Time is now column: 'I lost my new job due to the shutdown and the business closing'

Dear W.C.,
Last year you helped me after I went through an injury to my leg that required multiple surgeries. Your help was life saving at the time and meant I did not become homeless or go hungry. If everything had gone as we had planned during the phone conversation we had while I was in the hospital recovering from one of my surgeries, I would be doing okay right now. The reality is that three months after our first phone call I was dealing with a massive infection that required two more surgeries and then the pandemic started. Just as I finally got back to work and almost on my feet, literally, I lost my new job due to the shutdown and the business closing.
Then as if all that was not bad enough the incision still failed to heal correctly, and I was again dealing with an infection all summer. In September I was again released from my doctor’s care to go back to work. I found a good job and went off unemployment. Then a month ago I began to have pain in my leg again and I was just told I will need another surgery and another long recovery. I really love my new job and was told by my supervisor that I am doing a good job and they will hold my position for me. During this time, I will have no income. I am so frustrated and afraid that I will become homeless. Please help me as I have nowhere else to turn.
Dear Readers,
I remembered speaking to this woman over a year ago. She had been an intelligent and hard-working person who had an unexpected accident change her life dramatically. I was sad to hear about the long painful ordeal she had been going through and wish she had contacted me sooner. We usually provide our assistance only one time but for people in situations such as this we make an exception.
I looked up our previous assistance we had provided to confirm what we had given in 2019. Our assistance then had consisted of two rent checks, a utility check and gift cards for food and toiletries. It had been meant to carry her until either she returned to work or began to receive other benefits. We would most likely be providing the same assistance to help her once more.
I dialed the woman’s number and she answered almost immediately. It turned out she again was in the hospital after undergoing a fourth surgery. The woman began to cry, and I knew these tears were due to a mixture of frustration over her continuing health problems and relief that we were possibly there to help. I listened with compassion as she shared all the difficulties she had endured this past year. It seemed that once our assistance had run out last year she had been able to go back to work for just a short while before Covid caused her place of work to shut down for good.
She then went through more surgeries and treatments over the summer but had been able to receive some benefits and her stimulus check that helped carry her through. The woman told me how she had been so excited to go back to work and as soon as her doctor had released her to work, she was blessed to find a good job. She shared how she dreaded going to the doctor when she again began to suffer with pain in her leg. The woman cried as she said, “I just knew he was going to tell me I needed to come in for more tests and possibly more surgery. I could not even bear the thought of it.”
I spent a good amount of time trying to comfort this woman over the phone as she was obviously traumatized. She had once been a highly active, healthy runner who was always on the go. This past year had been humbling and painful. She now struggled to walk from her car to her desk at work, if only she was able to work. For now her doctors were worried about her infection recurring and her risk of contracting Covid while struggling to regain her health so they asked her to stay home.
The woman asked, “How can I stay home when I do not even have any money for food or other necessities? My doctor told me I run a huge risk to my leg and my health if I go to work now, but I may have to go anyway.” I answered, “You need to listen to your doctor. You cannot risk it. The Time is Now will once more help you through this ordeal.”
The woman said, “I don’t know what to say. I don’t know how to thank you and your donors for the second time. I feel so bad asking for help again but I have nowhere else to turn.” I know the woman had nowhere else to turn as I looked over my records from our previous conversation and saw the notes that she had no living relatives and her adult son had died in a car accident five years prior. It is helpful that we keep records of all assistance provided so I did not need to ask those painful questions about her family a second time.
As if reading my mind, the woman said, “It is hard not having any family right now. Even if people cannot see their families because of the virus at least they know they are out there alive. They can call them or FaceTime. I don’t even have that.” I could sense the woman was in a more difficult place emotionally since our last conversation.
That was to be understood with the many health challenges she had gone through over the past year. I felt she needed someone to talk to that could be a sympathetic ear, so with that in mind I asked about her present food situation knowing that one of our volunteers could be that sympathetic ear. The woman admitted she he had been struggling to get food from the food pantry due to her hospitalizations and limited mobility, and she could not afford food even with curbside pickup. I promised her some gift cards for that but also asked about her food insecurity at her home right now. She hesitantly told me she did not have much.
Support Local Journalism
I told the woman about a volunteer I knew would be a good match and how she would be happy to deliver groceries for her as soon as she was released from the hospital. The woman was very excited to hear about this possible arrangement so with her permission I shared her phone number with a volunteer I knew liked to text or chat and who had been through some similar difficulties in her life. She would be the kind of person this woman needed to talk to from time to time, to pick up groceries when she was unable and to ease her loneliness as she continued to heal at home.
I looked at the previous budget we had put together during our last phone conversation. When reviewing this budget with the woman I found her situation to be almost identical to last years. She again was a month behind in her rent and utilities. All her income had stopped when she had been forced to give up her job over a month previous. Her rent amount and landlord remained the same and her utility bills had the same account numbers. These were again found in my records from the previous year.
