Tickets available for Santa cruises

Tickets are now available for Lake Geneva Cruise Line’s Santa Cruise tours.

Santa Cruise tours will be offered Wednesday through Sunday, from Nov. 26 to Dec. 30. No tours will be available Dec. 24 and Dec. 25.

Cruises department from Lake Geneva Cruise Line’s winter harbor at Gage Marine and Pier 290, 1 Liechty Drive in Williams Bay.

The tours begin with a walk through Santa Cause’s Christmas Tree Festival with themed trees decorated by local nonprofit organizations. Attendees will have an opportunity to win presents by purchasing raffle tickets.

During the boat tour, passengers will hear stories about Santa’s summer in Lake Geneva and view lighted holiday displays along Geneva Lake’s shoreline.

The boat will then stop outside of Santa’s Hideaway, where Santa will wave at passengers and call out each child passengers’ name. Select adult-only weekend tours will feature live music.

Tickets for regular dates are $20 for adults; $18 for seniors 65 years and older; and $9 for children between the ages of 4 and 17. Tickets for “prime dates” are $28 for adults, $26 for seniors and $18 for children.

Children 3 years and younger are free.

For more information, visit www.santacruiselakegeneva.com.