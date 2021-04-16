Three local girls awarded Girl Scout Silver Award, giving back during COVID

Three Lake Geneva and Delavan area girls received the Girl Scout Silver Award this spring, the highest award a Girl Scout Cadette can achieve and the second highest award in Girl Scouts.
The three girls, BB Burke and Katy Teske, both of Lake Geneva and Elizabeth Benson, of Delavan, are part of Cadette Troop 7622 out of Lake Geneva, which has been led by Ali Burke and Jody Teske for the last five years.
The award gives scouts the chance to show that they are a leader who is organized, determined, and dedicated to improving their community. To earn the award, Scouts must identify an issue in their community, set goals of how to improve the issue and then work at least 50 hours toward achieving their goal.
The troop worked on a group project aimed at improving literacy in Walworth County. They planned and completed multiple service projects as a group starting in 2019. Some of the projects included volunteering at Inspiration Ministries, a home for adults with special needs. The girls would visit regularly to read books and do crafts with the residents. They also read books to students in the after school care program at Woods Elementary school, built a reading bench, and volunteered weekly at a summer reading program.
COVID caused a significant challenge to the girls as they had to figure out new and different ways to complete their volunteer hours independently, as the troop was unable to meet in person or complete group projects as of March 2020. At that point each Scout had about 15 community service hours to finish on their own.
All three girls showed a lot of initiative and perseverance by completing their remaining hours. Some of their independent hours were completed by reading to kids over Zoom, painting ornaments and packaging goody bags for their friends at Inspiration Ministries, reading to siblings and helping teachers get their classrooms ready for fall.
Although the COVID pandemic made earning the award more challenging for the girls, there were also some silver linings. By having to finish the award hours on their own, the girls learned to be adaptable. They independently problem solved on how they could continue their mission to increase literacy without being able to be around others.
They became more productive by coming up with ideas, planning them and executing them on their own. They showed a lot of resilience by failing with some ideas and trying something different until they found something that worked.
More than anything working toward the Silver Award hours gave them a purpose over the last year, which was incredibly beneficial in a year of isolation. Especially when that purpose was based on helping others during a time of great need for our community.
The girls were honored April 11 in a virtual ceremony recognizing all the Silver Award recipients in the area.