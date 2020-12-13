Time is now column: 'I lost my new job due to the shutdown and the business closing'

I remembered speaking to this woman over a year ago. She had been an intelligent and hard-working person who had an unexpected accident change her life dramatically. I was sad to hear about the long painful ordeal she had been going through and wish she had contacted me sooner. We usually provide our assistance only one time but for people in situations such as this we make an exception.

I looked up our previous assistance we had provided to confirm what we had given in 2019. Our assistance then had consisted of two rent checks, a utility check and gift cards for food and toiletries. It had been meant to carry her until either she returned to work or began to receive other benefits. We would most likely be providing the same assistance to help her once more.

I dialed the woman’s number and she answered almost immediately. It turned out she again was in the hospital after undergoing a fourth surgery. The woman began to cry, and I knew these tears were due to a mixture of frustration over her continuing health problems and relief that we were possibly there to help. I listened with compassion as she shared all the difficulties she had endured this past year. It seemed that once our assistance had run out last year she had been able to go back to work for just a short while before Covid caused her place of work to shut down for good.