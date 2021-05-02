Time is now: A Loved One's Health Carries Heavy Cost

Until you look for a place to rent you do not realize how high rents have become and how hard they are to find. For people on fixed incomes, it is difficult to afford any rentals on the market right now. Some of the recent pictures sent to me from what would be considered affordable rentals confirms why they are affordable. They are not conditions you would want your loved ones to be living in.

I contacted the woman who wrote this letter of request and we began our long conversation. I could hear the sadness and defeat in her voice from the first word she said, “Hello.” As we spoke, little by little that sadness and defeat would lessen. While we could not relieve the grief she felt so strongly over the loss of her beloved husband, we could ease the worry and stress over her unpaid bills and much needed home repairs that were needed to prevent her possible homelessness. This woman was truly feeling what I often refer to as the pains and suffering of poverty.

I listened as the woman told me about her husband’s long and painful battle with cancer for the past four years. He had gone through several surgeries and bouts of treatments. She seemed to be just coming to terms with his loss now as she cried uncontrollably during the retelling of her deceased husband’s brave battle.