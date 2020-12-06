Time is now: Family struggling before COVID due to Lyme disease

Thank God I went in.” We talked about her daughters and I was relieved to hear they were both doing much better. Her thirteen-year-old daughter had not even had any symptoms and the younger daughter was greatly improved. Knowing the mother had not been able to purchase food or go to the food pantry I asked about their present food insecurity.

The woman admitted to being extremely low on food as they had not been able to stock up even before they had tested positive. How could they afford to stock up when the mother had been off work for weeks and she had confirmed her ex-husband was only working sporadically. I asked about items they would like and texted this list to one of our volunteers.

They agreed to place an order for curbside pickup and deliver it outside the woman’s door if she did not come outside until they were far enough away. While the volunteer worked on the food delivery, we continued on with our phone conversation.

We talked about her life before Covid, when she had been suffering due to her Lyme disease diagnosis. With the proper treatment for that she had made an almost full recovery over the summer, but it had taken months. Her compromised immune system made her Covid diagnosis more dangerous, but she again said she was feeling much better today.

