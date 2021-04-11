Time is now: Accident Leaves Family In Need

Dear W.C.,
I was told by a social worker that I should contact your charity to see if I qualify for assistance. My twelve-year-old son just got home from the hospital yesterday after staying for nearly a week due a severe broken leg and concussion after a fall from his bike. I had to take off work to stay with him at Children’s Hospital every day and now he will be needing my help at home. I have my own cleaning business so this will affect our income greatly as I will be unable to work until he can be more independent and return to school.
We live month to month, and I have never been able to even save any funds for times like these. Most months I just make our rent, utilities, and car payment. I do not qualify for unemployment. Thank God for the child support I receive from my sons’ father or we would not even have enough money to eat. I have asked his father if he could help with the care of his son so I could work a few days a week, but he claims he cannot take time off work. I am praying you can help us get through this difficult time.
Dear Readers,
Over the past few months, we have received several letters from single mothers with seriously ill or injured children who need our help. I know that thanks to your support we will be able to help these fellow creations get through an exceedingly difficult time.
I called the mother who wrote this letter requesting our assistance. After a thorough investigation into her situation, I had a list of questions for her. Would she soon be able to get back to her job? How was her son progressing? What was her current financial situation and what were her outstanding bills? Were they struggling with food insecurity?
When the woman answered the phone, I introduced myself and listened as she introduced herself as well. I could hear her son in the background and the mother explained he was doing his virtual schooling. She explained he would have to continue this for the next six weeks until his concussion and his leg were healed.
Six weeks would be a long time for this woman as she had her own business. I asked how she would be holding up during this time and I heard the catch in her voice as she asked, “Can you hold on a moment? I need to move to the other room so we can talk.” I knew then she did not want to discuss these matters in front of her twelve-year-old son.
A minute later I could no longer hear her son in the background and the woman said, “Now I can speak freely. I do not want my son knowing how we are struggling financially right now. He already feels bad about causing me to miss work.” I asked the woman about her son’s fall and she admitted he had not been wearing his helmet like he is supposed to. He and his friends were riding their bikes when he lost control and fell. One of her son’s friends called her when her son would not wake up and he noticed his leg was bent at an odd angle. She rushed to his side and her son ended up being transported by ambulance due to the bad fracture in his leg and his head injury. He needed surgery to repair the break and would require physical therapy once the cast was removed. The mother told me about her sons’ embarrassment over the help she was required to give him with every task, even the personal ones. The mother said, “This is something his father should be helping with, especially at this age, but he has never been there for his son.” I asked about the child support she received, and she did say most times he was good about that.
The mother shared with me the difficult week her son had been in the hospital. It had been especially hard due to worrying about catching Covid but the mother said they were blessed to not have to add that to their present difficulties.
The mother and I spoke about her income and expenses. We worked together on a budget as she opened her bills and read off the amounts owed. So far, she had only missed three weeks work, but bills were piling up already. Her car payment, rent and utility bills had all gone unpaid for the present month. With her being unable to work for at least the next month these would continue to fall further behind. Food insecurity would become an issue if she used any of her child support to pay her other bills. She had already used some of it to purchase the prescriptions her son had needed. The mother stated she had not been able to go to the food pantry because she did not want to leave her son home alone or painfully load him up in her car for a trip there. I made a note to add grocery gift cards to her assistance as she confirmed she would be able to get groceries delivered.
After a thorough review of her expenses, I asked the woman about her business. She told me how she had several accounts that she did all the cleaning for herself, but she would not be able to return to these until her son was more independent. I asked if these accounts would be willing to wait for her and she stated all had promised to wait for her. This said a lot about her work ethic as most people would let her go if they had not been happy with her job performance before the accident. When I mentioned this the mother said, “All of my clients are very happy with me, at least they tell me this all the time. I receive many referrals too, but I cannot handle any more accounts.” I asked the woman if she had thought about hiring someone else to help, but she stated she was worried someone else might not provide the same quality of cleaning that she prided herself on.
Even with that pride in her work I showed her how she was not charging enough for her time and supplies. She reluctantly agreed to speak to her clients once she was returned to her job to ask for a raise. This would help them not live so close to the poverty level and help her earn a fair wage for the quality of work she was providing.
I asked the woman about her family and if there was any possibility that they could help. The woman was quiet for a minute and then she began to cry. We had spoke for nearly an hour and she had not told me that her mother had recently died from cancer. The woman sobbed as she shared how much she missed her mother every day. There were no other family members she spoke with or had any relationship with. Her father had left home when she was just five years old and had died a few years ago. Other than her son this woman was alone in the world and only had herself to count on to get by. Thanks to all of “You” she would now have us to count on to help during these trying times. I told the woman about all of “You” and how your donations support our good works. In her case these good works would include paying her overdue bills and an upcoming month as well for her rent, utilities, and car payment. After further discussion I found she also would greatly benefit from gas gift cards and the already mentioned grocery gift cards.
I questioned the mother about any needs her son may have such as clothing and school supplies. She haltingly admitted that he did need both these things, adding, “But we can live without those for now. You’ve already promised us so much.” I answered her, “I think your son should have the clothes and school supplies he needs.” The mother again broke down in tears as she thanked us for the much needed, much appreciated assistance we were providing.
Thanks to our assistance this mother and son will be able to get through this difficult time without risking homelessness, hunger, utility disconnection and lack of transportation. We together have prevented all these pains of poverty for another deserving and grateful mother and child in our communities.
These past few weeks have been both heartbreaking and uplifting thanks to your generosity. Heartbreaking when we read the letters from mothers such as the one in this week’s letter, senior citizens going hungry and living without daily necessities and the handicapped struggling due to living without basic needs. Our work uplifts us when we see how our work uplifts the poverty stricken in our communities. It is not always easy providing this assistance. Sometimes it takes multiple volunteers, numerous phone calls and much prayer to accomplish what needs to get done. Thanks to all of “You” we uplift hundreds of people every year.
We thank you for your continued support. Thank “You” and God Bless “You”.
Health & Happiness, Love & God Bless Everyone, Sal
