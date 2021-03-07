Time is now: Finding help after life partner passes

Dear W.C.,
I am very worried about my best friend. She is a senior citizen and had lived with a man for the past twenty years, but they never married. He recently passed away after a long illness where she cared for him until he passed away last month. It has been very difficult for her while he was so sick. She lived in his home he had since before they moved in together.
Apparently he never added her name to any of the documents. He also never updated his will which left everything to his son who my friend has only met once years ago as he has not called or visited his father in the twenty years she has lived there. Now the son has shown up at her door and is putting her out on the street. My friend is beside herself as she not only took care of her life partner during his long illness, but she also helped him run his handyman business for years before they shut it down when he became sick two years ago.
This woman only has her social security to live on now and no where to go. The only thing she owns is her car that she purchased herself twelve years ago. She is not being allowed to take anything from the home other than her personal belongings. I cannot take her in as I live in senior housing in a very small one-bedroom apartment. My friend needs more than a couch to sleep on in a friend’s apartment at her age. She needs her own apartment with her own belongings after all these years of putting herself second.
Dear Readers,
There are many times I have run into situations where important conversations, such as end of life decisions, are never had. For reasons we will never know, her life partner had chosen to leave everything to his son whom he had not had a relationship with for years, leaving his live-in friend with few options. I needed to speak to the woman to find out more details and see where our assistance would be most helpful.
My first phone call was to the friend who wrote the letter. She confirmed everything she had already said in her letter and added a few more details, including her friend’s disbelief over her current situation as she had shared with her that they had discussed the life partners will before he died and he had claimed she would split everything half and half with the son. His reasoning had been that his son went off on his own and became an alcoholic, ignoring his father’s existence for decades, but he was still his son.
The friend had been fine with sharing half of everything with the son as it was his home and his wishes, but she had not been aware he left it all to the son. The friend had been completely blindsided when she learned he had never changed his will. The friend said, “I know my friend and she would have made plans for herself if he had only been honest with her.”
After a long conversation, including more details of how her friend had been being bullied by the son to move out and losing many of her belongings they had bought together, I told the woman I would call the friend next. We ended our call and after looking over my notes I made my next call to the senior friend in need of help.
The senior woman answered the phone and within a few minutes of introductions we moved on to discussing more important matters. Those important matters included talking about her current financial state and how we could help her find a more stable future. We talked about the sons wish to have her out of the home as soon as possible, hardly giving her time to get her affairs in order. The woman said, “His son never even bothered to visit his dad when he was alive, even when I let him know his father could pass at any time, but as soon as he found out he was in the will he drove 5 hours to get here.” That spoke volumes about the father and sons troubled relationship.
We talked about that troubled relationship and how it had affected her life partner’s decisions. He had spent years trying to have a relationship with his son but it had never happened. The senior woman knew she had to move out and move on but she just did not know how or have the means to do that. She seemed to need someone to talk to as she shared how she had worked for the life partner’s business for years, helping on jobs, doing the bookkeeping, ordering supplies, and received little compensation for her services. The woman told me how she had contributed to the household expenses with her social security and purchased much of the furniture and belongings in the home over the years, but she did not have the receipts to prove her contributions.
She found out painfully that she did not have many rights since they had never been married and in Wisconsin there is no common law marriages. I asked why they had never married, and she told me a very emotional story about her first marriage, how her ex-husband had been abusive to the point she had miscarried her babies twice. She added, “This was years ago, before they asked questions about these things.” Even all these years later, she cried over that devastating loss.
The senior woman had lived a very painful life until she turned 50 and met her life partner. After years of abuse and the pain of never being able to carry any children to full term she was not trustful of any men. She said, “It took me five years until I finally moved in with my life partner. He asked me many times to marry him, but I could never say yes. Now I wish I had.” The woman had never been allowed to work in her first marriage so finding a job at 50 had been extremely hard. She met her life partner when she had answered an ad for doing bookkeeping and office work for him. He gave her a chance when no one else would.
We discussed her income and any expenses she was still responsible for. She had used her social security to pay the utility bills and used her life partner’s small savings to pay for his funeral and pay off some of his debts. If she had contacted me sooner, I would have advised her to not pay some of these things and left them for the son to deal with, especially since all these debts had been in her life partner’s name.
