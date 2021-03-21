Time is now: A tribute to Richard Driehaus and help to a couple raising grandchildren

Without the extra income from his job it has been difficult paying for our car payment, clothing, and food for two teenage boys. One of our grandsons needed an emergency dental visit when he cracked a filling. He was in so much pain we could not put it off any longer. He needed oral surgery and several fillings done which we had to put on a payment plan. Could you help us with food and a car payment so we can make it until my husband can go back to work next month? Thank you for all you do.

Dear Readers,

It sounded like these grandparents had their hands full with two teenage grandsons and medical emergencies. I called the grandmother to see how we could be of assistance to them during this difficult time. My first phone call was answered while they were at a doctor’s appointment for her husband. We both agreed it would not be a good time to talk. When I called the second time the grandmother was able to have a long conversation as they were at home.

The first thing the grandmother shared with me was how relieved both she and her husband were to have gotten both doses of their vaccines. She told me about the months of fear while living with two teenage children during the pandemic. They had been as careful as possible, especially with her husband, the grandfathers increased risks due to his recent heart problems.