Time is now: Can you help my brother and his family?

I am writing to see if you can help my brother and his family. Last year he was in a terrible car accident that left him a paraplegic. My brother and his wife own their own home but have been having a hard time keeping up with the mortgage since his accident.
They used their entire savings paying their bills and making modifications to their home now that he is in a wheelchair. My sister-in-law works but I know her car needs repairs. She has missed work some days over the last four months since his accident to care for my brother. I am not able to help them financially as I am a single mother of two children and just get by each month.
I have heard so many good things about your charity so I am hopeful you will be able to help them during this very trying time. My brother has always been the kind of person to give you the shirt off his back. If he saw anyone needing help, he would jump right in to do what was needed. He has not asked for help but I know they need it.
Dear Readers,
After calling the worried sister who wrote this letter requesting help for her brother, I learned more details about their situation. She also told me her brother often hides things from her because he knows she worries about him, so this had the sister concerned that things could be worse than what she already knew.
What I did find out was her brother was a generous and hardworking man. He had been self-employed before the accident doing landscaping and snow plowing. Now he is unable to continue his business. The sister shared he had fallen into a depression over his inability to work and support his family.
I told the caring sister I would call him to find out what he was not sharing with her. Just like her I was concerned he was hiding some of his difficulties from her so she would not worry. The sister warned me he had not been happy with her when she told him she had written to our charity in his behalf. She added, “He does not accept what he considers charity or ever ask for help.”
After ending my call with the sister, I immediately dialed the brother’s number she had provided. I was surprised when he answered as the sister had stated he does not usually answer calls from phone numbers he does not know. This was due to the fact he was being continually harassed by bill collectors since his accident.
It felt like he accidentally answered my call, though I like to think there was some divine intervention, as he said, “I can’t talk now. Stop calling.” Before he could end the call I quickly said, “Wait. Your sister gave me your number and asked me to talk to you.” This caught his attention and prevented his ending the call. He asked me some questions about his sister and when I was able to answer them correctly, he knew I was not lying. He finally asked, “Are you the guy she told me she wrote to about helping me?” I confirmed I was that person.
At first, he denied needing any help. I listened to his excuses and accepted his refusal for help. I asked a few questions but nothing too personal as I knew this would cause him to end the call too soon. After a few minutes of me sharing information about our charity and the people we have helped he seemed to become more comfortable with our conversation. He admitted he had watched the Realtor Good Neighbor and CNN Hero videos on YouTube after his sister had told him about The Time is Now to Help.
I heard a break in his voice as he said, “That was pretty moving. I never thought I would be like one of those people in your movies.” That was the first hint of a possible need for assistance he gave. When I asked him how he was like one of the people who bravely went before a national audience and shared their story of living in poverty, he said, “My family and I are having a real hard time right now. My sister doesn’t even know half of what we are dealing with.” I knew this was a hard admission from a proud man. I held back my own tears as this proud man broke down and began to sob.
I could hear the heartbreak in this man. He had not only lost his ability to work and his ability to walk, but he had also lost his pride. I waited a moment for the man to let his frustration and fears and pains out, and these were not just due to poverty but also the changes in his life since the car accident.
When he began talking again, he told me about his life before the accident. His business, his marriage, his son who is in high school. I learned he had been a very hardworking man and he had been able to support his family. They had not lived extravagantly but they had always had food on the table and their bills had been paid.
He had been involved in his son’s sports and shoveled snow for elderly neighbors for free. Now he said there were days they ate sandwiches for dinner, and they were behind in their mortgage. I asked about those days to learn some more about their financial situation.
The man told me about his wife’s job and how she had missed so many days after his accident and then due to Covid when they both had tested positive last fall before his accident. His wife had lost her job during the time he was hospitalized but her employer had rehired her a month ago.
With the wife again working full-time they could afford their mortgage going forward but they would not be able to pay the two months they were in arrears. The man shared with me the savings they had used to put in two ramps in the house, pay their mortgage payments and other living expenses while he had been in the hospital and then in rehab. I asked if they had called the bank and he said they had.
They had worked out a new payment schedule but were still asking for the overdue payments immediately. I asked the mortgage amount and found it to be reasonable, not much more than they would be paying for rent.
We talked about the accident that had changed his life. The man acknowledged he had been driving too fast for conditions and he was the reason they were in this position. Again the man cried and I let him share his anger and grief with me. When he calmed down I asked about the months that followed the accident.
The man admitted these were the hardest. He had been angry and depressed as he learned to live in a wheelchair. He shared the medical expenses they had paid out of pocket. He also told me how he had cut back on his insurance before the accident to try and save some money. That decision had cost them greatly in the long run. They would not be able to replace the vehicle they lost the fateful day he had hit a slick spot while driving too fast in the rain and lost control.
The man told me how he had been constantly berating himself for the mistakes he had made. He then shared, “I finally broke down and prayed. It was the first time I felt better in months. It now is what gets me through each day.” We talked about our faith and how that helps us in our darkest times, not just when things are going great.
After sharing our faith together I felt better knowing this man had found his way out of his depression and anger. Now I knew we needed to help them out of the poverty that threatened to take everything from them. We began to go over their budget and I took notes to help me in my decision about the assistance that would be needed.
We talked about each expense and what was needed to get them back on their feet. Each time the man would say, “But we can pay that eventually.” I could see he was still trying to decline any help. I finally asked, “Do you think God had something to do with you answering your phone today? Do you ever answer calls from unknown numbers? Do you think God may have been answering your prayers?”
These questions made the man stop and think for a moment. He finally said, “I think you may be on to something. Do you think God has answered my prayers?” I answered, “I think it is up to us to have faith.” After that the man was much more receptive to the assistance we would be providing. I told him how we would pay two mortgage payments to get them up to date.
We also would make a payment for their utilities and two car payments for the wife’s car. I made arrangements for their car to be serviced as the husband had shared several repairs that were overdue. Gift cards for food and gas would be provided to help them with their food insecurity and to make sure the wife had enough gas for her daily commute to work. When I finished going over the list of assistance the man was shocked. I heard him sobbing again and the line went quiet.
I asked, “Are you alright?” In a broken voice I heard, “Give me a moment.” He then said, “I don’t know how to thank you or my sister for writing that letter for me.” I then told him about all of “You” and how you made his assistance possible. He answered, “I have a lot of people to thank.” Before we ended our call, he made me promise to thank all of “You” for transforming their lives. Even though he is still adapting to his new way of life he is filled with gratitude for the blessings we shared and has faith in God for his future.
Health & Happiness, Love & God Bless Everyone, Sal