The son was being very disrespectful to the senior woman and very selfish with not letting her take any of the furniture or household necessities unless she had a receipt with her name on it. With his demands and constant harassment for her to leave the home by an unrealistic date this woman was frantic with worry and stress. When the son found out there was no common law marriage he went to an attorney and obtained a letter from the attorney, evicting this senior woman from what she had called home for the past twenty years. He was showing up at all hours knocking on the door and barging in uninvited. I knew it would be difficult to find a place this senior woman could move that she could afford and would be available in such short notice but she really did need to find a place to go.
The first thing we worked on was going over the assistance she needed to apply for. There are long waiting lists, but my hope was that eventually she would be approved for some of these and it would help her monthly budget greatly. I then went over the list of items she would need when we finally found that elusive affordable apartment, things like a bed, bedding, kitchen utensils and cookware, a vacuum, and furniture. I asked the woman if she had looked for an apartment and she stated she had but not had any luck. The good news was the woman was open to moving to another area so there would be more options. She said, “I only have my one good friend who wrote the letter to you. I do not have any close family anymore. I had lost contact with most my family when married to my first husband. He made sure of that. Now there is no one left.”
Since there was urgency in this senior woman’s situation, I told the woman I would call her back as there were several phone calls I needed to make. I called several connections I have in different housing complexes and just as I was beginning to think it would be impossible to find, the third phone call produced a lead. I listened with disbelief as the woman on the other end of the line told me how she could not believe it but one of their tenants just notified her they needed to move out immediately. She had not even gone to the waiting list yet so when I told her about how this senior woman would be homeless in less than a week if we did not find her a place to go, she graciously offered her the soon to be empty apartment.
Having worked with us in the past she knew we would be reliable in providing a security deposit and first month’s rent in a timely manner. The woman admitted this was a great incentive for her management and asked if we could get her paperwork in right away. I immediately had her email me the application, which was shared with a wonderful volunteer who offered to drive to the woman’s home to help her fill out the application so it could be submitted right away.
I called the senior woman back and told her the good news. She was so relieved she burst into tears. This senior woman had been living with the constant fear of being put out on the street or living out of her car so the news of possibly having an apartment to move to brought her a wave of relief. The senior woman then asked, “How can I pay both the security deposit and first months rent at the same time? I do not have any money until I receive my social security in two weeks.” I told the worried woman that we would be providing these for her, along with an additional month to help her get on her feet. The woman said, “You would do that for me? How can I ever thank you.” I told her about how The Time is Now to Help works and how your donations made our assistance possible. She kept repeating, “Oh my. How do I thank these people?” I told her you would all be given heartfelt thanks for your generosity. Again, she broke down in tears,
We again went over the list of things she would need to make this apartment a home, things she could never afford to purchase on her own while living on her social security. Soon the volunteer was at her door and the woman told me how she would put on her mask and they would stand on the front porch together to fill out the application to rent the apartment.
The following day the same volunteer called me and told me how she had offered to help the woman move her few belongings. The volunteer asked if it would be alright to take the senior woman shopping as she felt the woman needed some help. I told the volunteer she was welcome to do what ever she was comfortable with.
When moving day arrived, I provided some gift cards for food, toiletries, household necessities, clothing and cleaning supplies and the women were very happy to meet at several stores to shop together. It was a great help for the senior woman to have assistance with the heavy items, some ideas for things she would need and then cleaning and unpacking these items in her new apartment. A new bed was already set up in the apartment along with some good used furniture. The only thing we discovered she did not have was a television. This too we provided the following day.
The next day I received a phone call from the woman who had written the letter requesting this help for her senior friend. Through her tears she told me how it was the first time her friend had sounded happy since before her life partner had become ill over two years ago. The woman said, “My friend called me last night and sent me many pictures of her new apartment. She loves her furniture and the apartment. She feels so welcome there as several of her new neighbors have already left cards outside her door. She is so relieved to no longer worry about being thrown out or yelled at by her life partner’s son. We are even closer to each other now and once she has quarantined, we will be able to visit each other.”
I was happy to hear the update from the friend but still wanted to talk to the senior woman myself. Almost as soon as I ended the call with her friend the senior woman was calling me. This time I only heard tears of relief for the first few minutes until the woman could finally speak. When she could talk she said, “Your charity has been so generous and kind to me. I have rarely felt that in my life. Thank you. God Bless you.” That moment of gratitude I share with all of “You”.
