Three finalists announced for Lake Geneva superintendent position

Members of the Lake Geneva Joint No. 1 School Board and Lake Geneva-Genoa City High School Board have announced the three finalists for the superintendent position.

Officials from Lake Geneva schools are searching for a new superintendent to replace current Superintendent James Gottinger who is set to retire June 30. Gottinger has worked for Lake Geneva schools for about 23 years.

The selected candidate will serve as superintendent for both the Lake Geneva-Genoa City High School District and the Lake Geneva Joint No. 1 School District.

The three finalists are:

Jason Nault, associate superintendent of equity, innovation and accountability for Waukegan Public Schools

Ryan Ruggles, director of curriculum and instruction for the Milton School District

Peter Wilson, director of administrative services of the DeForest Area School District.

The candidates are set to visit the school districts and tour the school buildings, Feb. 22.

School board members will conduct final interviews with all three candidates in closed session, Feb. 23. The school districts plan to hire a new superintendent in early March.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.