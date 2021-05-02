Time is now: A Loved One's Health Carries Heavy Cost

Dear W.C.,
I live in a mobile home that my husband and I shared for the past fifteen years. My husband passed away last year after a long fight with prostate and lung cancer. He was a fighter, but he could not beat this. It has been challenging since my husband passed. We used all our savings to cover his medical bills and funeral. For the past two years my husband was too sick so no repairs were done on the mobile home.
It has roof leaks and due to plumbing problems, I can’t use my kitchen sink right now. I also do not have a stove because that stopped working last month too. I am 69 years old. My husband was eight years older than me and did not retire until his cancer diagnosis four years ago. I had to give up my job when he became so ill, he needed my help all the time.
Now due to my age and some health problems I don’t think I am capable of going back to work. All the dreams my husband and I had for our future are long gone but I hope I can at least continue to live in our home. I have received a notice from the mobile home park managers about some outside repairs needing to be made as well. My only hope for being able to stay here is if I can get these repairs done before my mobile home is too far gone. Please consider helping me stay in my home because I have nowhere else I can afford to live.
Dear Readers,
Until you look for a place to rent you do not realize how high rents have become and how hard they are to find. For people on fixed incomes, it is difficult to afford any rentals on the market right now. Some of the recent pictures sent to me from what would be considered affordable rentals confirms why they are affordable. They are not conditions you would want your loved ones to be living in.
I contacted the woman who wrote this letter of request and we began our long conversation. I could hear the sadness and defeat in her voice from the first word she said, “Hello.” As we spoke, little by little that sadness and defeat would lessen. While we could not relieve the grief she felt so strongly over the loss of her beloved husband, we could ease the worry and stress over her unpaid bills and much needed home repairs that were needed to prevent her possible homelessness. This woman was truly feeling what I often refer to as the pains and suffering of poverty.
I listened as the woman told me about her husband’s long and painful battle with cancer for the past four years. He had gone through several surgeries and bouts of treatments. She seemed to be just coming to terms with his loss now as she cried uncontrollably during the retelling of her deceased husband’s brave battle.
It has been an especially difficult year for the grief stricken as memorial services, funerals, and family gatherings that provide some closure could not take place due to Covid. And usual places of comfort and support, churches, and support groups, have moved to online. For many people that has not been possible due to a lack of suitable internet connection or a lack of computer knowledge. The lack of human touch, a hug and words of comfort and understanding face to face, have been greatly missed. The woman said, “I thought I was prepared for his loss. We had even talked about it and made plans. I was so busy caring for him and going through such a lack of sleep and emotional turmoil during his last days that I don’t think it hit me until recently.” I told her that was understandable, and it was not the first time I had heard this.
I asked if the woman had any family, friends, or support groups she could talk to. She told me her friends were few since the last four years had been spent caring for her husband and not socializing. Her only family was a daughter who lived in Arizona and they were not close due to the daughters drinking habits. She had joined an online support group but had to stop attending when she could no longer pay her cable/internet bill and she cut back on her cellphone bill to the bare minimum. I felt this woman needed the comfort that a support group could provide. As things begin to return to normal, she said she would be looking for a support group or church group to fill that void.
We went over the budget the woman had provided with her letter. We made some adjustments but for the most part it was accurate. I could see that for her living in the mobile home was an economical solution but only if it was repaired. She got by each month with barely enough to spare but she also had several monthly payments, one for a dental bill and a car payment that only had a few months left, that were making it extremely hard unless she skipped meals, as she told me she had been doing or left other bills unpaid at the end of the month.
Skipping meals is never acceptable when I prepare a budget for our fellow creations. If those expenses, the car payments and the balance of the dental payments, were removed, she would be in much better shape. I knew The Time Is Now to Help could pay those expenses and provide this woman with some relief from her monthly bill stress.
We began to talk about the mobile home that needed repairs. I had her send me pictures of all the areas that needed work. I also had her send me pictures of the mobile home showing me the exterior and areas that she thought did not need work. I would send over a contractor to confirm the mobile home was in good enough shape to be repaired, but from what I could tell from the pictures it was in fair condition. Everything was clean and I did not see any signs of hoarding or mold except by the roof leak.
The woman sent me a picture of a recent addition to her trailer. A kitten that had shown up at her door a month earlier during an extremely cold spell. The woman shared with me how she had nursed her back to health and the companionship the kitten was providing her. It was the first time I heard a change in her voice. I could almost hear the smile as she told me about the kitten. I asked the woman if it had seen a vet yet and she replied it had not. I offered to her vet services for a spay/neuter and shots that are kindly provided by several donors who specify their donations be used for this service. This offer of veterinary services brought more tears as she could not believe that we could provide this to her new but already loved animal companion.
I made arrangements to have a contractor assess her trailer within the next few days. Due to the roof leak and possible mold, there was some urgency. I went over the list of assistance I felt was needed to make the biggest impact on her situation. This would be paying off her monthly payments for a past dental visit and her remaining two car payments, providing two months of lot rent and gift cards for food to make sure she was not skipping meals this month. We also would be scheduling her kitten for veterinary care and her spay surgery. This assistance alone would make a drastic change in her future budget.
The woman was overwhelmed by the assistance we offered. She told me she had been reading our column for several years and even had read it to her husband every week when he had been too ill to read himself, yet she said, “My husband and I always talked about how people were overwhelmed by your help, and how you always included the donors in what you do. You don’t need to explain to me about how your donors make it possible, I already know that, and I am very thankful for them too. As much for the donors who made my help possible as the donors who made my kittens help possible.” I had to laugh when I said, “You do read the column don’t you.”
Over the next week I had several conversations with the contractor as we discussed the repairs that would be necessary for her mobile home. He provided a very reasonable quote for the repairs to the roof, replacing a window, mild mold remediation and some plumbing and electrical. He also included the minor exterior repairs that the mobile home park was requesting. We would also be having a new stove and refrigerator installed as her old ones were the originals and not worth repairing. After more conversation I learned her old bed kept her from getting a good night’s sleep so that would be replaced as well. The kitten would be going to the vet soon to be vaccinated and to be sure there would be no kittens in her future.
The woman said, “You do really change peoples lives. I still miss my husband all the time but I no longer feel hopeless. Before I spoke with you, I did not care what my future held. Now I am beginning to have hope for the future again.” Thanks to all of “You” for providing that hope for the future for another fellow creation. One by one we change lives; we save lives together.
Thank you for your support that allowed us to provide assistance to this deserving senior woman and many other deserving fellow creations in our communities. We could not have provided this assistance without all of “You”. Thank “You” and God Bless “You”.
Health & Happiness, Love & God Bless Everyone, Sal
