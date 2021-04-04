Time is now: Happy Easter: $80,000 In Poverty Relief Secured

For the past six years the Family Foundation has provided a matching grant opportunity. Many people in our communities have been touched by their generosity, matched by your generous donations.
Yesterday we finished the distribution of the Family Foundation 2021 $40,000 Matching Grant with the delivery of beds to two children with disabilities and providing rent, utilities, and grocery gift cards to a single mother and two children. The Family Foundation 2021 $40,000 Matching Grant provided poverty relief to over 77 senior citizens, children, working poor families, the handicapped and single mothers who were suffering in poverty over the past eight weeks.
Last year the Family Foundation stepped forward to provide a matching grant in very uncertain times, just as we were learning about the Covid 19 pandemic. Here we are a year later, and we are still dealing with the effects this pandemic has had on peoples lives, jobs and health. Thanks to the Family Foundation 2021 $40,000 Matching Grant we have been able to ease the pains of poverty for many fellow creations in our communities.
As you will see in the following breakdown, we have helped in many categories this year. Every dollar donated was used 100% for removing the pains of poverty. The Family Foundation Matching Grant donors and all of “You” have made it possible to provide the following assistance for over 77 fellow creations:
This is how
all of us helped:
RENT/SHELTER = $29,501.10
The 2021 Family Foundation $40,000 Matching Grant and all of “You” provided shelter for many people in our communities. We began with two working poor families with young children who are still struggling due to changes in income and job changes over the past year. Next on the list was a senior citizen who was brought to our attention when she was being evicted from her home of many years when she could no longer afford it.
Then there was the grandmother raising her four grandchildren who was not able to work after several bouts of Covid went through their household and caused them to all quarantine for over four weeks. Several senior citizens living on fixed incomes were struggling to keep up after other expenses caused them to be unable to pay their rents.
A single mother struggling to keep up since her child had been diagnosed with cancer was given the gift of several months rent so she could take her child to his many medical appointments and treatments, without having the added worry of coming home to find they were evicted. These are just a few of the stories of the people touched by your generosity matched by the Family Foundation 2021 $40,000 Matching Grant. Thank you and God Bless you for helping us provide this much needed assistance.
UTILITIES = $5,700
Thanks to your donations matched by the Family Foundation 2021 $40,000 Matching Grant we paid high utility bills for 19 people. Four elderly people were able to keep their apartments warm and their lights on.
Four single mothers cried tears of relief when their children no longer had to wear coats indoors. The mother raising her child while he goes through many painful and intense therapies for cancer, did not have to worry about how she would pay her high utility bills due to this winter’s harsh weather. Two grandparents raising their three grandchildren, while also dealing with their own health problems, were relieved of the stress of paying their utility bills. Thank you and the Family Foundation 2021 $40,000 Matching Grant for allowing us to provide this much needed assistance.
FOOD = $5,955.90
Hunger seems to go hand in hand with poverty. There were many people we spoke to over the past eight weeks who only had $15 or $40 to their names. How can you feed yourself, much less children and grandchildren with such a small amount of money? A senior citizen who was being evicted was taken shopping by a volunteer to fill her refrigerator.
Families with children were provided food to ease budgets and the pains of hunger they were feeling. A handicapped woman cried tears of relief over the gift cards she could use to order much needed food that would be delivered to her home. Several people with disabilities and pre-existing conditions were relieved to be able to use the gift cards we provided to pick up food curbside. The distribution of food was provided in many ways, but all had the same effect, easing the terrible pains of hunger.
TRANSPORTATION = $10,346.21Reliable transportation is one of the biggest predictors of job success. This past year has seen a sharp decline in car donations so we are doing everything we can to help people keep the transportation they already have. With so many people behind in car payments we spent a quarter of the transportation funds on car payments. Eight car payments were provided, and one car loan was paid off to allow this person to make their monthly budget. New tires were put on a single mother’s car so she could safely travel the winter roads to work.
A car was repaired for a senior citizen so he could continue to get to his health care and other necessities of life. The remaining half of the funds were used to provide gas gift cards. For those who still commute to work, the help with their monthly gas expense was much appreciated and needed. For those who needed these gas gift cards to get to medical care, these gas gift cards were a life saver. This transportation assistance provided is all thanks to “You” and the Family Foundation 2021 $40,000 Matching Grant.
BEDS = $6,266.00 Thirteen beds were provided to people throughout our communities. Eight senior citizens will sleep much better thanks to their new beds. Three children who had recently been homeless were provided the gift of new beds, along with new bedding. A senior woman caring for her two adult children with disabilities was provided new beds when we discovered the dilapidated state of their current beds. Thanks to all of “You” and the Family Foundation 2021 $40,000 Matching Grant comfort and restful sleep was provided to all these deserving fellow creations.
HOUSEHOLD NECESSITIES = $2,282.38
Senior citizens, single mothers and working poor families were all provided sheets, blankets, towels, cleaning supplies, vacuums, and many other household necessities. Your donations matched by the Family Foundation 2021 $40,000 Matching Grant provided these much needed and very appreciated items.
