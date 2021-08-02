Three rescued near Big Foot Beach, hours before separate Sunday night drowning

The Sunday evening drowning wasn’t the only water emergency on Geneva Lake that day. Earlier that same day, crews responded to another water incident also in the Big Foot Beach area, which is a popular beach area for boaters to gather and a place for people to swim off their boats.

According to Commander of Geneva Lake Police Tom Hausner, around 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 1, there was a boat anchored in the Big Foot Beach area. One of the individuals was swimming from the anchored boat and began to struggle. At that point, another individual, who could not swim, jumped in to try to help him. Then a third person jumped in and also began to struggle.

All three needed to be pulled from the water and required some medical treatment, although Hausner did not believe any of them were in serious condition and said they were released from medical care.