Time is now: A tribute to Richard Driehaus and help to a couple raising grandchildren

This week we learned of the loss of a great man, a true friend to The Time is Now to Help. In our community Richard Driehaus’ name is synonymous with philanthropy, historic preservation and for throwing sensational summer birthday parties. Since 2004 Richard has shared his wisdom and his financial assistance with many of our fellow creations throughout our communities, removing their pains of poverty, through his generous matching grants provided to The Time is Now to Help.
I first learned of Richard when I was invited to attend his Wizard of Oz themed Birthday Party. I really felt like I had landed in Oz. It was the first of many incredible birthday parties I would attend over the years that appropriately celebrated the genius of Richard Driehaus, because there is no other word than genius to describe this giving and charismatic man.
One day a wonderful woman appeared at my office saying she was representing an anonymous donor who wanted to inspect our books. After she reviewed our records, she contacted the donor who turned out to be Richard Driehaus. Richard was enthused that 100% of his donation would be used to provide assistance to the poverty stricken. After that review he was moved to provide his first matching grant to The Time is Now to Help. That first matching grant was presented in 2004 during the Driehaus Family Fountain presentation held at the Riviera. He took time out of his ceremony to take a photo showing only my hand as he presented me with his $20,000 Richard H. Driehaus Matching Grant check.
He wisely questioned my staying anonymous and was the driving force behind my giving up my anonymity I had kept for years while I had conducted my charity work with The Time Is Now to Help. Richard told me that people needed to have a face to go with our charity and he was right. Until that time only a hand full of people in our community knew I was the person behind the newspaper column and the poverty relief that always began with Dear W.C., which stands for With Christ. Thanks to Richard Driehaus even more people became aware of our charity work and as a direct result more people were helped.
Over the years I have attended many of his events, as Richard graciously opened his home to charities, schools, and churches. Every fundraiser you were made to feel like family, not just a guest at his home. I know from my own experience of working with Richard and his staff, they were all dedicated to providing a successful and memorable fundraiser for all nonprofits.
I am filled with sadness over the loss of someone who has been a mainstay in not only our charitable efforts but the many charities he has touched. I am praying for his family and send our most heartfelt condolences. God Bless you Richard Driehaus.
Dear W.C.,
My husband and I have been raising our grandchildren for the past seven years since our son died of a drug overdose and their mother was unfit to care for them. It has been a blessing and a challenge. My husband was working full-time until recently when he began to have heart trouble and had to have two heart procedures. Thank God he is on the mend now, but his medical scare has put us behind in several areas.
Without the extra income from his job it has been difficult paying for our car payment, clothing, and food for two teenage boys. One of our grandsons needed an emergency dental visit when he cracked a filling. He was in so much pain we could not put it off any longer. He needed oral surgery and several fillings done which we had to put on a payment plan. Could you help us with food and a car payment so we can make it until my husband can go back to work next month? Thank you for all you do.
Dear Readers,
It sounded like these grandparents had their hands full with two teenage grandsons and medical emergencies. I called the grandmother to see how we could be of assistance to them during this difficult time. My first phone call was answered while they were at a doctor’s appointment for her husband. We both agreed it would not be a good time to talk. When I called the second time the grandmother was able to have a long conversation as they were at home.
The first thing the grandmother shared with me was how relieved both she and her husband were to have gotten both doses of their vaccines. She told me about the months of fear while living with two teenage children during the pandemic. They had been as careful as possible, especially with her husband, the grandfathers increased risks due to his recent heart problems.
She shared how worried her grandsons had been as well about possibly bringing the virus home to their much-loved grandfather. Now that they have received the vaccine, they are relieved of that constant worry that had been plaguing them all.
We spoke about her husband’s heart problems and how he was doing now. I could hear the happiness she felt when she reported he was doing very well. The grandmother began to tell me, “We all were so scared we were going to lose him. When he collapsed on the floor…” She began to cry before she could even finish the sentence. I could tell from her heartfelt tears that this man was well-loved by his wife and after some more conversation I learned he was loved just as much by his grandsons.
