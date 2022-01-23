Three more rescued from Delavan Lake Saturday, totaling 4 incidents in 10 days

On Jan. 13 Delavan Police warned people Delavan Lake had thin ice when an ATV went through the ice. But people didn’t listen.

The next week on Friday, Jan. 21, another ATV went through the lake. That was followed by two more accidents on the lake over the weekend, one involving a snowmobile and one involving an ice boat.

No one has yet died or been seriously injured, but Delavan Police say it’s only a matter of time if people don’t take thin ice warnings seriously.

“Once again, we urge you to use EXTREME caution when out on the ice,” the Delavan Police Department stated on Facebook on Saturday, Jan. 22, after their second rescue that day and the fourth in about two weeks. “You are not only risking your life but also the lives of those that respond to these calls to rescue you. Be safe!”

On Saturday, Jan. 22 the calls were shortly before noon and then again three hours later.

At 11:40 a.m. on Saturday, the Town of Delavan Police Department and Town of Delavan Fire Department were notified of a snowmobile pulling two ice shanties that had gone through the ice on Delavan Lake. The two 19-year-old men from Franksville were wet and able to pull themselves out. Officers from both the police and fire department arrived in the area and were able to located the two in the middle of the lake off Alpine Lane. Both were rescued by the Town of Delavan Fire Department using an airboat and were taken to shore. The two were checked by rescue and released.

Then, about three hours later, after the police department issued another warning on Facebook about thin ice, the Delavan Police Department and Fire Department were called again for a rescue on Delavan Lake.

That call came in at 3:13 p.m. The Town of Delavan Police Department and Town of Delavan Fire Department were notified of an ice boat that hit the open water on Delavan Lake. Officers from both the police and fire department arrived in the area and were eventually able to locate the subject on the lake in the 1900 block of South Shore Drive. The man, a 32-year-old from Chicago, was out of the water and standing on the ice. The man was rescued by the Town of Delavan Fire Department using the air boat and was taken to shore. The subject was checked by rescue and released.

The two ATV accidents occurred on Friday, Jan. 21 and Jan. 13.

On Friday, Jan. 21, at about 1:33 p.m. the Town of Delavan Police and fire department were notified of an ATV that had gone through the ice on Delavan Lake off the west of Town Park.

Officers were informed that the operator was currently holding on to the ATV so that it would not sink.

Officers from both the police and fire department arrived in the area and were eventually able to locate the man on the lake. The man, a 50-year-old from Beloit, was out of the water and standing on the ice. The man was rescued by the Town of Delavan Fire Department using the air boat and was taken to shore. He was checked by rescue and released.

Another ATV went through the lake around noon on Jan. 13. near Alpine Lane. Officers arrived on scene and found a lone man standing on the ice about 150 feet from the shoreline. The 63-year-old Delavan man stated he was not hurt and had been alone on the ATV when it went through the ice.