We went over her overdue and upcoming bills together one by one and I made notes about what assistance we would provide. When it was time to share with the woman everything we would be providing, she again burst into tears. She finally said, “I never thought I would need help one time, much less two. I am overwhelmed by your charity’s generosity. I remember you telling me about your donors last time we talked, and how they made your assistance possible. I am again in awe and full of gratitude for these people I do not know. Thank you.”
With our assistance a second time this woman, who has been through so much this year, will be able to get through another difficult time as she heals. With our help she will not become homeless or go hungry. She will no longer carry the additional stress of overdue bills so she can again focus on healing.
When she is finally told it is safe for her to return to work, I know she will do so eagerly and be able to support herself. Until then we together have provided the gifts of shelter and peace of mind. Thank “You” and God Bless “You” for your support that made this assistance possible.
We are announcing a new matching grant opportunity to begin immediately. The Barnabas $5,000 Christmas Matching Grant will be a blessing to many people this holiday season. Our hope is to have this matched and distributed before the end of 2020! This matching grant will provide $10,000 in assistance to the handicapped, senior citizens, working poor families and those struggling due to illness, job loss and unexpected challenges.
We are continuing to work hard bringing our poverty relief to as many people as possible. We thank you for your support that allows us to do these good works. Thank “You” and God Bless “You”!
Health & Happiness, Love & God Bless Everyone, Sal
Please Help: There are many coming to us in desperation. Our good fellow creations need our compassion. Together we make a big difference. Make checks payable to: The Time Is Now to Help, P.O. Box 1, Lake Geneva, WI 53147. The Time Is Now to Help is a federally recognized 501©3 charitable organization licensed in the states of Wisconsin and Illinois. You will receive a tax deductible, itemized thank you receipt showing how your donation provided assistance for the poverty stricken.
A Very Special Thank You: Green Bay Packers Foundation, Paul Ziegler, Ziegler Charitable Foundation, Mr. and Mrs. Robert Schuberth, Gerald and Cheryl Kuhn, Kunes Country Auto Group, Dr. Mark and Cynthia Brower, Michael and Barbo Olijinek, Daniel and Donna Casey, Jeff Martin, Halverson Door, Fairwyn Symphony Bay Give Back, Lake Geneva Area Realty, Paper Dolls, John and Kristi Hugunin, Hurvey and June Haskins, Jr., Tim and Danielle Brellenthin, Lake Geneva Antique Mall, Piggly Wiggly, Lake Geneva Country Meats, Lake Geneva Animal Hospital, Cornerstone Shop, Clean Machine, Rita’s Wells Street Salon, Al and Geri Hinton, Ronald and Carolyn Bloch, Laura Johnson, Phillip and Deborah Tichy, John and Diane Molumby, Dennis and Carol Gilhooley, Robert and Patricia Davis, Richard and Dianne Hoffman, Stanley and Carolyn Logterman, Everette and Ellen Long, Clinton and Carol Sipe, Joseph and Beth Pizzo, Robert Klaus, Jerrold Kuyper, Marilyn Anderson, Joan Rietz, Gerald and Marilyn Wilkin, Roland and Diane Schroeder, George and Sandra Murphy, Carol Hinners, Albert Mihlbauer, Badger Hardwoods of Wisconsin, Michael and Barbo Olijinek, Heidi Hall, Jeanne Mc Donald, Kathleen Herr, Mary Cucchi, Shawna and Thomas Kneipper, Tom Wigton, Thrivent Choice Dollars Program, Mark and Susan Gustafson, Dean and Jeannine Roanhouse, Tom Schirtzinger, all of our anonymous donors and ALL of you who support The Time Is Now to Help donation boxes. Anyone who would like a Time Is Now donation box in your business, please call (262) 249-7000. Honoraries: The following donations were given in honor of Sara’s Birthday Fundraiser: Jennifer Lee, Diane Roanhouse King, Ellen Holly and Sara Ann.
Prayer Chain: The power of prayer and positive thoughts comes from the true healer, our Lord answering our prayers. Please pray for healing for the following people: Talyn, Mike, Sylvia, Richard, Jennifer, Jayden, Maria C., Alex, Lily, Kaitlyn, Sheila, Rhonda, Deda Lee, Betty, Marilyn, Helen, Dennis, Mary, Joseph, Sal, Jordan, Jean, Tom L., Dr. Peter, Alyce, Matthew, Pam E., Jenene B., John S., Patricia H., Darlene, Ron K., Marian K., Judy, Wendy, Eric, Rogelia, Anthony and Mary.
Furniture Donations: To donate furniture please call Love, Inc. in Burlington. (262) 763-2743 or Circle of Friends in Elkhorn. (262) 723-8177.
Please visit: www.timeisnowtohelp.org