TOILETRIES = $2,188.56After the past year of shortages, I think we all have felt the anxiety of not being able to purchase toilet paper, soap, and other hygiene products. It was an eye opener for many. This is also the state for many people living in poverty, not due to shortages of supply, but financial shortages. When you must make decisions about what you can and cannot afford in an already stretched budget, often toiletries and food are the first to go. Thanks to “You” and the Family Foundation 2021 $40,000 Matching Grant toiletries were provided for those suffering due to job loss and lack of income.
We were able to provide paper products, including diapers, feminine hygiene products, toothbrushes, toothpaste, soap, shampoo and much more. Hand washing will continue to be a mainstay of our health, even with a Covid vaccine, so being able to provide hand soap and hand sanitizer is essential to all our health. Your donations matched by the Family Foundation 2021 $40,000 Matching Grant provided personal hygiene and health for the many people turning to us for assistance.
FURNITURE: $1,000.00A senior citizen who was evicted from her home was provided a whole apartment of furniture purchased from a charity resale shop. This purchase helped not only our senior citizen but also the charity resale shops cause.
SCHOOL SUPPLIES: $731.51A college student living in poverty, after a year of disruptions to his education and his housing, was provided assistance with a computer and school supplies so he could complete his last year of studies. Due to a change in policies, he was struggling to pay his rent and purchase food in addition to keeping up with his studies. This wonderful young man was doing his work on his cellphone due to his inability to purchase a computer and other needed school supplies. We feel this assistance is an investment in this young man’s future and are hopeful this assistance will bring him future years of success when he graduates this spring.
HOME REPAIRS: $4,400.00Three very important home repairs were provided to senior citizens in our area. During the extreme cold we were contacted by two different agencies about senior citizens in their care. Both of the requests were for the same thing as these senior citizens were both living without any running water. Caring individuals had been delivering gallons of water so they could wash their hands, brush their teeth and flush toilets but they could not shower or wash clothing.
As both senior citizens owned their modest homes and would not be able to afford rent elsewhere, we decided the best course of action would be to have their well pumps repaired. Thanks to “You” and the Family Foundation donors both these senior citizens now have running water again. We also provided updates to a senior mans apartment in order to make it more accessible. He can now navigate his apartment with his wheelchair.
HANDICAPPED ASSISTANCE: $5,749.99Two handicapped women were provided assistance in this category. One of the women was provided with items needed to make her apartment more accessible. Another handicapped woman was suffering due to the lack of help she was receiving since her husband, and caregiver had become ill himself. Her letter was written in halting handwriting as she explained she had an advanced progressive disability.
This woman lives fulltime in her wheelchair as since her husband’s illness he has not been able to lift her in and out of her chair. I was shocked to read her request with help going to the bathroom. How could the system have failed to help this woman with one of our most basic needs? After many phone calls and investigation into her situation I was able to put together a team of caregivers to help her with all her basic needs as she is paralyzed from the waist down and has a neurological disorder.
I also learned she was not eligible for the items she needed in her home in order to use the bathroom on her own. This will include a track system in her ceiling to lift her with a sling, a hospital bed with air mattress and other modifications to her home, all things she could never afford on her fixed income. These items will allow this woman to live independently for quite some time and restore her quality of life. Thank “You” and God Bless “You” for allowing us to provide this life changing assistance.
PAYDAY LOANS: $1,745.77We paid off two payday loans for a single mother with an adult child who is disabled. This will allow these two fellow creations to live on their fixed income for months to come without the worry of ever-growing debt.
MEDICAL ASSISTANCE: $229.00New glasses were provided for a senior citizen who had serious visual problems. These have restored her vision and encouraged her to get further medical care for problems found at her eye exam.
DENTAL CARE: $2,000.00A senior woman living in terrible pain has been given extensive dental care that was put off for years because she never had money to go to the dentist. This assistance will remove the agony she has been in for months before turning to The Time is Now to Help. This dental care was a gift that has been joyously and tearfully received.
APPLIANCES: $1,903.58A single mother with two disabled children was living without a refrigerator, oven, and cooktop. They lived on a very fixed income and would never be able to afford these appliances on their own. Thanks to “You” and the Family Foundation 2021 $40,000 Matching Grant they will not only be able to have fresh food in their home but also the mother will be able to cook the foods they need for their special diets. This is life changing help thanks to “You”.
GRAND TOTAL: $80,000.00As has been our policy since the very beginning, 100% of your donations and the Family Foundation 2021 $40,000 Matching Grant funds were used to provide poverty relief. Every request was reviewed and investigated to be sure assistance was given to those that were most in need. The 77 lives touched by your generosity have felt our compassion and shed tears of relief from the poverty they were enduring. We thank you for your continued support. Thank “You” and God Bless “You”.
Health & Happiness, Love & God Bless Everyone, Sal
Please Help: There are many coming to us in desperation. Our good fellow creations need our compassion. Together we make a big difference. Make checks payable to: The Time Is Now to Help, P.O. Box 1, Lake Geneva, WI 53147. The Time Is Now to Help is a federally recognized 501©3 charitable organization licensed in the states of Wisconsin and Illinois. You will receive a tax deductible, itemized thank you receipt showing how your donation provided assistance for the poverty stricken.