Time is now: Family struggling before COVID due to Lyme disease

Dear W.C.,
I have been struggling since before Covid. Over a year ago I was diagnosed with Lyme disease. I must have had it for some time as the different symptoms I was going through had been going on for about a year and a half. It became harder and harder to work due to the joint pain and headaches that seemed to get worse daily. I finally had to give up my job last January.
I tried to get disability, but I was never approved. My children and I lived off the food pantry, help from friends and child support when my ex could pay it because he lost his job when we were shut down last spring.
The stimulus money I received helped me to get by for a while and I finally was able to get unemployment but that came to an end months ago. I do not know how we even made it this long without being evicted. My landlord has been patient, but she has her own bills to pay and counts on my rent for that. It has been a long and stressful year, all while trying to stay healthy and fight my Lyme disease.
I finally was recovering from the Lyme so I was able to go back to work in September when my children went back to school, then my children’s school shutdown for two weeks requiring me to be home for them. Just my luck we all tested positive for Covid this week when I decided to get us all tested when my ten-year-old daughter started running a fever.
I really don’t know where to turn for help anymore. I feel overwhelmed and hopeless, but I do my best to hide that from my daughters. There is no one else that can help us as almost everyone I know has been affected by this virus.
Dear Readers,
While we all wait for the vaccine that hopefully brings back some normalcy to our lives there are still some tough months ahead of us. If we can help our fellow creations get through the next few tough months many will be able to come out okay on the other side of this. For many other people there will be an increase in homelessness and hunger.
I promise you that The Time Is Now to Help will be here to provide poverty relief to our fellow creations through this pandemic. The policies we put in place earlier this year have been instrumental in keeping ourselves and our volunteers well so far.
I called the woman who wrote this letter and was saddened to hear an obviously sick woman answer the phone. She sounded hoarse and after several times clearing her throat she was finally able to speak. I asked the woman if she would be able to talk and she pleaded with me to stay on the phone with her, such was her desperation. I agreed to talk to her as long as she would be able.
I introduced myself and I asked about her well-being. The woman told me she had finally had to go to the emergency room and been able to receive a few prescriptions that the doctor had said would help. She added, “My fever broke this morning, and I feel like I am turning the corner.
Thank God I went in.” We talked about her daughters and I was relieved to hear they were both doing much better. Her thirteen-year-old daughter had not even had any symptoms and the younger daughter was greatly improved. Knowing the mother had not been able to purchase food or go to the food pantry I asked about their present food insecurity.
The woman admitted to being extremely low on food as they had not been able to stock up even before they had tested positive. How could they afford to stock up when the mother had been off work for weeks and she had confirmed her ex-husband was only working sporadically. I asked about items they would like and texted this list to one of our volunteers.
They agreed to place an order for curbside pickup and deliver it outside the woman’s door if she did not come outside until they were far enough away. While the volunteer worked on the food delivery, we continued on with our phone conversation.
We talked about her life before Covid, when she had been suffering due to her Lyme disease diagnosis. With the proper treatment for that she had made an almost full recovery over the summer, but it had taken months. Her compromised immune system made her Covid diagnosis more dangerous, but she again said she was feeling much better today.
Support Local Journalism
She was hopeful that once she and her daughters were recovered and tested negative the children could return to school as soon as it opened and she could get back to work. I was hopeful this would happen as well but the reality was that it could take longer than she hoped. As we went over her outstanding bills and financial commitments, I kept that in mind.
We moved on to going over her budget and overdue bills. Her rent was reasonable and they had a unique rental that was next door to their elderly landlord. The woman felt terrible about stressing her landlord’s financial burdens as well since she had been unable to keep up with her rent.
She was ashamed to admit she was almost two months behind as she had struggled to keep up. She had paid her utilities off but was behind a month in her car payment too. Her car was needed for her to maintain employment. I asked about the condition of the car, the age, make and model.
Her payments were reasonable so I added three months of car payments to her list of assistance we would be providing. The woman admitted the car needed some service she had not been able to pay for. I made arrangements for the car to get in for service once the woman was well.
I also added four months of rent payments and a payment for her utilities to prevent her from falling behind in them again. This assistance would hopefully carry this woman and her two daughters through the next few difficult months and not put her elderly landlord in jeopardy any longer due to her inability to pay her rent.
After a thorough review of the women’s budget she asked, “Do you think The Time is Now will be able to help us with one months rent?” When I told her, “No, we won’t be able to do that.” I heard the woman begin to cry. I quickly reassured her by saying, “We won’t be able to help with one months rent because we are going to help with four months rent.”
Once I said this I heard the woman ask, “What did you say?” She obviously heard me clearly but needed confirmation that was what I had said. I repeated myself and added, “We also will be providing you with three months car payments, a payment on your utilities and gift cards for food, toiletries, clothing and other daily necessities.”
Again, the woman burst into tears but this time I knew they were happy tears, tears of relief. All this emotion brought on a coughing spell so I told the woman to take a minute to calm down. When she was finally able to speak again comfortably, I asked, “Will that help you get through the next few months? Is there anything else we can do for you and your daughters?”
The woman was incredulous over the help we were offering. This assistance meant the difference between future homelessness, hunger, lack of transportation, all resulting in months of poverty that would be nearly impossible to recover from, and coming out of this pandemic in safe shelter, employed and not suffering from food insecurity.
Together we were essentially saving this woman and her two children from months of poverty. I explained to the woman how our assistance works and about all of “You” our supporters who made her assistance even possible. She was full of gratitude and thanksgiving, and not just due to the upcoming holiday.
The woman was tiring, and her voice was getting hoarse again, so I told her it was time we ended our call. She was hesitant to end the call as she admitted, “I feel like you have given me the first thing to have hope about for a long time.”
We said a prayer of gratitude together and prayed for continued healing for this woman as we both knew she was not out of the woods yet with her lingering Covid symptoms. Soon the volunteer would be delivering some much-needed food and the next day one would be dropping off her checks for assistance and gift cards. This much appreciated assistance was all thanks to “You”.
This week we have had many people writing to us as they recover from this terrible virus. It has been devastating, both physically and financially, for many families, single parents, senior citizens, veterans and the handicapped. This single mother and children are just one of three single parent families and one senior citizen that were provided assistance this week. In addition, we had three cars repaired for people who are blessed to have jobs at this time.
We are continuing to work hard bringing our poverty relief to as many people as possible. We thank you for your support that allows us to do these good works. Thank “You” and God Bless “You”!
Please visit: www.timeisnowtohelp.org
