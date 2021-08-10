Three motorcyclists killed this summer in Walworth County

Three motorcyclists have been killed so far this summer in Walworth County, with the two most recent following crashes Aug. 7 and July 17.

Walworth County Medical Examiner Gina Carver said last summer from June to August there were four motorcycle fatalities on Walworth County roads. In 2019 during the three months of summer there were three motorcycle fatalities and in 2018 there were four motorcycle fatalities during the three-month period.

In the most recent fatality, a motorcycle and car collided, resulting in fatal injuries for 70-year-old motorcyclist Daniel J. Lust of Burlington, according to a release from the Walworth County Sheriff's Office.

A second victim, Victor Manuel Torres Nieto, 27 of Burlington suffered minor injuries. The call came in on Saturday, Aug. 7 at approximately 11:34 p.m. The crash occurred on State Highway 11 and Plank Road in Lafayette.

An initial investigation determined that Lust, traveling southbound on Plank Road, drove his motorcycle through the stop sign at the State Highway 11 intersection. Torres Nieto's vehicle struck Lust as a result. Lust was pronounced dead at the scene by the Walworth County Medical Examiner's Office.