The conversation took a painful turn when we discussed their son, the father of their two grandsons. We listened to a story we have heard many times over the past years, a family member that is injured or has a painful accident and ends up addicted to pain killers. This time the addiction became fatal and left the grandmother without her son and the two grandsons without a father, living with an incompetent mother who was not fit to raise two children on her own.
These two loving grandparents took in their young grandsons without hesitation. The grandmother said, “Like I said in my letter, it is a blessing and a challenge, mostly due to our age and energy level. It’s not like when we were young, and we had our only son.” I told her how over the years we have helped many grandparents just like them. It increases the risk for poverty due to many senior citizens having an inability to work due to disability and living on fixed incomes.
We began our review of the grandmother’s budget. I saw the additional expenses of monthly payments for the grandson’s dental care and the decrease in income several months prior when the grandfather had been unable to work due to his heart problems. The grandmother sent me photos of several bills that were overdue, including their utilities and car payment. We talked about her husbands return to work, possibly within the next two weeks, but I could see it would be difficult for them to ever catch up.
After reviewing their budget, I put together a plan to get these two devoted grandparents and teenage grandsons back on their feet. I looked over the dental plan payments and had her contact the company for a payoff amount. Once she received that hopefully discounted amount, we would pay off that loan to remove that monthly payment. We also provided three car payments and a utility payment to give them time to catch up in other expenses.
We discussed their food insecurity, and I knew grocery gift cards would be very appreciated at this time. With the addition of grocery gift cards, gas gift cards, and much appreciated gift cards for school supplies and clothing, we would remove some additional strains on their finances.
The grandmother cried as I listed all the ways our charity would be able to help them. She said, “We have never asked for help before. Somehow, we always got through. This year was the first time I was so worried that we would not find our way out of this mess.” For many people, this year has been especially difficult to navigate. It has been full of challenges we have not encountered before in the past. With the support of our wonderful donors, we have been able to assist hundreds of people through these challenges.
Soon I heard the voices of young men in the background, and it was the first time I heard the grandmother laugh. It sounded like a lively and loving family, even with the challenges they faced. The grandmother tried to tell the boys to quiet down as they came home from school, that she was on an important call, but it did not do much good. I assured the woman I too had raised young men and knew the challenges of carrying on any phone conversations when they came home from school.
We shared a serious moment as we discussed the blessings and the challenges of raising young men to become good men in our communities. We ended our call with a prayer for her family before we said our goodbyes.
The following day gift cards and checks were delivered to this family. The grandmother called and put me on speaker phone so her grandsons could share a lively thank you for providing gift cards for much needed clothing and school supplies. The two boys had a rapport that only brothers can share, as they tried to outdo each other’s thank you.
When the grandfather could finally get a word in, he too shared his overwhelming gratitude for our assistance and his happiness over being able to return to work soon. He made sure we knew our assistance is what saved them during this tough time. We said our goodbyes with not tears but laughter over the antics of two teenage boys that brought so much joy to their grandparents’ lives. Thank “You” and God Bless “You” for making this much needed assistance possible.
The past year has been an exceedingly difficult one for many people in our communities and throughout the world. When I worried about our ability to provide assistance during a pandemic and about having enough donations to provide the amount of help I knew would be needed in such a crisis, we were blessed by all of “You” coming together for the purpose of helping our fellow creations in their most desperate times. Together we have been removing their pains of poverty.
This is a real blessing from God, all of us networking together. Just like these fellow creations we have helped, I am encouraged that I see a glimmer of hope on the horizon, a possible answer to many prayers, and my heart is full of gratitude for all of “You” and the Family Foundation for making our poverty relief efforts possible. Thank you and God Bless You.
Health & Happiness, Love & God Bless Everyone, Sal
