terms of controlling the spread of aquatic invasive species,” he said.
Through conversations with launch attendants throughout the lake, Peters said he believes boater traffic on Geneva Lake was some of the highest it has ever been, making the need to educate boaters about invasive species even more vital.
The Williams Bay-based agency applied for funding from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources to fund the first dedicated boat-inspection program on Geneva Lake.
Alex Delvoye, a surface water grants program assistant with the DNR, said Lake Geneva was one of 12 new Clean Boats Clean Waters grant recipients in the 2020 season.
She said participation in the program has grown in recent years, partly because the more participants there are, the more people know about the program.
“In general there’s been an increase of about 10 or 11 grants a year, in addition to the people who have already participated in the program,” she said.
The state awarded funding to assign boat inspectors at the Fontana and Lake Geneva boat launches for $7,209, with a local match of $2,403, bringing the total cost to $9,612. A second grant for boat launches in Williams Bay and the Town of Linn was awarded for $7,681, with a local match of $2,560, totaling another $10,242.
Rachel Stute, a boat launch inspector and a junior studying conservation biology at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, said while many local residents were already familiar with the Clean Boats Clean Waters message, visitors to the area were unfamiliar with the concept.
“A lot of people I talked to already knew about Wisconsin legislation on aquatic invasive species,” Stute said. “But there were definitely a few people from Illinois I talked to who had no idea.”
She added that there were many times throughout the season when she asked boaters to remove weeds from their trailers or boats. She feels she made a real difference in reducing the spread of aquatic invasive species.
Despite the need to keep invasive species out of Geneva Lake, Peters said there is concern that Clean Boats Clean Waters funding may not be available next year because of the coronavirus. He added that it is possible his agency may need to fund inspector positions.
During the 2020 season, the state’s Clean Boats Clean Waters program issued grants to 153 groups for a total of $798,000.
Delvoye said it is possible the coronavirus pandemic will reduce grant revenues for the 2021 season, potentially by as much as $100,000.
“We don’t have the exact numbers of what’s going to come in this year, but it could be a little lower due to COVID-19,” she said.
