Time is now: Can you help my brother and his family?

The man told me about his wife’s job and how she had missed so many days after his accident and then due to Covid when they both had tested positive last fall before his accident. His wife had lost her job during the time he was hospitalized but her employer had rehired her a month ago.

With the wife again working full-time they could afford their mortgage going forward but they would not be able to pay the two months they were in arrears. The man shared with me the savings they had used to put in two ramps in the house, pay their mortgage payments and other living expenses while he had been in the hospital and then in rehab. I asked if they had called the bank and he said they had.

They had worked out a new payment schedule but were still asking for the overdue payments immediately. I asked the mortgage amount and found it to be reasonable, not much more than they would be paying for rent.

We talked about the accident that had changed his life. The man acknowledged he had been driving too fast for conditions and he was the reason they were in this position. Again the man cried and I let him share his anger and grief with me. When he calmed down I asked about the months that followed the accident.