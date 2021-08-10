Three motorcyclists killed this summer in Walworth County

Three motorcyclists have been killed so far this summer in Walworth County, with the two most recent following crashes Aug. 7 and July 17.
Walworth County Medical Examiner Gina Carver said last summer from June to August there were four motorcycle fatalities on Walworth County roads. In 2019 during the three months of summer there were three motorcycle fatalities and in 2018 there were four motorcycle fatalities during the three-month period.
In the most recent fatality, a motorcycle and car collided, resulting in fatal injuries for 70-year-old motorcyclist Daniel J. Lust of Burlington, according to a release from the Walworth County Sheriff's Office.
A second victim, Victor Manuel Torres Nieto, 27 of Burlington suffered minor injuries. The call came in on Saturday, Aug. 7 at approximately 11:34 p.m. The crash occurred on State Highway 11 and Plank Road in Lafayette.
An initial investigation determined that Lust, traveling southbound on Plank Road, drove his motorcycle through the stop sign at the State Highway 11 intersection. Torres Nieto's vehicle struck Lust as a result. Lust was pronounced dead at the scene by the Walworth County Medical Examiner's Office.
The Sheriff's Office was assisted by the Elkhorn Fire Department, City of Lake Geneva Fire Department-Paramedics and the Walworth County Medical Examiner's Office.
July 17 crash
The last fatality before that resulted from a July 17 crash, killing a 65-year-old Beloit man.
Officials from the Walworth County Sheriff's department said the county's communications center received a report of an accident involving two motorcycles about 1:15 p.m., July 17 near the intersection of County Highway M and Springwood Drive in the Town of Darien.
Police said when sheriff's deputies and representatives from the Darien Fire Department arrived on the scene, Dale Culver, 65, of Beloit was located in the road with a serious head trauma.
Culver was transported to Mercyhealth Hospital & Trauma Center to be treated for his injuries.
Police said Culver struck the rear of another motorcycle traveling ahead of him, and as a result of the accident both motorcyclists struck the pavement of the road.
The operator of the other motorcycle, Jeffrey Hutchinson, 63, also of Beloit, was treated at the scene for minor injuries and was released.
Culver died from his injuries July 31.
Representatives from the Walworth County Sheriff's Office, Wisconsin State Patrol, Darien Fire and Rescue and Walworth County Medical Examiner's Office responded to the scene.
The first motorcycle fatality of the summer was following a June 1 crash in the Town of East Troy on Miramar Road just east of Highway ES. That crash killed motorcyclist Michael Swift Sr., 82.