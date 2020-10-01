Thousands of boaters gets 'Clean Water' message on the lake

Rachel Stute, a boat launch inspector and a junior studying conservation biology at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, said while many local residents were already familiar with the Clean Boats Clean Waters message, visitors to the area were unfamiliar with the concept.

“A lot of people I talked to already knew about Wisconsin legislation on aquatic invasive species,” Stute said. “But there were definitely a few people from Illinois I talked to who had no idea.”

She added that there were many times throughout the season when she asked boaters to remove weeds from their trailers or boats. She feels she made a real difference in reducing the spread of aquatic invasive species.

Despite the need to keep invasive species out of Geneva Lake, Peters said there is concern that Clean Boats Clean Waters funding may not be available next year because of the coronavirus. He added that it is possible his agency may need to fund inspector positions.

During the 2020 season, the state’s Clean Boats Clean Waters program issued grants to 153 groups for a total of $798,000.

Delvoye said it is possible the coronavirus pandemic will reduce grant revenues for the 2021 season, potentially by as much as $100,000.