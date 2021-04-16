Three local girls awarded Girl Scout Silver Award, giving back during COVID

Three Lake Geneva and Delavan area girls received the Girl Scout Silver Award this spring, the highest award a Girl Scout Cadette can achieve and the second highest award in Girl Scouts.

The three girls, BB Burke and Katy Teske, both of Lake Geneva and Elizabeth Benson, of Delavan, are part of Cadette Troop 7622 out of Lake Geneva, which has been led by Ali Burke and Jody Teske for the last five years.

The award gives scouts the chance to show that they are a leader who is organized, determined, and dedicated to improving their community. To earn the award, Scouts must identify an issue in their community, set goals of how to improve the issue and then work at least 50 hours toward achieving their goal.

The troop worked on a group project aimed at improving literacy in Walworth County. They planned and completed multiple service projects as a group starting in 2019. Some of the projects included volunteering at Inspiration Ministries, a home for adults with special needs. The girls would visit regularly to read books and do crafts with the residents. They also read books to students in the after school care program at Woods Elementary school, built a reading bench, and volunteered weekly at a summer reading program.