Time is now: Accident Leaves Family In Need

Six weeks would be a long time for this woman as she had her own business. I asked how she would be holding up during this time and I heard the catch in her voice as she asked, “Can you hold on a moment? I need to move to the other room so we can talk.” I knew then she did not want to discuss these matters in front of her twelve-year-old son.

A minute later I could no longer hear her son in the background and the woman said, “Now I can speak freely. I do not want my son knowing how we are struggling financially right now. He already feels bad about causing me to miss work.” I asked the woman about her son’s fall and she admitted he had not been wearing his helmet like he is supposed to. He and his friends were riding their bikes when he lost control and fell. One of her son’s friends called her when her son would not wake up and he noticed his leg was bent at an odd angle. She rushed to his side and her son ended up being transported by ambulance due to the bad fracture in his leg and his head injury. He needed surgery to repair the break and would require physical therapy once the cast was removed. The mother told me about her sons’ embarrassment over the help she was required to give him with every task, even the personal ones. The mother said, “This is something his father should be helping with, especially at this age, but he has never been there for his son.” I asked about the child support she received, and she did say most times he was good about that.