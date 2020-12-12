Three long-time businesses to close doors, two more considering sale or closure

While some storeowners are stepping away from their businesses for retirement, Dari Nateghi, the owner of Noure’s Oriental Rug Gallery, said closing the shop may be necessary depending on how sales go over the holiday shopping season.

Nateghi said the coronavirus pandemic caused his shop to close for two months earlier in the year and has slowed sales even after he was able to reopen. He added that depending on how much inventory he can move before the end of the year, closing the shop might be an option.

“This pandemic has really disrupted everything,” he said. “We’re just hoping that things will pick up.”

Nateghi said he will have a better idea of the shop’s financial standing by January.

Dan Gissendaner, the owner of Queen Bee Artisan Gifts, said while the business is for sale, it won’t be going anywhere anytime soon. Gissendaner said he and his wife are planning on moving out of the Lake Geneva area in about two years and that he is looking to find a new business owner to maintain the shop.

“We figured we would just start the process and try to find somebody who wants to keep it as is,” he said. “It’s been a pleasure to do it and we don’t want to just close it down.”