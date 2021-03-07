Time is now: Finding help after life partner passes

Having worked with us in the past she knew we would be reliable in providing a security deposit and first month’s rent in a timely manner. The woman admitted this was a great incentive for her management and asked if we could get her paperwork in right away. I immediately had her email me the application, which was shared with a wonderful volunteer who offered to drive to the woman’s home to help her fill out the application so it could be submitted right away.

I called the senior woman back and told her the good news. She was so relieved she burst into tears. This senior woman had been living with the constant fear of being put out on the street or living out of her car so the news of possibly having an apartment to move to brought her a wave of relief. The senior woman then asked, “How can I pay both the security deposit and first months rent at the same time? I do not have any money until I receive my social security in two weeks.” I told the worried woman that we would be providing these for her, along with an additional month to help her get on her feet. The woman said, “You would do that for me? How can I ever thank you.” I told her about how The Time is Now to Help works and how your donations made our assistance possible. She kept repeating, “Oh my. How do I thank these people?” I told her you would all be given heartfelt thanks for your generosity. Again, she broke down in tears,