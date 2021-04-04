Time is now: Happy Easter: $80,000 In Poverty Relief Secured

As both senior citizens owned their modest homes and would not be able to afford rent elsewhere, we decided the best course of action would be to have their well pumps repaired. Thanks to “You” and the Family Foundation donors both these senior citizens now have running water again. We also provided updates to a senior mans apartment in order to make it more accessible. He can now navigate his apartment with his wheelchair.

HANDICAPPED ASSISTANCE: $5,749.99Two handicapped women were provided assistance in this category. One of the women was provided with items needed to make her apartment more accessible. Another handicapped woman was suffering due to the lack of help she was receiving since her husband, and caregiver had become ill himself. Her letter was written in halting handwriting as she explained she had an advanced progressive disability.

This woman lives fulltime in her wheelchair as since her husband’s illness he has not been able to lift her in and out of her chair. I was shocked to read her request with help going to the bathroom. How could the system have failed to help this woman with one of our most basic needs? After many phone calls and investigation into her situation I was able to put together a team of caregivers to help her with all her basic needs as she is paralyzed from the waist down and has a neurological disorder.