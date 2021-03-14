Time is now: Family Foundation helps three in need

Dear W.C.,

Could you please check on one of my clients? He is a senior gentleman that receives home assistance. He lives in a small home he owns. He receives home health care two days a week and that was when we noticed he did not have running water. This man did not tell us that he has not had running water for several weeks already due to his well pump needing a repair. He has no money for this repair and the lack of water is extremely hard for him. I brought him several gallons of water from the store for cooking, washing up and flushing his toilet but it is still not how anyone should live. He refuses to leave his home as he has no family and nowhere to move. It is the same home he has lived in for forty years and the only thing he owns. He uses a walker and has disabilities so going to the laundromat is impossible.

He also is very high risk for Covid and only has been able to get his first vaccination so far. I know it is an unusual request but would it be possible to have his well repaired so he can again have water to shower, do his dishes, wash his hands, and flush his toilet? I really did not know where else to turn with a request like this until someone mentioned The Time is Now. I knew I had to take a chance and ask in his behalf.

Dear W.C.,