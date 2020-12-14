Three long-time Lake Geneva businesses to close doors, two more considering sale or closure

Three long-time stores, each having operated in Lake Geneva for more than 40 years, have announced they will be closing after the New Year, leaving three empty storefronts in the city’s downtown district.
The owners of Gallery Matisse, Leather Accents and Fleming’s Limited all said their decision to close was not the direct result of economic hardship because of the coronavirus but instead came out of a desire to retire from working in the storefronts for decades.
In addition to the long-time storefront closures, the Queen Bee Artisan Market is for sale and Noure’s Oriental Rug Gallery is considering closing depending on winter sales.
Robert Skibitzki, owner of the Gallery Matisse, said he first started his gallery about 45 years ago in the Fancy Fair Mall, about the same time the owners of Leather Accents and Flemings Ltd. also opened shops in the mall.
“A lot of people in town had their start here in the mall and we’ll all sort of shutting down at the same time,” he said.
Skibitzki owned the Fancy Fair Mall until selling it in November. He said now that the building has been sold, he is ready to retire and step away from the storefront at the end of the year.
Skibitzki said he may have been able to retire sooner but maintained the shop because he has thoroughly enjoyed the work. From purchasing pieces to setting up the gallery to conversing with customers, he said running the shop has been a fantastic experience.
One thing Skibitzki said he’ll miss most about running the gallery is having opportunities to meet people from all walks of life who come to purchase art from him.
The owner said he has enjoyed every aspect of running the gallery but figures it might be time to move onto new chapters in life.
“You know when you’re starting to sell to some of your early client’s grandchildren that maybe it’s time to hang it up,” he said.
Linda Longwell, owner of Leather Accents, said after selling leather goods in Lake Geneva for 43 years, that she is ready to move on to her next chapter in life as well. Longwell said after closing the shop, she plans on spending the summers in Lake Geneva and the winters down in Naples, Florida, where she owns a property.
Longwell said she does not have a definite date for when her shop may officially closed but hopes to clear out enough merchandise to shut down by the end of the winter. The store owner said she had been considering retirement over the last couple of years. A difficult year caused by the coronavirus pandemic sealed the deal.
The long-time shop-keep said she won’t miss the store but said she has been blessed to have been able to work in such a beautiful city.
“It’s been a good life for me here,” she said. “I’ve been blessed to live in a beautiful area like this.”
While some storeowners are stepping away from their businesses for retirement, Dari Nateghi, the owner of Noure’s Oriental Rug Gallery, said closing the shop may be necessary depending on how sales go over the holiday shopping season.
Nateghi said the coronavirus pandemic caused his shop to close for two months earlier in the year and has slowed sales even after he was able to reopen. He added that depending on how much inventory he can move before the end of the year, closing the shop might be an option.
“This pandemic has really disrupted everything,” he said. “We’re just hoping that things will pick up.”
Nateghi said he will have a better idea of the shop’s financial standing by January.
Dan Gissendaner, the owner of Queen Bee Artisan Gifts, said while the business is for sale, it won’t be going anywhere anytime soon. Gissendaner said he and his wife are planning on moving out of the Lake Geneva area in about two years and that he is looking to find a new business owner to maintain the shop.
“We figured we would just start the process and try to find somebody who wants to keep it as is,” he said. “It’s been a pleasure to do it and we don’t want to just close it down.”
The owner said it’s been a pleasure to run Queen Bee and he is in no rush to sell the business.
