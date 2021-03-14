Time is now: Family Foundation helps three in need

This past week we were blessed to match the Family Foundation 2021 $40,000 Matching Grant. Your generosity has allowed us to provide poverty relief to over 70 people with this matching grant so far. We still have another week or two until we have completed distribution of the assistance that was made possible by the generous Family Foundation matching grant donors, and all of your wonderful, life changing, matching donations.
When we have finished the distribution of this assistance we will share with you the details showing where every penny of this matching grant was spent to ease the pains and suffering of poverty. The following are three letters containing the requests for two senior citizens and one single mother with children recently helped thanks to “You” and the Family Foundation.
Dear W.C.,
I am a struggling senior citizen. My life has been hard and as a result I do not have any savings. I have been so stressed about the pandemic that I began to have terrible headaches. Then I began to have problems with my eyes. I was afraid to go to the eye doctor, not only due to the Covid but also due to not having any money for the new glasses I knew they would say I needed.
Well, it was a good thing I went in because not only did I have a serious condition going on with my eyes that could have caused me to lose my vision, but they also diagnosed another serious problem with my health, so they referred me to further medical care. The problem I am hoping you can help me with is I do need new glasses. The eye doctor said these will help me to see much better and help with the headaches I have been suffering from. I live on a very fixed income and barely have enough money for food much less new glasses.
Dear W.C.,
Could you please check on one of my clients? He is a senior gentleman that receives home assistance. He lives in a small home he owns. He receives home health care two days a week and that was when we noticed he did not have running water. This man did not tell us that he has not had running water for several weeks already due to his well pump needing a repair. He has no money for this repair and the lack of water is extremely hard for him. I brought him several gallons of water from the store for cooking, washing up and flushing his toilet but it is still not how anyone should live. He refuses to leave his home as he has no family and nowhere to move. It is the same home he has lived in for forty years and the only thing he owns. He uses a walker and has disabilities so going to the laundromat is impossible.
He also is very high risk for Covid and only has been able to get his first vaccination so far. I know it is an unusual request but would it be possible to have his well repaired so he can again have water to shower, do his dishes, wash his hands, and flush his toilet? I really did not know where else to turn with a request like this until someone mentioned The Time is Now. I knew I had to take a chance and ask in his behalf.
Dear W.C.,
I am a single mother of two wonderful children. I had to give up my job eight weeks ago when my six-year-old daughter was diagnosed with a brain tumor. After many tests at Children’s Hospital in Milwaukee she has been diagnosed with cancer. It has been heartbreaking and tested my strength. Several days a week are spent going to see a doctor or to the hospital. She has already had two surgeries and is now beginning the rest of her treatments.
It would be impossible for me to work at this time, but we still have bills coming in. Our rent is overdue and so are our utilities. We could use more food but I cannot get to the food pantry unless I bring my daughter along, and with her not feeling well and at such a high risk right now for the virus I am keeping her home as much as possible. We also could use some help with gas for my car with us making so many trips to the hospital. This has been the most difficult thing I have ever done in my life and I am doing my best to stay strong and positive for my daughter. She needs me now more than ever. And I need The Time is Now to Help now more than ever.
Dear Readers,
We were a blessing to every one of these people thanks to “You” and the Family Foundation. When we provide the full breakdown of the Family Foundation 2021 $40,000 Matching Grant in an upcoming column, you will see the totals and hear the stories of a few people helped, you will read the numbers of fellow creations lifted out of the despairs of poverty, but when you put that into the context of each one of those people has a story to tell you may see it in a different light.
It is not always easy to share the emotion, the human pain and suffering that affects so many we help. We may mention the tears shed or the words of surprise when we tell the people about the help they will receive from our charity but those words still do not express properly the ache we feel in our hearts when we experience these with the men, women and children we help.
One of those people that recently made our own eyes fill with tears is the senior woman in the first letter. Like many other people this past year she had health problems come up during the pandemic but tried to ignore her symptoms, brushing them off as stress when they were indeed something she should have consulted a physician about. When she could no longer take the pain of her headaches and eye pain, she finally went to her optometrist who had last given her glasses prescription over six years ago.
This optometrist saw several concerning things, so he immediately sent her to an ophthalmologist for further care. When I called this senior woman, she cried with relief as she shared how the eye doctor had most likely saved her life. Her untreated high blood pressure had been causing many problems in addition to her vision disturbances and eye pain. When the woman shared with me the modest amount needed for her glasses, I could see the caring ophthalmologist had already discounted these for her greatly. With our help in paying for these glasses this senior woman would be able to hopefully improve her vision.
With further questioning I found the senior woman was also in need of additional food this month, so grocery gift cards were added to her assistance. With her new low sodium diet these gift cards would allow her to make healthier choices in her diet. We also paid her high utility bill due to all the cold weather we have experienced this winter. This would bring much relief to this senior woman who has spent years struggling to get by on her limited income. This brought further tears from this already grateful woman.
Most likely due to the extreme cold we all endured several weeks ago the second letter is a problem that two senior gentlemen were going through this past week. One was referred by his caseworker, the other contacted us himself out of desperation for running water. Both these gentlemen are in the process of having their wells repaired and running water restored. Since both these senior men lived on fixed incomes and lived very frugally in the small homes they owned, I decided we would pay for these much-needed repairs.
It would be nearly impossible to find apartments that either of these senior men could afford on their fixed incomes. With your donations, matched by the Family Foundation matching grant, we were able to provide the gift of running water to two senior gentlemen in need and allowed them to continue to live independently.
I knew the final letter was going to be an emotional and difficult conversation. It truly breaks my heart when I see anyone suffering, but a child battling a life-threatening illness is the hardest to bear. I dialed the phone number provided and waited for the mother to answer. As soon as we said hello the mother began to cry. The mother kept reassuring me she had been staying strong in front of her daughter but when I happened to call while her daughter was sleeping, she knew she had someone she could share her fears and doubts with.
She seemed spent as we talked about them at great length, she was ready to move on to discussing the help that was needed. Caring for a child with a life-threatening illness is a full-time commitment. This mother could not take time away from her efforts to make her child well. Who would watch her child while she worked and how could she even afford that? She needed to be by her daughters’ side as she went through sometimes scary and painful procedures.
Unfortunately, this brought great financial difficulties as she waited for assistance that sometimes takes months to become available. Not for The Time is Now to Help. We provided four months’ rent, gas gift cards, food gift cards and utility assistance. This assistance would get this mother and her two daughters through the tough months ahead.
As she continues to battle cancer this young girl will have all of us there in her mother’s heart, and she will be relieved from the additional stress of homelessness and hunger thanks to your donations matched by the 2021 Family Foundation $40,000 Matching Grant. The mother ended the call with, “Just knowing The Time is Now has relieved that financial burden and is also praying for my little girl has brought me a sense of peace I never thought I could have at a time like this.” Thanks to all of “You” and the Family Foundation for allowing us to bring this sense of peace to this mother during such difficult times.
The past year has been an exceedingly difficult one for many people in our communities and throughout the world. When I worried about our ability to provide assistance during a pandemic and about having enough donations to provide the amount of help I knew would be needed in such a crisis, we were blessed by all of “You” coming together for the purpose of helping our fellow creations in their most desperate times. Together we have been removing their pains of poverty.
This is a real blessing from God, all of us networking together. Just like these fellow creations we have helped, I am encouraged that I see a glimmer of hope on the horizon, a possible answer to many prayers, and my heart is full of gratitude for all of “You” and the Family Foundation for making our poverty relief efforts possible. Thank you and God Bless You.
Health & Happiness, Love & God Bless Everyone, Sal
