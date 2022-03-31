Three vie for two school board seats in Genoa City

Heading into next week’s spring general election, three candidates are running to fill two seats on the Genoa City Joint 2 School District board.

The Grades 4K-8 school district, which encompasses the Village of Genoa City, the Village of Bloomfield and the Town of Bloomfield, currently serves 480 students between Grades 4K-3 Brookwood Elementary School and Grades 4-8 Brookwood Middle School, both in Genoa City.

School board candidates on the Tuesday, April 5 spring general election ballot for the two available Genoa City Joint 2 School District board seats are incumbent board member Karen Druszczak and challengers Vicki Larson and Melanie Hess.

Incumbent school board member Jaye Tritz, a 25-plus year board veteran, filed a statutory Notification of Noncandidacy due to a move out of state.

Two of the three candidates, Druszczak and Larson, submitted answers to questions posed to them by the Lake Geneva Regional News. Below are their responses to those questions, starting with the incumbent.

No response was received by Hess as of the submissions deadline.

Name: Karen Druszczak (I)

Age: 72

Occupation: Retired teacher.

Address: Bloomfield Township, County Road B, Genoa City, WI.

Community involvement: I am a parent of Brookwood School graduates. I am a past Brookwood PTO member, treasurer, and president. I have been a co-coordinator of the Brookwood Reading is Fundamental program and have volunteered many hours to school programs. I have been a substitute teacher for Brookwood. I have been a Brookwood classroom teacher for 10 years.

Why do you want to be a member of the school board? I was appointed to the Brookwood School Board in November 2015 and have been re-elected to that position. I seek to continue as a member of the Brookwood School Board, so that I can be a part of the exciting future of Brookwood schools. I have a unique position in the community, as I have participated in Brookwood’s expansion and in moving our school forward for the last 30+ years. I have attended Wisconsin School Board Association seminars, conventions and forums to educate myself with regard to school law, school finance, and academic trends, and I have achieved a Level 3 Award from the Wisconsin Association of School Boards.

What are two of the biggest issues you are concerned about in the district? 1. School funding. I would like to see the Wisconsin State Legislature recognize the importance of public schools and fully fund mandated programs and fully fund Special Education. By not fully funding these programs they are passing the costs to local taxpayers and to school districts. 2. Improvement in Reading. It is time to reevaluate our reading practices and materials. We have been using the current reading curriculum for more than 10 years. It is no longer meeting the needs of many of our students. I have attended Wisconsin Association of School Board sessions on how other districts have moved away from methods that were not successful. Brookwood will need to examine the current research and methods and move toward a more successful approach. This is not an overnight fix, it will take time. Brookwood has added auxiliary methods and materials at this time and preliminary results are encouraging.

Anything else you want to add? I look forward to serving on the Brookwood School Board for another term. Thank you for your consideration and interest in helping Brookwood School and students grow into greatness.

Name: Vicki Larson

Age: 46

Occupation: Assistant Superintendent of Harvard Community Unit School District 50, a PreK-12 school district in Harvard, Illinois.

Address: 930 Oak Ridge Lane, Genoa City, WI 5312.8

Previous Elected Experience: School board-appointed seat in 2020, serving one semester.

Why do you want to be a member of the school board? I understand the importance of a well-rounded, mindful, and responsible school board as an educator myself. Schools are the essence of a community, and serving on the school board would be an honor to support students, families, and staff. I believe in and have high expectations of our schools. I am a strong advocate for all and would be a voice for the community. As a resident for 19 years, I have had the privilege to watch our community schools grow and evolve. I attribute both my children’s success and preparation to the support of our schools. I’m impressed with how leadership has responded to unprecedented times and sincerely appreciate all the dedication and time that has been placed upon school boards, educators, and staff. There is still hard work to do, and we must continue to address areas of need and move forward together with all stakeholders.

What are two of the biggest issues you are concerned about in the district? The two biggest concerns and challenges in our district are adequate funding and appropriate staffing to meet the needs of our students. Our community must clearly understand how schools are funded and how monies can be allocated. Our students deserve top-of-the-line staff, programming, and various opportunities to grow both academically and socially. Often smaller districts fall short of comprehensive programs, leaving families, students, and staff frustrated with a lack of exposure, growth, and opportunity. As school board members and community members, we must foster dramatic improvements in student success by building capacity amongst all.

Anything else you would like to add? I’m confident that I can bring a fresh perspective to the board with extensive experience in education and understand the critical role board members play. My experience in education has given me the skills necessary to collaborate, analyze, and develop creative solutions to any problems the board may face. I genuinely look forward to giving back to our community as a board member

